AL Wild-Card Series Game 1: Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays odds, picks and predictions

By Corey Scott
 4 days ago
The Seattle Mariners (90-72) and Toronto Blue Jays (92-70) begin the 2022 MLB postseason Friday, facing off in Game 1 of the AL Wild-Card Series. First pitch at Rogers Centre is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. ET (ESPN). Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game 1 odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Mariners won 5-2

The Mariners ended their 21-year playoff drought and are looking to win their 6th consecutive game vs. the Blue Jays. Seattle won 34 one-run games to lead MLB in 1-run victories for a 2nd straight season. Seattle has the 8th-lowest team ERA at 3.59.

The Blue Jays ended the regular season with a 92-70 record, a 1-game improvement over 2021. Toronto enters the postseason tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for the 6th-best odds to win outright at +1500.

Blue Jays LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and All-Star 2B Santiago Espinal took BP and worked through infield drills Wednesday as they near return from injuries.

Mariners at Blue Jays projected starters

RHP Luis Castillo vs. RHP Alek Manoah

Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA) makes his 26th start of 2022. He has a 1.08 WHIP, 2.7 BB/9 and 10.0 K/9 in 150 1/3 IP.

  • Last start: Win vs. the Oakland Athletics Saturday with 6 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 1 BB and 8 K
  • Only start vs. Toronto in 2022: Road loss May 20 with 6 IP, 2 ER, 7 H, 0 BB and 5 K

Manoah (16-7, 2.24 ERA) makes his 32nd start of 2022. He has a 0.99 WHIP, 2.3 BB/9 and 8.2 K/9 in 196 2/3 IP.

  • Last start: Win vs. the Boston Red Sox last Friday with 6 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 2 BB and 4 K
  • Has won 4 consecutive decisions
  • Only start vs. Seattle in 2022: Road loss July 9 with 7 1/3 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 4 BB and 7 K

Mariners at Blue Jays odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 9:26 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Mariners +120 (bet $100 to win $120) | Blue Jays -150 (bet $150 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Mariners +1.5 (-190) | Blue Jays -1.5 (+145)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -135 | U: +107)

Mariners at Blue Jays picks and predictions

Prediction

Blue Jays 5, Mariners 3

BET BLUE JAYS -150.

This line opened closer to -136 at most books and has moved toward the Blue Jays.

Manoah excels in high-pressure situations and should shine in his 1st playoff start, similar to how he won his 1st game in the majors as an underdog at the New York Yankees May 27, 2021.

BET BLUE JAYS -1.5 (+145).

Twelve of the Blue Jays’ last 13 wins have been by multiple runs and Toronto has covered the RL in 5 of Manoah’s last 6 starts. The Blue Jays should cover in front of a sold-out crowd in their 1st home playoff game since 2016.

BET OVER 6.5 (-135).

The Over is 4-0-1 in Seattle’s last 5 games and 4-0 in Toronto’s last 4 home games. Expect a high-scoring affair in the closed dome at Rogers Centre.

CBS Sports

Joe Maddon claims Angels GM ordered him to pull Mike Trout mid-game, leading to fight

Weeks prior to being fired as the Los Angeles Angels manager, Joe Maddon allegedly "blew up" at general manager Perry Minasian after Minasian called to the dugout during a game and demanded Mike Trout be removed from the field. Maddon, who details his account of things in a book he co-authored with Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, claims that Minasian made the call -- literally -- during an Angels blowout win on May 9.
MLB
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Mariners’ epic comeback vs. Blue Jays

The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays were going to play a winner-take-all game on Sunday in the American League Wild Card Series. Seattle won Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Friday, but Toronto led 8-1 after five innings on Saturday. Fortunately for the Mariners and unfortunately for the Blue Jays, baseball games go nine innings.
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday

The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
NFL
NBC Sports

Phillies-Braves NLDS dates, probable pitchers and notes

The Phillies are headed to Atlanta after dispatching the Cardinals with wins in two intense road games in the span of 36 hours. The Phils ended the regular season with an 11-game road trip so they haven't been home since September 25, more than two weeks ago. But by winning their wild-card series in St. Louis, the Phillies guarantee they'll play at least one home playoff game at Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
