Minneapolis, MN

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings odds, picks and predictions

By John Holler
 4 days ago
The Chicago Bears (2-2) make their annual short flight north to face division rival Minnesota Vikings (3-1) at US Bank Stadium. Sunday’s kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Bears vs. Vikings odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

After beating San Francisco in the rain in Week 1, the Bears have lost 2 of the last 3. Green Bay beat them into submission 27-10 and the Giants throttled the Bears offense in a 20-12 win. Quarterback Justin Fields set season highs last week in pass attempts (22), completions (11) and passing yards (174) — which would be season-worst numbers for most QBs.

The Vikings are 3-1, but have been doing it with mirrors. The offense is middle of the pack in the team rankings and the defense is 25th or worse in 8 of 18 statistical categories ranked by the NFL.

Minnesota hasn’t played a complete game since Week 1 and getting a struggling young QB in surroundings that can be deafening should give the Vikings the opportunity to flex their muscles in all 3 phases and take advantage of critical mistakes.

Bears at Vikings odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 9:48 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Bears + 290 (bet $100 to win $290) | Vikings -370 (bet $370 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bears +7.5 (-110) | Vikings -7.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Bears at Vikings key injuries

Bears

  • S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) DNP
  • CB Jaylon Johnson (quad) DNP
  • RB David Montgomery (ankle) limited

Vikings

  • CB Cameron Dantzler (hip) limited
  • LB Za’Darius Smith (knee) limited

Bears at Vikings picks and predictions

Prediction

Vikings 31, Bears 17

PASS

I have a hard time making bets on anything where my buy-in is over -125, so having to invest almost 4 times my return is off the table. Let’s move on.

Take the VIKINGS -7.5 (-110).

Teams have taken care of Chicago early. The Bears have been outscored 42-6 in the 2nd quarter, which allows opponents to make halftime adjustments with a lead to protect. With the seeming inability and/or unwillingness to throw, that puts Chicago in a box.

I don’t believe the Vikings are a dominant team by any stretch, but they have the weapons on offense to push the issue and if the Bears have too many 3-and-outs, points come in bunches.

Take the OVER 43.5 (-115).

Minnesota will get plenty of chances on offense to make plays and have a balanced attack that can take advantage of the Bears’ defensive weaknesses. That said, with as bad as the Vikings defense has been in so many critical areas — 3rd down, red zone, goal-to-go, etc. — the Bears will score enough points to hit the Over.

Many strange things have happened in the Bears favor when it comes to playing the Vikings over the years, but this isn’t a night game at Soldier Field. This is at high noon at home with the unhinged SKOL clap crowd in full throat. Vikings roll and allow the Bears enough points to make it work.

