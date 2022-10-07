Read full article on original website
CLINTWOOD — Cannon Hill did a little bit of everything for Ridgeview on Friday. The senior put together a strong defensive game and made plays in all facets on offense to boost the Wolfpack to a 20-11 Mountain 7 District football win over Union at Wolfpack Stadium.
After another big upset Friday, the only football team in the TSSAA Class 6A top 10 that has avoided a bad loss this season is … Dobyns-Bennett. And while that nugget of information won’t put any points on the scoreboard for the Indians, it points to something that seems to get more evident as each week goes by: The current picture looks like a free-for-all chase for the Class 6A gold ball.
