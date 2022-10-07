ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Police seek help finding 2 Westfield teenagers

Newly-approved Fishers event center to be home of …. Newly-approved Fishers event center to be home of Indy Fuel. Democratic and Libertarian Secretary of State Candidates …. Democratic and Libertarian Secretary of State Candidates Debate. 2 teens shot during drive-by in Lawrence. 2 teens shot during drive-by in Lawrence. I-70...
WTWO/WAWV

Trio carrying guns at Greenwood Park Mall receive 1-year ban

NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated the individuals received lifetime bans based on information from Greenwood police. Police later released a correction stating the ban was only for one year. GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several individuals have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall after police say they were carrying guns inside the property […]
Fox 59

4 shot in 3 separate shootings overnight in Indianapolis

At least four people were shot in three overnight separate shootings across the Indianapolis area Saturday. 4 shot in 3 separate shootings overnight in Indianapolis. At least four people were shot in three overnight separate shootings across the Indianapolis area Saturday. Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples Day closings in …. Columbus...
99.5 WKDQ

Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction

There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
Fox 59

Decatur County man put spray foam insulation in tailpipe of judge’s truck, says ISP

GREENSBURG, Ind. — A Decatur County man was arrested after Indiana State Police say he tampered with a local judge’s vehicle. According to ISP, the Greensburg Police Department was sent to a parking lot on August 19 when a Decatur County judge had experienced car trouble. The judge told police he was unable to start his truck, and when he got outside to look at the vehicle, he saw someone had put spray foam insulation in his truck’s tailpipe.
WTHR

IMPD: Man found fatally shot in truck behind his house

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead on the near northeast side of Indianapolis on Saturday. Officers were called around 5 p.m. to investigate a report of a person who was unresponsive sitting in a truck in the 2800 block of North Olney Street, near 28th Street and North Sherman Drive.
WTHR

Man shot, killed in Anderson; police questioning 3 suspects

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Anderson man was shot and killed Sunday morning. Anderson police were called to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2200 block of Fulton Street just before 10 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses directed them to a...
Fox 59

Newly-approved Fishers event center to be home of Indy Fuel

FISHERS, Ind. — The Indy Fuel will soon have a new home in Fishers. The city’s Common Council unanimously approved a $550 million economic development Monday night. The package includes a new 8,500 seat event center the Indy Fuel will eventually play in. The approved mid-sized event center...
wrtv.com

Greenwood Police release statement after gun magazine breaks on mall floor

GREENWOOD — Greenwood Police are responding to social media chatter about individuals with guns inside the Greenwood Park Mall Saturday. Greenwood Police Assistant Chief Matthew Fillenwarth tells WRTV that at no point were any weapons displayed and no one was injured. He says three people were concealed carrying inside...
