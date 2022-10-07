Read full article on original website
Related
KFDM-TV
Lumberton officer shoots and kills man accused of coming at him with machete
LUMBMERTON — The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Lumberton in which an officer shot and killed a man accused of coming at him with a machete and refusing to put it down. Police Chief Danny Sullins tells KFDM/Fox 4 an officer responded to a call...
KFDM-TV
BPD searching for person of interest in fire that led to discovery of man's body
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are searching for a person of interest in a house fire that led to the discovery of a man's body. Detectives say they need to speak with Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont. Investigators believe Ardoin has information about a structure fire that occurred Friday, October 7.
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: DPS says nine children in SUV that crashed on I-10, killing 11-year-old boy
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety says nine children and two adults, a mother and stepfather, were in an SUV traveling from Georgia that crashed early Sunday morning in Jefferson County, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring the other ten occupants, after the SUV driver was forced to take evasive action when another driver made an unsafe lane change.
KFDM-TV
BPD: Shooting in parking lot of hookah bar in Beaumont leaves five people injured
BEAUMONT — Update: Arnell Siggers, the owner of Exstasy Hookah Bar & Lounge, announced on Facebook that the location would be closing down. I started this business to provide Quality, Safe, and Fun entertainment for Beaumont. It’s been a good 2 years. But life is too valuable to continue to put our lives and our customers lives in danger when we just want to have a good time. The events that happen this weekend are cowardly acts of uninvited guests. My heart goes out to anyone that was injured. I will not let anyone else get hurt on my watch. As of now I am closing Exstasy. Thank you for the support. God Bless."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFDM-TV
Chambers County Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery and shooting
Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that on October 7, 2022 at 11:23 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Interstate 10 and FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu, Texas, in reference to a shooting that had just occurred, and a vehicle in the ditch. Deputies arrived shortly after and located a black Chrysler 300 wrecked in the ditch on the northbound service road near HEB. Multiple witnesses on scene advised that the Chrysler 300 and a black sports car were involved in a shootout in the intersection and it appeared that the Chrysler was attempting to flee from the other involved car.
KFDM-TV
DPS searching for driver who left scene of fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 347
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a driver who left the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash. Troopers and Port Arthur Police responded to the crash at about 11 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 347 near Woodlawn Road. The preliminary investigation indicates that...
KFDM-TV
Jefferson County Judge Branick issues prohibition of outdoor burning
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick issued an order prohibiting all unincorporated areas of the county from outdoor burning due to a lack of "adequately staffed and equipped" emergency responders as well as "a present danger that fires being used to burn debris may not be adequately controlled and ultimately result in extensive damages and losses."
KFDM-TV
Motorcycle convoy escorts community leader Van Edward Jordan Sr. to final resting place
GROVES — A well-known Southeast Texas community leader, veteran, motorcyclist and business owner was laid to rest Sunday. The Rev. Van Edward Jordan Sr. is being remembered for many accomplishments, including his love of motorcycle riding. On Sunday, following his funeral, a motorcycle convoy escorted him to his final...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDM-TV
Residents and pets escape house fire in Bridge City before home goes up in flames
Residents at a house in Bridge City escaped from their home that went up in flames. Bridge City firefighters fought flames at a home in the 400 block of Bowers. Two people and their pets were able to get out of the home before a blaze consumed it. The fire...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits Catfish Cabin in Lumberton
LUMBERTON — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited the newly reopened Catfish Cabin in Lumberton. Under new management and with regular live music, the seafood restaurant hopes to make a splash.
KFDM-TV
Tailgate Party Word of the Week - The Pocket - brought to you by Bridge City Bank
Oct. 7, 2022 — Time to test some football knowledge in our Tailgate Party Word of the Week - Brought to you by Bridge City Bank. This week we asked those at a our Tailgate Party game of the week between LC-M and Vidor if they knew what The Pocket is in Football.
Comments / 0