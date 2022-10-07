Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sallie Gilmer: Teen girl charged with murdering her father with help from her boyfriendLavinia ThompsonLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 16 Buckeyes play to 2-2 draw against NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensNebraska State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Corn Nation
Monday Flakes: Ugly Wins, Puffin Tossing and Kids Introduce Dad for His Final MLB At Bat
Not watching the Huskers on Saturday meant I could get all kinds of stuff done on Saturday. Most notably, Ranchdude and I picked apples and pulled the cider press out. Mmmmm, home grown apple cider is the best. What did you accomplish on a Husker football-less Saturday?. Corn Flakes. Lincoln,...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Men’s and Women’s Basketball announce Media Days Participants
With the start of the regular season just under one month away, the Big Ten Conference is set to hold Big Ten Basketball Media Days over the next two days in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This year will be the first time that Minneapolis will play host to the event with the men’s and women’s teams combined in the same days. Minneapolis was also announced as the host for the 2023 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament and the 2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament.
North Platte Telegraph
Tom's Takes: Nebraska is 3 wins away from a bowl — but the bar is raised next week
1. Halfway through this season Nebraska is 3-3 and yes, three wins from bowl eligibility. That seems like a crazy sentence to write, but as we have seen, anything is possible in the Big Ten West. NU has found ways to win consecutive games over Indiana and Rutgers. This was the stretch where you figured Nebraska would have to make hay. The bar gets raised next week at sold-out Purdue. But who knows? What I know is that the three remaining home game atmospheres, against Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin, are going to be fun. Maybe the most fun and intrigue that's been here in a long time.
Corn Nation
Nebraska and Rutgers Play the Ugliest Game Since Broncos - Colts the Night Before and Huskers Win 14-13
The Huskers kick off - touchback. Noah Vedral will take the field for the Scarlet Knights. Vedral launched a bomb over Malcolm Hartzog early and connected to get to the Husker 40 in short order. Rutgers looks good in the early going and the Nebraska defense...does not. Noah Vedral scampers...
Corn Nation
Postgame Reaction: Nebraska Beats Rutgers 14-13
Nebraska won back to back Big Ten games for the first time since 2018!. Nebraska is in sole possession of the Big Ten West!. Mickey Joseph did an incredible job of managing the clock at the end of the game. Rutgers did not. Go here and get a t-shirt:. https://cobbycorn.com.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State as the No. 1 team in the country? Fans, media make case following first half vs. MSU
Ohio State’s offense was rolling through the Michigan State defense in the first half. The Buckeyes went into halftime up 35-13. The Ohio State offense had 429 total yards of offense in a dominant first half in East Lansing. Many fans made their case for Ohio State to be the No. 1 ranked team in the country after how the Buckeyes played.
Michigan football RB coach Mike Hart suffers seizure, to stay in hospital overnight
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline during the first quarter of Michigan's game Saturday against Indiana. With 4:54 left in the quarter — just after Indiana scored a touchdown to tie the game, 7-7, and Michigan's special teams unit was ready to head on the field — Hart suddenly collapsed while standing near midfield. ...
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Nebraska
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers seemed to let one slip away tonight as the Scarlet Knights fell to Nebraska by a final score of 14-13. A lot went wrong after Rutgers carried a 13-0 lead into the half. After the loss, head coach Greg Schiano tried to sort everything out in his press conference and here is everything he had to say.
Jim Harbaugh Issues Statement On Mike Hart
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart had some sort of medical issue on the sidelines during the game against Indiana.
Ask Omaha: what has Ben Sasse even done for Nebraska?
Really raised the bar for graduation speeches. (u/lurkadurking) He sold Runzas at Memorial one time, literally him handing someone a lunch is the best thing I can think of that he’s ever done. (u/LogisticalNightmare)
Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?
I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
lehsoracle.com
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway
Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September 16. Garnett’s body was located...
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
1011now.com
Four men robbed in southwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four men were victims in a robbery in southwest Lincoln on Friday. According to Lincoln Police, four men, between the ages of 34 and 42, were in a garage near the 1900 block of Southwest 27th Street. At 9:59 p.m., the group was approached by two armed individuals. The unknown suspects were dressed in black and masked.
Ask Omaha: what's the best old lady restaurant in Omaha?
My mom (73) and I are visiting Omaha next weekend. She is a picky eater and really only enjoys American food and BBQ, with an occasional Italian meal thrown in (meaning spaghetti). Any suggestions for restaurants that do not require reservations (another of her pet peeves) and that she will get food she likes?
1011now.com
Car crashes into south Lincoln house
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A car crashed into a south Lincoln house on Saturday. Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the 7500 block of S. 32nd Street at 3:29 p.m. According to LPD, a 61-year-old man was injured due to the incident, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.
1011now.com
New traffic pattern on Highway 77 for Lincoln South Beltway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 77 will move from a head-to-head configuration to a single-lane configuration for the construction of the Lincoln South Beltway project starting Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Northbound traffic will remain in the northbound lanes and southbound traffic...
klkntv.com
Rollover crash in Lincoln closes part of Highway 2 during the morning commute
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities shut down part of Highway 2 on Monday after two vehicles collided. This happened near South 20th Street around 8:15 a.m. One of the vehicles was flipped upside-down by the impact, while the other sustained damage to the front passenger’s side. Westbound lanes...
1011now.com
Police respond to robbery at north Lincoln Kwik Shop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at the 2300 Cornhusker Highway Kwik Shop on Saturday. According to LPD, officers were called to the convenience store at 6:05 a.m. An employee of the store saw a man, around 30 years old, taking items and walking out of the store without paying. The man reentered the store, where the employee confronted him.
