Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan woman charged for spending $1M of mom’s money when she had stroke
Nessel said in 2018, Cork was appointed as her mother's guardian and conservator after she suffered multiple strokes and wasn't able to take care of herself anymore.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan woman spends $1.1M of mother’s money after being named her guardian due to strokes, AG says
SAGINAW, Mich. – After her mother had multiple strokes and was unable to care for herself, a Michigan woman is accused of spending $1.1 million of her money without permission, including the purchase of a $660,000 condo in Florida that she later hoped to inherit. Officials said Valda Cork,...
WNEM
Saginaw County looking to fill Medical Examiner Investigator openings
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Doctor Russell Bush is the Chief Medical Examiner for Saginaw County. He’s looking for ten people who want to become a Medical Examiner Investigator. The on-call position responds to death scenes and documents relevant circumstances surrounding the deaths reported to the Office of the Medical Examiner.
abc12.com
Saginaw woman accused of stealing over $1 million from elderly mother
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 59-year-old Saginaw woman is accused of stealing over $1 million from her elderly mother over about a year. The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced charges Monday against Valda Cork. She was arraigned in Saginaw County District Court on two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000 and two counts of failing to file or pay taxes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flint Family Dollar homicide trial to begin this week: Here’s how we got here
FLINT, MI -- Jury selection is set to begin this week in the case of four people charged in the death of 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn, a Family Dollar security guard who died following an argument with customers over the store’s policy requiring face masks at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ClickOnDetroit.com
These 23 people escaped from Michigan prisons or parole and are still missing
The Michigan Department of Corrections has a list of its most wanted escapees. These are the 23 people on that list, the crimes they were convicted of and how old they’d be now. The Michigan Department of Corrections defines escapees as the following:. Michigan Department of Corrections. Unlike federal...
Michigan dispensary suspended after inspection reveals ‘duffel bags’ of untagged marijuana
Michigan marijuana regulators are temporarily shutting down a Detroit medical marijuana dispensary accused of possessing unknown amounts of untagged marijuana. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency on Monday, Oct. 10, signed a consent order with the business, House of Mary Jane at 19154 James Couzens Freeway in Detroit, suspending its medical marijuana license for 30 days in addition to issuing a $75,000 fine.
Washtenaw County man accused of killing woman who was found in burned Flint home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ypsilanti man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend was found burned in a vacant Flint home more than 60 miles away. Junius Dawan Caver, 29, was arraigned in 14A-1 District Court Thursday, Oct. 6,...
RELATED PEOPLE
WNEM
Churches honored for efforts in aftermath of deadly Flint house explosion
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Next month will mark one year since the deadly house explosion on Hogarth Avenue in Flint that killed two people and sent two others to the hospital. In total, 27 homes were damaged or destroyed because of the blast. Some residents were displaced, and others were left with unexpected costs to their homes.
nbc25news.com
Flint Police investigating house fire as arson, asking public for info
FLINT, Mich. - Flint Police tell Mid-Michigan NOW that officers are investigating a house fire that happened Monday morning as arson. The fire happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of Edwards Ave. No other details are available at this time, according to police. Mid-Michigan NOW has learned that...
abc12.com
Shooting investigation in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - ABC 12 has learned Saginaw City police and Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in the 100 block of South Charles. Officers responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Stay with ABC 12 news for updates on this developing story.
nbc25news.com
1 injured, 1 arrested in Saginaw shooting
SAGINAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police investigated a non-fatal shooting in Saginaw Saturday night and arrested the suspect. Police were called to the 100 block of South Charles St. for a shooting around 10:00 p.m. on October 8. A 23-year-old Saginaw man was shot and allegedly assaulted. Police said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shots fired at off-duty police officer: Law enforcement is working to determine if the attack was targeted
An off-duty Detroit police officer and his girlfriend were shot at while sitting in his car early Monday morning. Law enforcement is investigating to determine whether or not the attack was targeted.
Your week in metro Detroit: Culprits of Michigan prison drug smuggling revealed
Good morning, Free Press subscribers. I’m Paul Egan and I cover state government for the Detroit Free Press. Some stories drop like a stone splitting your windshield and demand immediate attention. They get reported and written in an hour, or maybe a day at most. Others are more like...
Detroit News
Detroit man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Dearborn hotel worker
A Detroit man was charged with murder Sunday in the shooting death of a Dearborn hotel employee. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis, 37, was arraigned on charges including premeditated first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and felonious assault Sunday by Judge Gene Hunt in Dearborn's 19th District Court. Police took Williams-Lewis...
abc12.com
41-year-old shot and seriously injured inside a vehicle in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 41-year-old man is recovering from serious gunshot wounds sustained while he was sitting in a vehicle in Saginaw early Friday. The victim was shot inside a vehicle near the intersection of Freuh and Webber streets around 12:25 a.m. He was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Imminent harm to the public': State of Michigan suspends license of Novi Carvana vehicle dealer over alleged violations
While their slogan promises to ‘drive you happy,” officials with the State of Michigan accuse the Carvana vending machine of falling short on happiness and delivering big on violations.
Michigan man stole 7,000 identities, used them to get free Medicaid cell phones, prosecutor says
DETROIT – A Detroit man is accused of purchasing thousands of stolen identities off the dark web and using them to get free government cell phones that he then sold for profit, authorities said. The fraud cost the state of Michigan about $11 million in payments, which was later...
Carvana dealer has license suspended by state of Michigan
NOVI, MI – As of Oct 7, the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) has suspended the license of an Oakland County vehicle dealer for what it is calling imminent harm to the public. Carvana LLC, located at 26890 Adell Center Drive in Novi and owned by Paul W. Breaux,...
Dixon says she did not vote to legalize marijuana in Michigan in 2018
Following President Joe Biden’s announcement this week he will pardon people convicted of federal marijuana possession, Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon said she is not familiar enough with the action to offer an opinion. But she did tell reporters after a Rochester Hills “Ask me anything” town hall Friday evening that she did not […] The post Dixon says she did not vote to legalize marijuana in Michigan in 2018 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Comments / 0