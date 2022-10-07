ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

The Associated Press

Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Just days after Hurricane Ian struck, a crowd of locals gathered under a huge banyan tree at a motel’s outdoor tiki bar for drink specials and live music. Less than 10 miles away, crews were finishing the search for bodies on a coastal barrier island. Even closer, entire families were trying to get comfortable for the night in a mass shelter housing more than 500 storm victims.
FLORIDA STATE
informnny.com

Former New York couple describes horror and hope of Hurricane Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WETM) – For Floridians, the last week of September 2022 saw unprecedented destruction at the hands of Hurricane Ian, but the effects touched close to home for people around the country. One couple that used to live in Elmira and now lives in North Port, Fla. described to 18 News the horrors of waiting out the hurricane for hours in their home.
NORTH PORT, FL
fox13news.com

Tropical Update: October 9, 2022

FOX 13 Meteorologist is watching Hurricane Julia, which made landfall on the coast of Nicaragua overnight. He says the storm will weaken as it continues westbound. He says it will not impact Florida. Sadiku says the next named storm will be Karl, but he doesn’t see any sign of it forming in the near future.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Crowdsourced photos help homeowners assess Hurricane Ian's damage

This week on 60 Minutes, correspondent Bill Whitaker reported from Florida on the impact Hurricane Ian is having on local communities. As many across the state continue to survey the damage, former Air Force weather forecaster Bobby Quinn is lending his service and expertise. The Tampa Bay native drove toward Ian's projected path and rode out the hurricane in his pick-up truck.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Watch Hurricane Ian develop and trek across the Caribbean and Florida

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Newly-released satellite imagery from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) shows how a tropical depression grew into Tropical Storm Ian before becoming a hurricane and rapidly gaining strength before slamming into Southwest Florida and making its way across the state. According to the...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Prescribed burns scheduled along Myakka River

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be conducting prescribed burns through December at Myakka River-Deer Prairie Creek Preserve and the Schewe Tract in Sarasota County, it was announced Monday. Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Hurricane Ian Put Triangle Ranch Underwater

When Elizabeth Moore bought Triangle Ranch back in 2016, she built it with a 100-year flood plan in mind. She had Josh Wynne Construction put the Cracker cottages on pillars in preparation for those once-a-century storms when the Myakka River overflows. But Hurricane Ian was extraordinary. The water got so high that it lapped up against the front door of the raised homes.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Schools in parts of Sarasota County reopen after Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. - Kids in the Sarasota and Venice areas returned to classrooms Monday for the first time since Hurricane Ian hit the state nearly two weeks ago. "I’m excited to get back to the routine and get the kids back in school," said Alison Holsbeke, whose daughter Kenzie attends Fruitville Elementary School.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

“It’s required a major effort,” as DeSantis considers using an amphibious fleet to restore power in Sanibel Island

Gov. Ron DeSantis is thinking about deploying military-style amphibious vehicles to deliver utility line crews to restore power in Sanibel Island, where Hurricane Ian breached the road connection to the mainland. During a news conference in Nokomis in Sarasota County, the governor said the state has already used military Chinook...
FLORIDA STATE

