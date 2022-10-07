Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WacoTrib.com
DJ's Sunday Rewind: Keep an eye out for these Crawford Pirates
I can officially say that I’ve been locked into a football field now. It’s happened to all of us at one point or another and luckily I found a gate that wasn’t made out of chain link fence to hop over. I guess I’m just not used...
WacoTrib.com
Cameron Yoe 48, Academy 13
In Cameron, Kardarius Bradley exploded for a 68-yard touchdown run to open the first quarter and broke loose for a 50-yard score to start the second quarter as the Yoemen romped to the win. Later in the second quarter, Armando Reyes picked off an Academy pass and ran for an...
WacoTrib.com
McDonald's return spurs dominant Connally to 35-6 district-opening win over Gatesville
GATESVILLE — Welcome back, Jelani McDonald. Connally’s senior quarterback was hurt Sept. 9 against Cameron Yoe, missed the next two games and played sparingly last week, but he was back in the starting lineup and delivered Friday night. McDonald threw for 105 yards and two touchdowns and ran...
WacoTrib.com
Outdoors: Rules aren't meant to be broken
Competition is part of human nature, and whether you feel competitive or not, it’s likely somebody somewhere is competing against you for something. Whether it’s for a job position, spot on a sports team, romance, status in social situations, or even during a friendly round of golf or a fishing trip, most people want to build an advantage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Tax burden shifts from homeowners to others in McLennan County with new exemptions
New state and local property tax exemptions worked as intended in McLennan County, dropping total taxes levied on owners with homestead exemptions by almost 3% compared to last year, according to data compiled by the local appraisal district. But that spells higher bills for the 41% of county residents who...
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area organizers see motivated voters as registration wraps up Tuesday
Volunteers are making a last push to sign up McLennan County voters as the deadline for voter registration approaches Tuesday for the Nov. 8 midterm elections. As of Monday afternoon, McLennan County had a record 153,795 registered voters, an increase of 4,048 voters, or 2.7% from the 2020 election. Of...
WacoTrib.com
Businesses face challenge along University Parks Drive
Some may find it hard to remember when traffic could move freely along University Parks Drive between downtown and Interstate 35. Motorists have encountered pockets of resistance for months, even years. The city of Waco closed the University Parks intersection at Webster Avenue in November 2020 for installation of a...
WacoTrib.com
Amazon aims to hire 500 for holidays at Waco operation
Delivery giant Amazon will hire 500 people to work during the holidays and possibly beyond at its new fulfillment center on Exchange Parkway, where employment already exceeds 2,000, doubling initial estimates. “We’re proud to offer a wide variety of roles for people of all backgrounds, with more than 150,000 roles...
RELATED PEOPLE
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 10
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
WacoTrib.com
Long-awaited $3.3M curtain glass replacement underway at Waco PD tower
The Waco Police Department tower at 3115 Pine Ave. is getting new windows to replace the warped, streaky panes that make up most of its 52-year-old facade. The windows of the former Hillcrest Medical Tower were already noticeably warped when Waco Police Department bought it in 2010. But the $13 million set aside from a city bond for the purchase and renovations didn't leave enough to replace them.
WacoTrib.com
Lorena Elementary students earn over $10,000 through acts of kindness
Money cannot buy happiness, and there is no price tag on kindness either. But Lorena Elementary School students are finding that small acts of kindness can add up to quite a haul. During a recent fundraiser, the kids of Lorena Elementary surpassed their $10,000 goal in just 11 days, not...
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: Stop signs apply to bicycles, too; Waco means 'no rain here'
Once again last week on my way to work, I watched a guy on a bicycle go through a red light at one of the busiest intersections on Texas Central Parkway (we’re talking 18-wheelers there all the time). When I passed him, I yelled out, “Red lights are for bikes, too!” He followed me to my job and proceeded to argue with me. “Is it your responsibility how I ride my bike?” he asked. Well, yes, it is. I have to share the road with bikes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
Fire at Sunbright Paper Recycling closes parts of industrial district
A large industrial fire Monday evening caused closures on parts of Imperial Drive and Texas Central Parkway and damaged the hub of Sunbright Paper Recycling, the city of Waco’s main recycling partner. The Waco Fire Department responded at 6:45 p.m. to the industrial fire at the facility at 701...
WacoTrib.com
Capital murder trial begins in case of Bellmead man accused of killing two relatives
Opening arguments begin Tuesday in the capital murder trial of a Bellmead man accused of killing two relatives at his home in 2020. A jury was selected Monday for the trial of Johnny Alvin Wilson, 39, in the 54th State District Court of Judge Susan Kelly. He is accused of...
Comments / 0