Omaha, NE

fox42kptm.com

World Mental Health Day promotes sharing mental health stories to inspire others

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — World Mental Health Day takes place on October 10, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. There is a stigma that surrounds mental health. Promoting positive mental health can promote better ways to handle stress and staying productive. Here's how to celebrate #WorldMentalHealthDay:. Share your story with other to...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Alamo Drafthouse in Midtown Crossing closes due to impact of pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Alamo Drafthouse in Midtown Crossing closes due to the impact of the pandemic, according to a Facebook post from the theater. The theater closes its doors on Monday, October 10. Alamo will still serve moviegoers at its La Vista location, 12750 Westport Pkwy. "To...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Food For Thought: Fine dining without breaking the bank

When you think of fine dining in Omaha you might think of V. Mertz in the Old Market, or Au Courant in Benson. There is another place you should be thinking about – Metropolitan Community College. That’s because inside the Culinary Arts building on the Fort Omaha campus is the Sage Student Bistro.
OMAHA, NE

