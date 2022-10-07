Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
BPD: Shooting in parking lot of hookah bar in Beaumont leaves five people injured
BEAUMONT — Update: Arnell Siggers, the owner of Exstasy Hookah Bar & Lounge, announced on Facebook that the location would be closing down. I started this business to provide Quality, Safe, and Fun entertainment for Beaumont. It’s been a good 2 years. But life is too valuable to continue to put our lives and our customers lives in danger when we just want to have a good time. The events that happen this weekend are cowardly acts of uninvited guests. My heart goes out to anyone that was injured. I will not let anyone else get hurt on my watch. As of now I am closing Exstasy. Thank you for the support. God Bless."
KFDM-TV
BPD searching for person of interest in fire that led to discovery of man's body
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are searching for a person of interest in a house fire that led to the discovery of a man's body. Detectives say they need to speak with Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont. Investigators believe Ardoin has information about a structure fire that occurred Friday, October 7.
Port Arthur News
Man walking down center of Twin City Highway struck and killed. Police looking for driver.
Police are searching for a vehicle after authorities said the driver drove off late Sunday night after striking a pedestrian. The vehicle is believed to be blue and have damage to its front right. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers said they are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that occurred...
Exstasy Hookah Bar & Lounge owner shuts down business after shooting leaves 5 injured
BEAUMONT, Texas — The owner of a Beaumont hookah bar announced he would be closing down his business after a shooting left five injured over the weekend. Arnell Siggers took to Facebook saying he first opened the lounge two years ago to "provide quality, safe and fun entertainment for Beaumont."
Lumberton officer fatally shoots man wielding a machete Sunday afternoon
LUMBERTON, Texas — A 62-year-old man wielding a machete was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a Lumberton Police Officer. Lumberton Police got a call to assist EMS Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Church Loop according to Lumberton Police chief Danny Sullins. The neighborhood...
Port Arthur News
Person struck multiple times by vehicles on Port Arthur highway had no ID
Authorities are working to identify a man who was struck by multiple vehicles Saturday night, resulting in his death. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. said the male victim had no identification on him, and officials are checking his fingerprints to see if he has been handled by law enforcement in order to make an identification.
Man dead after being hit 'multiple times' on Highway 69 in Port Arthur Saturday night, investigation underway
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating the death of a man who investigators believe was hit multiple times Saturday night. It happened on U.S. 69 southbound near an IHOP after 9 p.m., according to Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso. One of the vehicles that hit the man was an 18-wheeler.
KFDM-TV
DPS searching for driver who left scene of fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 347
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a driver who left the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash. Troopers and Port Arthur Police responded to the crash at about 11 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 347 near Woodlawn Road. The preliminary investigation indicates that...
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: DPS says nine children in SUV that crashed on I-10, killing 11-year-old boy
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety says nine children and two adults, a mother and stepfather, were in an SUV traveling from Georgia that crashed early Sunday morning in Jefferson County, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring the other ten occupants, after the SUV driver was forced to take evasive action when another driver made an unsafe lane change.
KFDM-TV
Drivers call stretch of I-10 with construction dangerous
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The fatal crash.. on a stretch of interstate ten under construction. And drivers.. expressing concern that people travel 'too fast' through the construction zone. Many drivers that i talked to today tell me that since construction started back in 2019 to expand the highway, it has...
KFDM-TV
Pedestrian hit and killed by 18-wheeler on Highway 69 in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on the Highway 69 frontage road in Port Arthur near the IHOP restaurant. An 18-wheeler struck a pedestrian at about 9 p.m. Saturday. Highway 69 southbound from Hwy 365 is shutdown while police on the scene conduct...
'It's worth it' : Beaumont councilman calling for cameras to be installed at Rogers Park after Wednesday shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Councilman Mike Getz is calling for action to make the city safer after a shooting at Rogers Park left three people injured. The shooting took place on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. (Editor's note: The above video is from an October 5, 2022 newscast about...
KFDM-TV
Chambers County Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery and shooting
Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that on October 7, 2022 at 11:23 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Interstate 10 and FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu, Texas, in reference to a shooting that had just occurred, and a vehicle in the ditch. Deputies arrived shortly after and located a black Chrysler 300 wrecked in the ditch on the northbound service road near HEB. Multiple witnesses on scene advised that the Chrysler 300 and a black sports car were involved in a shootout in the intersection and it appeared that the Chrysler was attempting to flee from the other involved car.
kogt.com
House Fire In Bridge City
Around 4:45pm Saturday firefighters responded to the 400 block of Bower Drive in Bridge City for a house fire. The fire is believed to have started in a garage of one home and then spread to another home. Officer Fielder with BCPD arrived first and was able to get one person out of the home.
12newsnow.com
Officials identify woman who died, man injured after shooting at Lloyd's RV Park in Port Neches
Kevin Frederick, 53, is the father of Laurie Frederick, 29, who died at the scene. Kevin remains in the hospital.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Port Arthur (Port Arthur, TX)
The Port Arthur Police reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday nights. The officials stated that a man was declared dead after being hit [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
'Badly burned' body found in Beaumont home following Friday fire, Beaumont Police investigating
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a body was found in a Beaumont home after a fire. The body was found in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue, Beaumont Police announced in a Facebook post. Officers responded to the area after receiving a call to assist Beaumont Fire Rescue with a structure fire shortly after 9:30 a.m.
KFDM-TV
Jefferson County Judge Branick issues prohibition of outdoor burning
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick issued an order prohibiting all unincorporated areas of the county from outdoor burning due to a lack of "adequately staffed and equipped" emergency responders as well as "a present danger that fires being used to burn debris may not be adequately controlled and ultimately result in extensive damages and losses."
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 10/07/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 10-07-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 10/05/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont residents waiting for LNVA to compensate them for flood damages
BEAUMONT — It's been two-and-a-half months since a levee breach at the Lower Neches Valley Authority canal caused massive flooding in a north Beaumont neighborhood. Several of those residents are still waiting on the LNVA to compensate them for flood damages. It was July 21 when that levee breached.
