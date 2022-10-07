After another big upset Friday, the only football team in the TSSAA Class 6A top 10 that has avoided a bad loss this season is … Dobyns-Bennett. And while that nugget of information won’t put any points on the scoreboard for the Indians, it points to something that seems to get more evident as each week goes by: The current picture looks like a free-for-all chase for the Class 6A gold ball.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 HOURS AGO