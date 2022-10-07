Read full article on original website
SkateFest Omaha partners with local organizations to battle food insecurity in the metro
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - It's an event that brings people from all walks of life to come together and enjoy what makes them similar- a love for skateboarding. “We want to give back to those kids coming from the inner city,” said Blake Harris, Executive Director of SkateFest Omaha.
World Mental Health Day promotes sharing mental health stories to inspire others
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — World Mental Health Day takes place on October 10, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. There is a stigma that surrounds mental health. Promoting positive mental health can promote better ways to handle stress and staying productive. Here's how to celebrate #WorldMentalHealthDay:. Share your story with other to...
Memorial unveiled in front of County Courthouse in honor of George Smith
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - A new memorial has taken its place in front of the Douglas County Courthouse in honor of George Smith. Smith was a 20-year-old Black man who was lynched in the Omaha streets by a white mob in 1891. Lynching is a giant stain on American history,...
Photo Gallery: Fall Day at Fontenelle Forest
It was a beautiful fall day at Fontenelle Forest on Sunday, and lots of people went hiking there. (Photos by Geoff Roth/ Fox42 News)
Alamo Drafthouse in Midtown Crossing closes due to impact of pandemic
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Alamo Drafthouse in Midtown Crossing closes due to the impact of the pandemic, according to a Facebook post from the theater. The theater closes its doors on Monday, October 10. Alamo will still serve moviegoers at its La Vista location, 12750 Westport Pkwy. "To...
Food For Thought: Fine dining without breaking the bank
When you think of fine dining in Omaha you might think of V. Mertz in the Old Market, or Au Courant in Benson. There is another place you should be thinking about – Metropolitan Community College. That’s because inside the Culinary Arts building on the Fort Omaha campus is the Sage Student Bistro.
