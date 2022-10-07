Read full article on original website
Olivia
3d ago
why don't they set up little hospitals and morgues in some of the subway stations that way they can make money attending to the people who are mugged shot or stabbed in the subway stations, and the morgues to prepare those who don't make it out alive.. And charge the families of the victims accordingly
Reply(1)
6
Ulli Sim
3d ago
Clear the subway of any crime like harassment, begging for money, robberies etc your subway riders will return it’s a very simple math
Reply
2
James Howard
3d ago
they always crying about needing money maybe they should identify the waste and cut that out
Reply
4
Related
Just let congestion pricing die already. It’ll save us all time and money (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Sometimes you just have to admit that you’re beat. And those who want to jam the congestion pricing tax down our throats should be first in line to do so. Try as they might, New York Democrats just can’t get the first-in-the-nation program off...
fox5ny.com
Deadly stabbing on MTA bus in the Bronx, 3rd mass transit killing in 10 days
NEW YORK - In the third killing in the New York City mass transit system in 10 days, a man was stabbed to death inside an MTA bus in the Bronx on Sunday evening. Police have one suspect in custody. Lamont Barkley, 55, of the Bronx, was on the BX19...
NBC New York
NYC Might Start Paying You to Report Illegal Parkers
A new proposal to increase city parking enforcement by incentivizing New Yorkers to report illegally parked cars is gaining a lot of attention. The bill, introduced to the City Council, would give people making the report a 25% cut of a $175 proposed ticket fine -- that's $44. Participating New...
brickunderground.com
Can our co-op ban our super from doing routine jobs for residents like unclogging drains?
Our co-op board will no longer let the super unclog drains. They suggest that residents call a plumber instead. Is this permissible? Is it normal?. The answer depends on the terms of your proprietary lease–as well as where the clog is and what’s causing it, our experts say.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Supermarket News
Stop & Shop moves ahead with New York City store upgrade plan
Ahold Delhaize USA’s Stop & Shop has reopened three more supermarkets under a $140 million program to upgrade its New York City stores. The locations include the first remodeled locations in the city boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens: 1710 Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay (Brooklyn), 74-17 Grand Ave. in Maspeth (Queens) and 6466 Myrtle Ave. in Glendale (Queens). Stop & Shop held grand opening events at the Sheepshead Bay and Maspeth stores on Friday, while the ribbon-cutting for the Glendale location is slated for Oct. 14.
constructiondive.com
NYC office market faces ‘real estate apocalypse’
Office valuations in New York City are forecasted to decline by as much as 39% by 2029 due to remote work trends, according to a recent report from professors at the NYU Stern School of Business and Columbia University Business School. That plunge represents a $453 billion valuation drop for...
Gothamist.com
New York City asks voters to take a stand on racial justice — at the ballot box
Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. In November, New Yorkers will decide on three ballot proposals that promises a new racial equity agenda for the city. The Racial Justice Commission, formed by then-Mayor Bill de Blasio last year, crafted the ballot questions after consulting...
It’s a no-brainer: Extend the HOV lane on the Staten Island Expressway to the Goethals Bridge | Our Opinion
If ever there’s a single no-brainer in the world of Staten Island transportation, this is it: Extending the High Occupancy Vehicle lane on the westbound Staten Island Expressway all the way to the Goethals Bridge. GOP Borough President Vito Fossella and Assemblyman Michael Cusick (D-Mid-Island) made a bi-partisan pitch...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting
The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned. The program, Tenant Interim Lease, or TIL, dates back to the 1970s and is supposed to open the door for ...
UPS Is Hiring: Looking To Fill 100,000 Positions Including In New York State
As the holidays quickly approach, UPS is looking to fill 100,000 jobs, including here in New York. The company is in need of seasonal drivers to make sure packages get delivered in time for the holidays. According to the company's website, 80 percent of its seasonal jobs don't even require an interview. The digital application process only takes about 25 minutes for most people and that includes receiving a job offer.
wskg.org
Tom Dinapoli New York State Budget Update
DAN CLARK: We are about six months after the state budget was passed in April. You are the state’s money manager. In that time, we’re halfway through the fiscal year of the state. How are we doing right now in terms of finances?. TOM DINAPOLI: The budget is...
Shockingly This Is The Best City To Buy A Car In New York
If you are in the market to buy a used car there is probably one city in New York State that wouldn't even think about buying a vehicle. But it turns out that the last city you would think is a used vehicle is one of the best places in the country to score a deal on a used vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
After $13M settlement with feds, troubled non-profit The Door still approved by NYC comptroller, city
A city contractor that agreed to cough up nearly $13 million to settle a federal false claims lawsuit in January has registered five contracts with the city comptroller’s office, public records show. The Door, a non-profit that offers reproductive health care and other services to adolescents, had contracts worth more than $3.8 million registered with Comptroller Brad Lander’s office since ...
fox5ny.com
Amtrak ride from Metro Detroit to Chicago turns into 'nightmare' for passengers
(FOX 2) - An Amtrak trip from Metro Detroit to Chicago turned into the "train ride from hell" after the power cut out, the toilets stopped working, and passengers abandoned the rail car for an alternative transportation. "We've been pulled this far by 353 because our engine is dead. We...
Woman, 49, bashed over head in unprovoked attack at Harlem subway station
A woman was struck in the head as she boarded a subway train in Harlem on Monday morning in what police said was an unprovoked attack.
wufe967.com
NYC officials say man jumped from 29-story luxury hotel in Times Square
Officials in New York City say that a man jumped from a luxury hotel in Times Square on Friday. A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department said that officers responded to a 911 call of an unconscious person on Friday at 11:24 a.m. When officers arrived on the...
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law
Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
News 12
Parkchester Condos tenants: Management not responsive to lack of heat concerns
Residents at the Parkchester condos are saying they have no heat in their homes – a concern as temperatures are beginning to cool in the region. Dozens of residents say there has been a lack of transparency from their management office. They claim that for years now, many of their homes have little to no heat during the colder months.
These Are The 11 Most Populated Counties In New York State
New York State has the fourth biggest population in the United States, only behind California, Texas, and Florida. According to Info Please, based on 2020 U.S. Census data, California has almost twice the population of New York - 39,538,223 (11.91% of the population) compared to 20,201,249 (5.86% of the population).
Comments / 7