usf.edu
A Sarasota County hospital is dealing with a surge in patients after Ian. But help has arrived
Hurricane Ian continues to strain Florida's healthcare system more than a week after the storm tore through the state. Some hospitals are still closed after flooding and high winds damaged their buildings. Others struggled to operate without running water. The disruption forced nearby facilities to pick up the slack, like...
Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Just days after Hurricane Ian struck, a crowd of locals gathered under a huge banyan tree at a motel’s outdoor tiki bar for drink specials and live music. Less than 10 miles away, crews were finishing the search for bodies on a coastal barrier island. Even closer, entire families were trying to get comfortable for the night in a mass shelter housing more than 500 storm victims.
wbaa.org
One resident of Englewood, Florida, wants questions answered before rebuilding from Hurricane Ian
More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Floridians are still learning the extent of its damage. The hurricane wiped away mobile homes in Englewood, Florida, about an hour north of Fort Meyers. At the Holiday Estates mobile home park, Cathy Nicely returned to her home and found a metal sign...
informnny.com
Former New York couple describes horror and hope of Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WETM) – For Floridians, the last week of September 2022 saw unprecedented destruction at the hands of Hurricane Ian, but the effects touched close to home for people around the country. One couple that used to live in Elmira and now lives in North Port, Fla. described to 18 News the horrors of waiting out the hurricane for hours in their home.
fox13news.com
First lady Casey DeSantis announces toy drive for Florida kids affected by Hurricane Ian
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - As the Sunshine State continues to recover in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Florida's first lady is making sure the youngest victims don't get left behind. Casey DeSantis, who is spearheading the Florida Disaster Fund, announced on Monday a toy drive for children who lost their...
WSVN-TV
Residents of SW Florida community credit clean-energy designs, solar panels for being spared Ian’s wrath
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Hurricane Ian’s powerful winds and relentless rain destroyed almost everything in its path, but residents in a small community a few miles from Fort Myers said they were spared from damage thanks to their homes’ clean-energy designs and the solar panels on their roofs.
fox13news.com
Tropical Update: October 9, 2022
FOX 13 Meteorologist is watching Hurricane Julia, which made landfall on the coast of Nicaragua overnight. He says the storm will weaken as it continues westbound. He says it will not impact Florida. Sadiku says the next named storm will be Karl, but he doesn’t see any sign of it forming in the near future.
Crowdsourced photos help homeowners assess Hurricane Ian's damage
This week on 60 Minutes, correspondent Bill Whitaker reported from Florida on the impact Hurricane Ian is having on local communities. As many across the state continue to survey the damage, former Air Force weather forecaster Bobby Quinn is lending his service and expertise. The Tampa Bay native drove toward Ian's projected path and rode out the hurricane in his pick-up truck.
fox13news.com
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
topwirenews.com
Why more Americans are flocking to Florida, even as hurricanes intensify – Science-Environment News – Report by AFR
There’s nothing in the world that would convince Cape Coral resident Kenneth Lowe to leave — not even having to empty his home of flood water a week after Hurricane Ian pummeled the city. “Southwest Florida is my heaven on earth and hurricanes come with South Florida. So...
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian relief efforts continue in Southwest Florida as residents begin returning home
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Families displaced by Hurricane Ian are beginning to return to their homes in Southwest Florida as the governor works to restore power and water in areas still without it. It's been 10 days since Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida as a category 4 storm. The...
fox13news.com
Watch Hurricane Ian develop and trek across the Caribbean and Florida
FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Newly-released satellite imagery from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) shows how a tropical depression grew into Tropical Storm Ian before becoming a hurricane and rapidly gaining strength before slamming into Southwest Florida and making its way across the state. According to the...
4M gallons of wastewater released into stream after backup generator failed during Hurricane Ian
Four million gallons of wastewater was released into a Manatee stream, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said.
click orlando
Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn't over.
Mysuncoast.com
Prescribed burns scheduled along Myakka River
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be conducting prescribed burns through December at Myakka River-Deer Prairie Creek Preserve and the Schewe Tract in Sarasota County, it was announced Monday. Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control.
Construction company removing pool cages for free in Southwest Florida
Since hearing that call, Reisler said they have removed over 100 pool cages since Hurricane Ian blew through Southwest Florida.
sarasotamagazine.com
Hurricane Ian Put Triangle Ranch Underwater
When Elizabeth Moore bought Triangle Ranch back in 2016, she built it with a 100-year flood plan in mind. She had Josh Wynne Construction put the Cracker cottages on pillars in preparation for those once-a-century storms when the Myakka River overflows. But Hurricane Ian was extraordinary. The water got so high that it lapped up against the front door of the raised homes.
fox13news.com
Schools in parts of Sarasota County reopen after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. - Kids in the Sarasota and Venice areas returned to classrooms Monday for the first time since Hurricane Ian hit the state nearly two weeks ago. "I’m excited to get back to the routine and get the kids back in school," said Alison Holsbeke, whose daughter Kenzie attends Fruitville Elementary School.
islandernews.com
“It’s required a major effort,” as DeSantis considers using an amphibious fleet to restore power in Sanibel Island
Gov. Ron DeSantis is thinking about deploying military-style amphibious vehicles to deliver utility line crews to restore power in Sanibel Island, where Hurricane Ian breached the road connection to the mainland. During a news conference in Nokomis in Sarasota County, the governor said the state has already used military Chinook...
