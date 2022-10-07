ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

New Zealand proposes taxing cow burps, angering farmers

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — New Zealand's government on Tuesday proposed taxing the greenhouse gasses that farm animals make from burping and peeing as part of a plan to tackle climate change. The government said the farm levy would be a world first, and that farmers should...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy