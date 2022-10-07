Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey Becomes New SmackDown Women's Champion At Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey is the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new champion at Extreme Rules. It's interesting to note that their match was the only Extreme Rules Match scheduled for tonight's card. This is Rousey's second title reign. Her first title reign as the "SmackDown"...
Liv Morgan Wants To Join Major Film Franchise Universe
Former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan has her heart set on landing a major role outside WWE in the future. "I will be in the MCU [Marvel Cinematic Universe], that is a goal of mine," Morgan told the "Out of Character" podcast. "This is not the MCU, but I will be in the MCU, I can just feel it. I don't know how I'm going to finagle or finesse my way in there, but I know that there is a role for me."
The Rock Addresses Whether He Acknowledges Roman Reigns As Tribal Chief
A match between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his cousin, and holder of both the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns is something that fans have been begging for, especially over the last several years. While pulling promotional duty for the upcoming "Black Adam," Johnson spoke to interviewer Chris Van Vliet and took a moment to address his feelings on Reigns, his other cousins The Usos, and the current direction of WWE as a whole.
Major Update On Status Of Former WWE Star Sarah Logan
Sarah Logan is reportedly set to return to WWE as the manager of The Viking Raiders. On the season premiere of "SmackDown," a vignette aired hyping the return of Erik & Ivar, who have been away from the ring since their win over The New Day in a Vikings Rule Match on September 2 (the match was taped on August 26). During that match, Erik suffered a foot injury, as confirmed by Michael Cole on commentary.
Austin Theory Names WWE Star Who Taught Him To Take His Time In Matches
Austin Theory has been on WWE's main roster since last year's draft, and on his first night on "WWE Raw," Theory made a statement by attacking Jeff Hardy. Since his debut, Theory has become the youngest United States Champion and youngest Money in the Bank briefcase holder in history — a stat the 25-year-old commonly calls to attention. Theory has been able to learn from veterans in the WWE locker room, including former world champions. In an interview with WrestleRant, Theory named which two-time former World Heavyweight Champion has helped him slow down in the ring.
Edge And Finn Balor Battle In Fierce 'I Quit Match' At Extreme Rules
WWE Hall of Famer Edge was forced into saying "I Quit" for the first time in his illustrious career at Saturday's Extreme Rules premium live event. At one point in his drama-filled "I Quit Match" against Finn Balor, Edge was close to securing the victory after locking in the Edge-ucator on his opponent's left leg with the chair. Just as Balor prepared to utter the words "I Quit," Damian Priest came running down to rescue his Judgment Day stablemate. Thereafter, Dominik Mysterio also made a run-in, but Edge seemed to have an answer as he fought off the numbers. However, Rhea Ripley would handcuff Edge onto the rope, allowing Balor, Priest & Dominik to get back in the ring and take out Edge with a 3-on-1 attack.
Major Update On Bo Dallas' Pro Wrestling Career
Newly returned Bray Wyatt soon won't be the only Rotunda family member in WWE. In a new report from Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline, Wyatt's younger brother, Bo Dallas is expected to return to WWE "very soon." WWE released Dallas on April 15, 2021, after being with the promotion since 2008....
Bayley Pays Tribute To Sara Lee At WWE Extreme Rules
The wrestling world was left rocked this week by the news that former "Tough Enough" winner Sara Lee had passed away at the age of 30, and the industry has shown an outpouring of love and respect towards her, and those that she left behind ever since. That has come in many different forms, and at WWE's Extreme Rules, Bayley paid tribute to her friend with a subtle addition to her ring gear.
Big Update On Future Of Former WWE Star Fandango
Just over a year ago, WWE released a number of wrestlers. One of them was former "NXT" Tag Team Champion Fandango, who was let go after spending nearly fifteen years in the company. Following his release, Fandango changed his name to Dirty Dango and went on to wrestle in the NWA and various independent promotions.
Backstage News On WWE's Interest In Renee Paquette Amidst AEW Rumors
Ever since Triple H took over in his new role as Chief Content Officer of WWE, the on-screen product has drastically changed. New and returning stars seemingly show up every time you turn on one of the shows, and now even the commentary teams have gotten reshuffled quite a bit – Jimmy Smith is out, Cathy Kelley is back in after departing the company a couple of years ago, among other alterations. But according to several reports, WWE had been looking to bring back another familiar name from the past who turned down the opportunity.
