Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kfgo.com
Sheyenne, Valley City top 11AA, 11A football rankings
(KFGO/KNFL) West Fargo Sheyenne is the new #1 team this week in the North Dakota Class 11AA football rankings, while Valley City holds the top spot in Class 11A. The polls are votes on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters (NDAPSSA). With Sheyenne’s 34-7 win...
kfgo.com
North Dakota 9B Football Pairings released
(KFGO/KNFL) High school playoff football starts this weekend, as the opening round of the North Dakota 9B playoffs being on Saturday. Eight games will be played statewide. Hatton-Northwood (3-5) at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (6-2) Richland (4-4) at Maple River (5-3) Larimore (4-4) at North Star (4-4) Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (4-5) vs. Surrey (5-3) Kidder...
kfgo.com
Bison and Jacks #1 and #2 in Stats Perform FCS poll ahead of Saturday showdown.
(KFGO/KNFL) NDSU and South Dakota State are ranked as the top two teams in FCS this week in the Stats Perform poll this week. The Bison and Jackrabbits are both 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference ahead of their showdown at the Fargodome on Saturday. The...
kfgo.com
Legislative committee votes to update names of some North Dakota facilities
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO PRAIRIE PUBLIC RADIO) – An interim Legislative committee has approved a proposed state Constitutional amendment to change the descriptions of three state-run facilities. The school for the deaf in Devils Lake would be changed from “the school for the deaf and dumb” to “the school for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfgo.com
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota
CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
kfgo.com
Maplelag Resort near Detroit Lakes destroyed by fire
CALLAWAY, Minn. (KFGO) – Fire has destroyed Maplelag resort northeast of Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says the blaze was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday. He says two employees smelled smoke. Glander says several fire departments from around the county responded including Callaway, Detroit Lakes, White...
kfgo.com
Veteran tax credit expiring in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eligible military service members are reminded to claim their 2018 military tax credit before Saturday’s deadline. Ryan Brown with the Minnesota Department of Revenue says there are about 2,800 service members who are eligible for the 2018 credit and only half have claimed it.
kfgo.com
Minnesotans encouraged to apply for heating assistance now
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota is expected to receive around $120 million in federal money to help homeowners and renters pay their heating bills this winter. Michael Schmitz with the Minnesota Energy Assistance Program said families should apply now for assistance. “Last year, we served 127,000 households,” Schmitz said....
IN THIS ARTICLE
kfgo.com
Alvorado man charged in Polk County stolen property case
CROOKSTON, Minn. (KFGO) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report on Monday, October 3rd, in rural Warren, where more than $100,000 of property was reported stolen. An investigation into the incident commenced, and the stolen property was recovered. Christopher Arnet Wilson, age 42, of Alvorado,...
kfgo.com
Woman struck by train in downtown Fargo; critically injured
FARGO (KFGO) – A woman was critically injured after getting struck by a train in the 500 block of North Broadway in Downtown Fargo at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday. Police say the 31-year-old woman was found on the northeast side of the crossing. Witnesses said the railroad’s crossing arms were working. Amtrak reported the emergency tone sounded and the train used manual air brakes to stop.
Comments / 0