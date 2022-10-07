Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Becomes New SmackDown Women's Champion At Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey is the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new champion at Extreme Rules. It's interesting to note that their match was the only Extreme Rules Match scheduled for tonight's card. This is Rousey's second title reign. Her first title reign as the "SmackDown"...
stillrealtous.com
Alexa Bliss Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
After weeks of hype and speculation the White Rabbit was finally revealed when Bray Wyatt made his big return to WWE at the Extreme Rules premium live event on Saturday night. Prior to his release last year Bray Wyatt had been involved in an ongoing storyline with Alexa Bliss, and Bliss reacted to Wyatt’s return when she posted a simple tweet which said, “Hello, old friend.”
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Status Of Former WWE Star Sarah Logan
Sarah Logan is reportedly set to return to WWE as the manager of The Viking Raiders. On the season premiere of "SmackDown," a vignette aired hyping the return of Erik & Ivar, who have been away from the ring since their win over The New Day in a Vikings Rule Match on September 2 (the match was taped on August 26). During that match, Erik suffered a foot injury, as confirmed by Michael Cole on commentary.
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Addresses Whether He Acknowledges Roman Reigns As Tribal Chief
A match between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his cousin, and holder of both the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns is something that fans have been begging for, especially over the last several years. While pulling promotional duty for the upcoming "Black Adam," Johnson spoke to interviewer Chris Van Vliet and took a moment to address his feelings on Reigns, his other cousins The Usos, and the current direction of WWE as a whole.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Tells Her Haters To 'Go Home And Cry About It' Following Extreme Rules Victory
Ronda Rousey was victorious at WWE's Extreme Rules on Saturday, becoming the new "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion in the process, and she has got a message for any of her haters online who weren't happy with the result. The former UFC star took to Instagram to say, "Go home and...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Credits Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson For ‘Stepping Up’ in AEW
Tony Khan says that Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson have all “stepped up” as leaders and performers in AEW as of late. Khan spoke with DAZN for a new interview and talked about how the three have helped in a big way recently, both in the ring and backstage as leaders. You can see the highlights below:
wrestlinginc.com
Cary Silkin Gives Update On His AEW/ROH Status
Since AEW CEO Tony Khan's purchase of Ring of Honor this past March, he has put on two ROH pay-per-views — Supercard of Honor in April and Death Before Dishonor in July — and had ROH titles defended on AEW's weekly shows. Cary Silkin was the owner of ROH from 2004 until 2011 and has made appearances on AEW TV since Khan bought the company. In an exclusive interview conducted by Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Silkin revealed his current connection with ROH.
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Smith On Why Behind-The-Scenes WWE Is More CM Punk Than Brock Lesnar
WWE has seen a number of its wrestlers either come over from the MMA world or make their way to MMA from WWE. An example of a wrestler turned professional fighter is current WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, who began an MMA career after leaving WWE in 2008. An example of an MMA fighter becoming a WWE wrestler is Ronda Rousey, who dominated in MMA her first 12 fights before losing twice. Former "WWE Raw" commentator Jimmy Smith revealed why WWE wrestlers in real-life are not like "Brock Lesnar."
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Wants To Join Major Film Franchise Universe
Former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan has her heart set on landing a major role outside WWE in the future. "I will be in the MCU [Marvel Cinematic Universe], that is a goal of mine," Morgan told the "Out of Character" podcast. "This is not the MCU, but I will be in the MCU, I can just feel it. I don't know how I'm going to finagle or finesse my way in there, but I know that there is a role for me."
Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, And Kane To Appear On WWE Table For 3
Three WWE Hall of Famers will appear on the newest episode of WWE Table For 3. WWE has announced that the episode, titled "Table For 3: New Generation Gathering", will feature Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, and Kane. All three WWE legends worked for the company during the New Generation, a crucial era in WWE history in which stars like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels rose to the top of the card. The New Generation preceded The Attitude Era and set the stage for the latter's revolutionary success.