Ronda Rousey Tells Her Haters To 'Go Home And Cry About It' Following Extreme Rules Victory
Ronda Rousey was victorious at WWE's Extreme Rules on Saturday, becoming the new "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion in the process, and she has got a message for any of her haters online who weren't happy with the result. The former UFC star took to Instagram to say, "Go home and...
NJPW World Television Championship Announced
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has added another new title to its growing lineup of championships. During New Japan's Declaration of Power show, company officials revealed the new NJPWWorld Television Championship and laid out the rules on how the belt will be crowned and defended. Matches for the NJPWWorld Television Championship will...
WWE Releases First Official Bray Wyatt Merchandise Since Return
If this past Saturday is anything to go by, Bray Wyatt still has the whole wrestling world in his hands. At the conclusion of WWE's Extreme Rules, following weeks of "white rabbit" teasers and QR code hints — not to mention months of speculation prior to all of that – everything was finally laid to rest when Wyatt made his long-awaited return at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Naturally, the wrestling world took it in as only they could, with several superstars past and present posting their own reactions to the moment.
Tony Khan Concedes AEW Would Be In 'Very Challenging' Position Without These Three Stars
Between injuries and suspensions over the past half-year, AEW has been without some of the company's top stars for its weekly shows and pay-per-view events. However, other performers have picked up the slack, with AEW CEO Tony Khan specifically mentioning how valuable former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, and three-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley have been in recent months.
Jimmy Smith On Why Behind-The-Scenes WWE Is More CM Punk Than Brock Lesnar
WWE has seen a number of its wrestlers either come over from the MMA world or make their way to MMA from WWE. An example of a wrestler turned professional fighter is current WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, who began an MMA career after leaving WWE in 2008. An example of an MMA fighter becoming a WWE wrestler is Ronda Rousey, who dominated in MMA her first 12 fights before losing twice. Former "WWE Raw" commentator Jimmy Smith revealed why WWE wrestlers in real-life are not like "Brock Lesnar."
Bray Wyatt Explains Why He Returned To WWE
Bray Wyatt missed his fireflies. In the aftermath of his WWE comeback, a fan on social media shared a video of his daughter trying to contain her excitement while reacting live to Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules. "My daughter stayed up all night for Bray Wyatt and wasn't disappointed," tweeted the fan.
Bray Wyatt's Return Does Big Numbers For WWE
The White Rabbit has been white hot business for WWE. WWE uploaded Bray Wyatt's return to WWE in two parts on their official YouTube channel, and the section that includes Bray actually appearing in the Wells Fargo Center has already garnered 1.2million views in 12 hours, with the first half of Bray's return accumulating around 760,000 views. WWE pinned a video of Wyatt's return at WWE Extreme Rules to their official Instagram page and it has already gathered 414,000 likes and counting, just 13 hours after being posted. On WWE's Facebook page, Bray's return has been seen by nearly 300,000 people. Almost of the company's most popular social media posts have been related to Bray, except on TikTok, where the most viewed post is currently WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey taunting former champion Liv Morgan after their match at Extreme Rules, which might have something to do with the Bray Wyatt TikTok being marked "sensitive content" by admins.
Backstage News On Who Is Training Logan Paul For WWE Crown Jewel
Stand back! There's a YouTuber coming through. PWInsider is reporting that former WWE Cruiserweight Champions Shane Helms and Drew Gulak are training Logan Paul for his upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match against Roman Reigns. It is possible others have had a hand in Paul's training but Helms and Gulak's names have come up the most.
Erick Rowan Reveals Why He Didn't Want Anything To Do With The Dark Order
In a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston's "Ten Count," Erick Rowan had quite a bit to say about his friend Brodie Lee and paying tribute to his legacy through AEW. The 41-year-old Lee passed away on December 26, 2020, from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare lung disease. AEW's Appreciation Night for Lee was held four days later, and Rowan remembered how difficult it was for staging a public memorial at that particular time.
Braun Strowman Shares Cryptic Message Following Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
Since making his return to WWE last month, Braun Strowman has been a regular fixture on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," primarily working against the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. However, with the return of former stablemate Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules this past weekend, as well as teases that Wyatt may not be acting alone, some fans expect Strowman to join up with his old partner. Yesterday, Strowman added more fuel to that fire by cryptically tweeting, seemingly about Wyatt.
