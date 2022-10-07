ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

WNEM

Saginaw County looking to fill Medical Examiner Investigator openings

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Doctor Russell Bush is the Chief Medical Examiner for Saginaw County. He’s looking for ten people who want to become a Medical Examiner Investigator. The on-call position responds to death scenes and documents relevant circumstances surrounding the deaths reported to the Office of the Medical Examiner.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw woman accused of stealing over $1 million from elderly mother

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 59-year-old Saginaw woman is accused of stealing over $1 million from her elderly mother over about a year. The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced charges Monday against Valda Cork. She was arraigned in Saginaw County District Court on two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000 and two counts of failing to file or pay taxes.
SAGINAW, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan dispensary suspended after inspection reveals 'duffel bags' of untagged marijuana

Michigan marijuana regulators are temporarily shutting down a Detroit medical marijuana dispensary accused of possessing unknown amounts of untagged marijuana. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency on Monday, Oct. 10, signed a consent order with the business, House of Mary Jane at 19154 James Couzens Freeway in Detroit, suspending its medical marijuana license for 30 days in addition to issuing a $75,000 fine.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Churches honored for efforts in aftermath of deadly Flint house explosion

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Next month will mark one year since the deadly house explosion on Hogarth Avenue in Flint that killed two people and sent two others to the hospital. In total, 27 homes were damaged or destroyed because of the blast. Some residents were displaced, and others were left with unexpected costs to their homes.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint Police investigating house fire as arson, asking public for info

FLINT, Mich. - Flint Police tell Mid-Michigan NOW that officers are investigating a house fire that happened Monday morning as arson. The fire happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of Edwards Ave. No other details are available at this time, according to police. Mid-Michigan NOW has learned that...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Shooting investigation in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - ABC 12 has learned Saginaw City police and Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in the 100 block of South Charles. Officers responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Stay with ABC 12 news for updates on this developing story.
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

1 injured, 1 arrested in Saginaw shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police investigated a non-fatal shooting in Saginaw Saturday night and arrested the suspect. Police were called to the 100 block of South Charles St. for a shooting around 10:00 p.m. on October 8. A 23-year-old Saginaw man was shot and allegedly assaulted. Police said...
SAGINAW, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Dearborn hotel worker

A Detroit man was charged with murder Sunday in the shooting death of a Dearborn hotel employee. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis, 37, was arraigned on charges including premeditated first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and felonious assault Sunday by Judge Gene Hunt in Dearborn's 19th District Court. Police took Williams-Lewis...
DEARBORN, MI
abc12.com

41-year-old shot and seriously injured inside a vehicle in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 41-year-old man is recovering from serious gunshot wounds sustained while he was sitting in a vehicle in Saginaw early Friday. The victim was shot inside a vehicle near the intersection of Freuh and Webber streets around 12:25 a.m. He was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
SAGINAW, MI
Michigan Advance

Dixon says she did not vote to legalize marijuana in Michigan in 2018

Following President Joe Biden’s announcement this week he will pardon people convicted of federal marijuana possession, Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon said she is not familiar enough with the action to offer an opinion.  But she did tell reporters after a Rochester Hills  “Ask me anything” town hall Friday evening that she did not […] The post Dixon says she did not vote to legalize marijuana in Michigan in 2018  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE

