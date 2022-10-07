Read full article on original website
Man convicted of second-degree murder sentenced to prison
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Cherokee man convicted of second-degree murder will spend the next 14 years in prison for his crimes. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, Yalegwo Ki Sadongei, 21, an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, was sentenced to 168 months in prison and ordered to serve five years of supervised release after he completes his prison term.
Woman sentenced to prison after selling drugs causing multiple overdoses, one death
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Brevard woman has been sentenced to prison for distributing the drugs that led to the overdoses of multiple people and the death of at least one. Victoria Kerrigan Irby, 26, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in federal court by Judge Max Cogburn.
Suspect in two-county, high-speed chase enters guilty plea, authorities say
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man accused of stealing a vehicle from in front of a service station and leading police on a high-speed chase has been sentenced after entering a guilty plea. According to a press release by District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch office, on the afternoon...
Sheriff's office corrects previous report, says man did not fire shots at deputies
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office has released a correction about a previous news release that incorrectly reported a man had shot at deputies. On Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service where "the caller indicated gunshots...
Police seek information on 3 separate reports of gunfire that took place in same area
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Forest City police are seeking the community's help with information related to multiple incidents of gunfire that took place in the same area in less than a month. The Forest City Police Department has responded to three reported incidents of gunfire in a span...
Group rallies downtown, demands justice in unsolved Asheville killings
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A group of people gathered outside the Asheville Police Department on Friday demanding justice in unsolved killings. Members of the Society Against Violence Everywhere, or SAVE, are calling for an end to the violence and pleading with local leaders to hold offenders accountable. Organizer Teresa...
Five dead from apparent gunshot wounds in Upstate South Carolina, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after five people died from apparent gunshot wounds in Spartanburg County, South Carolina over the weekend. Few details are available at the moment, but Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger writes in an email to news agencies that EMS responded to a home on Bobo Drive Sunday evening, Oct. 9. When they arrived, four people were found deceased and one other person was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where they later passed away while in surgery.
Investigation underway after gunfire exchanged in West Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating an incident that took place in West Asheville where multiple shots were fired early Saturday morning. The department says officers responded to the 1000 block of Patton Avenue around 1:30 a.m., Oct. 8, for reports of multiple gun discharges. Once on scene, officials found "a vehicle that had been hit with at least half a dozen rounds," APD reports in a press release.
SC man says 'witches' told him to throw dog off bridge - twice
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina man is claiming "witches" told him to throw a dog off a bridge - twice. Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Officers said they received a call Monday of someone tossing a dog from a bridge located on Highway 11 in the Fingerville area of Spartanburg County.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville police are investigating shots fired in west Asheville early Saturday morning. Police say they received reports of multiple gunshots on Patton Avenue around 1:30 am. When they arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle had been hit with about six rounds. Police say they were told two or three men began shooting at a then-occupied vehicle and the driver of that vehicle returned fire. No injuries have been reported.
Flying out of AVL? Better include time to find a parking spot in your plans
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — People looking to park their cars when they fly out of Asheville Regional Airport are struggling to find spaces and sometimes even missing flights because of how long the search took. “Oh, it’s very frustrating,” said Jim Allday, a flight nurse paramedic. “I try to...
Asheville bus tour puts a "totally different twist" on historical sightings and more
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are city bus tours, and then there is a truly unique bus tour around Asheville. Whether you are visiting or have lived in the Asheville area for years, LaZoom Bus Tours offers a little Asheville flavor for all ages. They are telling real, historical city stories on the tour, but LaZoom mixes in comedy and mischief.
Meeting set to get public input on Woodfin greenway plan
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is moving forward with plans to build a greenway in Woodfin. The project runs along Riverside Drive, from Broadway Street to Elk Mountain Road. It would add about 3 miles of greenway. The county is in the early design phase. Construction could begin...
Henderson County schools to host multiple drive-thru flu shot clinics in October
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Department of Public Health is partnering with Henderson County Public Schools over the next week to provide several opportunities for students, their families -- and the general public -- to easily receive the flu shot at drive-through clinics. The after-school flu...
'Bears will coexist if we will': Conservation a prime topic at Bears Bees & Brews Fest
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Talk of conservation filled Rabbit Rabbit Saturday, Oct. 8 as part of the second annual Bears Bees and Brews Festival in Asheville. About two dozen vendors and speakers highlighted the importance of protecting the wildlife in the mountains. Education on safely living alongside western North...
Drivers paying more as gas price average continues upward climb for the third week
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.54 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 8.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 44.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
Special Olympics NC Equestrian Tournament comes to Polk County for the first time
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the first time, the Tryon International Equestrian Center hosted the Special Olympics North Carolina Equestrian Tournament. From Oct. 7-9, Special Olympics athletes from across North Carolina competed in Polk County, showcasing both control and skill. Athletes took part in a variety of events, including showmanship, dressage, western riding, gymkhana races, equitation and working trails.
Celebratory groundbreaking held for Jackson Park Inclusive Playground Project
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Ground was broken Saturday, Oct. 8 for a brand new play park in Henderson County -- and this park is special. The Jackson Park Inclusive Playground Project will ensure children of all ability levels can play together. One county official shared with News 13...
Council on Aging 'day of older persons' event highlights need for resources for seniors
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After postponing the event for a week due to weather-related concerns, the Council on Aging for Henderson County hosted its first annual International day of Older Persons event Saturday, Oct. 8. For five hours, senior citizens and other community members gathered at Guidon Brewery for...
Traffic Alert: Portion of Sweeten Creek Road closed off after gas line ruptured
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A portion of Sweeten Creek Road in south Asheville has been closed off after a gas line was ruptured. The Asheville Fire Department said it was responding to the 2600 block of Sweeten Creek Road on Monday after a service gas line was ruptured. The...
