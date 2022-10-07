ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Cameron Yoe 48, Academy 13

In Cameron, Kardarius Bradley exploded for a 68-yard touchdown run to open the first quarter and broke loose for a 50-yard score to start the second quarter as the Yoemen romped to the win. Later in the second quarter, Armando Reyes picked off an Academy pass and ran for an...
CAMERON, TX
Outdoors: Rules aren't meant to be broken

Competition is part of human nature, and whether you feel competitive or not, it’s likely somebody somewhere is competing against you for something. Whether it’s for a job position, spot on a sports team, romance, status in social situations, or even during a friendly round of golf or a fishing trip, most people want to build an advantage.
WACO, TX
Businesses face challenge along University Parks Drive

Some may find it hard to remember when traffic could move freely along University Parks Drive between downtown and Interstate 35. Motorists have encountered pockets of resistance for months, even years. The city of Waco closed the University Parks intersection at Webster Avenue in November 2020 for installation of a...
WACO, TX
Amazon aims to hire 500 for holidays at Waco operation

Delivery giant Amazon will hire 500 people to work during the holidays and possibly beyond at its new fulfillment center on Exchange Parkway, where employment already exceeds 2,000, doubling initial estimates. “We’re proud to offer a wide variety of roles for people of all backgrounds, with more than 150,000 roles...
WACO, TX
Long-awaited $3.3M curtain glass replacement underway at Waco PD tower

The Waco Police Department tower at 3115 Pine Ave. is getting new windows to replace the warped, streaky panes that make up most of its 52-year-old facade. The windows of the former Hillcrest Medical Tower were already noticeably warped when Waco Police Department bought it in 2010. But the $13 million set aside from a city bond for the purchase and renovations didn't leave enough to replace them.
WACO, TX
Lorena Elementary students earn over $10,000 through acts of kindness

Money cannot buy happiness, and there is no price tag on kindness either. But Lorena Elementary School students are finding that small acts of kindness can add up to quite a haul. During a recent fundraiser, the kids of Lorena Elementary surpassed their $10,000 goal in just 11 days, not...
LORENA, TX
LETTERS: Stop signs apply to bicycles, too; Waco means 'no rain here'

Once again last week on my way to work, I watched a guy on a bicycle go through a red light at one of the busiest intersections on Texas Central Parkway (we’re talking 18-wheelers there all the time). When I passed him, I yelled out, “Red lights are for bikes, too!” He followed me to my job and proceeded to argue with me. “Is it your responsibility how I ride my bike?” he asked. Well, yes, it is. I have to share the road with bikes.
WACO, TX
Fire at Sunbright Paper Recycling closes parts of industrial district

A large industrial fire Monday evening caused closures on parts of Imperial Drive and Texas Central Parkway and damaged the hub of Sunbright Paper Recycling, the city of Waco’s main recycling partner. The Waco Fire Department responded at 6:45 p.m. to the industrial fire at the facility at 701...
WACO, TX

