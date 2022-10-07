Once again last week on my way to work, I watched a guy on a bicycle go through a red light at one of the busiest intersections on Texas Central Parkway (we’re talking 18-wheelers there all the time). When I passed him, I yelled out, “Red lights are for bikes, too!” He followed me to my job and proceeded to argue with me. “Is it your responsibility how I ride my bike?” he asked. Well, yes, it is. I have to share the road with bikes.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO