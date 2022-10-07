Read full article on original website
Related
TIME
The World's Future Is in the Hands of Chinese President Xi Jinping
Never before has the global economy been so dependent on one man's whims
World Bank to launch new trust fund for emissions reduction grants
WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The World Bank said on Monday it is launching a trust fund aimed at pooling public funds to provide grants for projects to reduce carbon emissions, including decommissioning coal-fired power plants.
New Zealand proposes taxing cow burps, angering farmers
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — New Zealand's government on Tuesday proposed taxing the greenhouse gasses that farm animals make from burping and peeing as part of a plan to tackle climate change. The government said the farm levy would be a world first, and that farmers should...
Comments / 0