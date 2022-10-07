ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Man convicted of second-degree murder sentenced to prison

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Cherokee man convicted of second-degree murder will spend the next 14 years in prison for his crimes. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, Yalegwo Ki Sadongei, 21, an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, was sentenced to 168 months in prison and ordered to serve five years of supervised release after he completes his prison term.
CHEROKEE, NC