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Names WWE Star Who Taught Him To Take His Time In Matches
Austin Theory has been on WWE's main roster since last year's draft, and on his first night on "WWE Raw," Theory made a statement by attacking Jeff Hardy. Since his debut, Theory has become the youngest United States Champion and youngest Money in the Bank briefcase holder in history — a stat the 25-year-old commonly calls to attention. Theory has been able to learn from veterans in the WWE locker room, including former world champions. In an interview with WrestleRant, Theory named which two-time former World Heavyweight Champion has helped him slow down in the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Jay White Challenges Popular AEW Star On 'NJPW Strong'
King Switch has officially knocked at the Mad King's door. Jay White has been known to enjoy talking on the microphone, but his most recent appearance on an episode of "NJPW Strong" featured a challenge that even some diehard fans weren't expecting. After he and Karl Anderson defeated Homicide and Wheeler Yuta in tag team action, White called out Eddie Kingston, who was removed from the card due to contracting COVID-19 days before the taping occurred.
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Gives This Promo Advice To Wheeler Yuta
Wheeler Yuta mounted a losing effort against MJF in his in-ring return on the October 5 "Dynamite" anniversary episode, a loss that comes after two weeks of promos between the two, which initially received negative reception after their first verbal clash on the September 21 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Following what Yuta described on "Busted Open" as being "thrown in the deep end" against MJF on the microphone, he revealed the advice he received from an influential AEW figure backstage after the promo.
wrestlinginc.com
Evil Uno Clarifies Hangman Page's Status With The Dark Order
Evil Uno has provided some clarity on Hangman Page's status with The Dark Order. Page has been by The Dark Order's side ever since he was kicked out of The Elite due to his heated split from The Young Bucks on AEW TV. As time has gone on, Page and The Young Bucks have been more cordial to one another on AEW programming, but a reunion has yet to come to fruition.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Pays Tribute To Sara Lee At WWE Extreme Rules
The wrestling world was left rocked this week by the news that former "Tough Enough" winner Sara Lee had passed away at the age of 30, and the industry has shown an outpouring of love and respect towards her, and those that she left behind ever since. That has come in many different forms, and at WWE's Extreme Rules, Bayley paid tribute to her friend with a subtle addition to her ring gear.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Details On Mia Yim's Departure From Impact Wrestling
The HBIC is now a free agent. Per a report from Fightful Select, Mia Yim did not sign an extension with Impact Wrestling prior to her match against Mickie James at Bound For Glory. Yim did the honors for James that night, as well as Taylor Wilde the following night at the Bound For Glory Fallout "Impact" taping. The report stated the door is open for Yim to return, as she worked well with the locker room and her time there was positive.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE's Interest In Renee Paquette Amidst AEW Rumors
Ever since Triple H took over in his new role as Chief Content Officer of WWE, the on-screen product has drastically changed. New and returning stars seemingly show up every time you turn on one of the shows, and now even the commentary teams have gotten reshuffled quite a bit – Jimmy Smith is out, Cathy Kelley is back in after departing the company a couple of years ago, among other alterations. But according to several reports, WWE had been looking to bring back another familiar name from the past who turned down the opportunity.
Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows Return To WWE On 10/10 Raw, Align With AJ Styles
AJ Styles finally has some backup against The Judgment Day, and it comes in the form of two of his long time friends, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. The OC duo returned to WWE on the October 10 edition of WWE Raw when they saved AJ Styles from joining The Judgment Day. This is both Anderson and Gallows' first appearance in the promotion since they were released back in March 2020.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Bo Dallas' Pro Wrestling Career
Newly returned Bray Wyatt soon won't be the only Rotunda family member in WWE. In a new report from Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline, Wyatt's younger brother, Bo Dallas is expected to return to WWE "very soon." WWE released Dallas on April 15, 2021, after being with the promotion since 2008....
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Shares Cryptic Message Following Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
Since making his return to WWE last month, Braun Strowman has been a regular fixture on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," primarily working against the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. However, with the return of former stablemate Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules this past weekend, as well as teases that Wyatt may not be acting alone, some fans expect Strowman to join up with his old partner. Yesterday, Strowman added more fuel to that fire by cryptically tweeting, seemingly about Wyatt.
