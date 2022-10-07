FARGO (KFGO) – A woman was critically injured after getting struck by a train in the 500 block of North Broadway in Downtown Fargo at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday. Police say the 31-year-old woman was found on the northeast side of the crossing. Witnesses said the railroad’s crossing arms were working. Amtrak reported the emergency tone sounded and the train used manual air brakes to stop.

FARGO, ND ・ 11 HOURS AGO