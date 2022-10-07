ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, KY

WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Eastern Avenue in Elsmere

ELSMERE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Eastern Avenue in Elsmere. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
ELSMERE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township

COLDSTREAM, Ohio — Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in North Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in North Avondale. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Silverton

SILVERTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Silverton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
SILVERTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Deputies suffer smoke inhalation at Boone County fire

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Two deputies were overcome by smoke while searching for residents after fire broke out at an apartment building in Burlington Saturday night, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Major Philip Ridgell says the fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of...
BURLINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Two lanes blocked on I-275 in Sharonville due to a crash

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The two center lanes are blocked on westbound I-275 in Sharonville after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 6:28 a.m. between the Mosteller...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a field fire on Cornell Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Cornell Road in Blue Ash. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
BLUE ASH, OH

