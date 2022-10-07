Jose Ramirez Talks About His Relationship With Amed Rosario, Francona Ahead Of Playoffs

Jose Ramirez spoke with the Cleveland media leading up to the Wild Card Series.

The Guardians' MVP year in and year out had some words to say leading up to the team's Wild Card Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ramirez continues to be one of baseball's best players and most impactful as well. At this point in his career, he may never win an MVP award from the writers but he certainly deserves one.

In 2022, Jose finished with a .280 batting average and a .869 OPS. He also hit 29 home runs, had a career-high 126 RBI, and stole 20 bases. He does a little bit of everything extremely well.

Watch Ramirez's press conference from Thursday afternoon here:

A couple of things are clear from listening to Ramirez talk: he wants Amed Rosario to stick around, he expects to be playing on a playoff team, and he loves playing for a manager like Terry Francona.

One of the first things is Ramirez continues to want to win. He said, "I like to be on a competitive team, I like to be in the playoffs." This mindset that Ramirez brings to the table surely is one of the reasons that the Guardians are in the position they're in.

Ramirez has stated in the past that he wants to win a World Series and the first step to that is getting past the Rays.

-----

Read More:

Are The Cleveland Guardians Primed For A World Series Run?

Guardians Fans Will See A Few Familiar Faces In The Wild Card Series Against The Rays

Shane Bieber Recalls Lessons From Corey Kluber As He Prepares For Wild Card Start

Josh Naylor Reflects On 2022 Season, Return From Injury, Time With Brother Bo

Terry Francona Loves Managing Guardians, Excited for Playoffs To Start

Cleveland Guardians, Progressive Field Prepares To Host A.L. Wild Card Series

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation