Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Years Ago | October 9th

Vindicator file photo / November 8, 1982 | Hundreds of runners set out from the starting line at Wick Park on Youngstown’s North Side for the International Peace Race 40 years ago. The course went through Mill Creek Park and ended at the Youngstown State University track. October 9.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wphealthcarenews.com

AHN Grove City Welcomes Surgical Oncologist Casey J. Allen, MD

Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Grove City Hospital announced today that AHN surgical oncologist Casey Allen, MD is now providing advanced care for patients there. Dr. Allen earned his medical degree in his hometown at the University of Nevada, in Las Vegas, and completed his general surgical residency at the University of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida. He completed his fellowship in surgical oncology at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.
GROVE CITY, PA
whbc.com

$4.25 Million Stark Jury Award in Malpractice Case

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A $4.25 million jury award in a Stark County medical malpractice case. The husband of the late Amber Ohler has been awarded that amount, claiming that former Mercy Medical Doctor Shyam Bhakta failed to follow proper protocol during a catheter procedure back in November of 2018.
STARK COUNTY, OH
butlerradio.com

Local State Representative to Host Hearing Focusing on EMS

The public has an opportunity to hear more about the state’s crisis with EMS later this week. State Representative Tim Bonner will hold a hearing of the House Majority Policy Committee at the Grove City Municipal Building Tuesday at 9 a.m. Testifiers including the Mercer County public safety director...
GROVE CITY, PA
WYTV.com

Museum honoring Warner Brothers’ local ties opens

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — The Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum in New Castle officially opened on Saturday. The Cascade was the Warner Brothers’ first theater. It opened Feb. 2, 1907. Now, it’s been turned into a museum with two theaters to honor the Warner Brothers legacy and where it all began.
NEW CASTLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating rollover crash that killed 11-year-old in Columbiana County. Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed an 11-year old in Columbiana County Sunday night. Troopers say an Enon Valley, Pennsylvania man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Springfield Township Sunday evening. According...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

World Mental Health Day: How to reduce stress

Monday is World Mental Health Day, where people raise awareness for anxiety, depression and more often, stress. The American Heart Association wants to remind the Mahoning Valley how important it is to take care of the mind. "Poor mental health and stress can lead to poor physical health which can...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Columbus Day Produces Mix of Government Closings, Business as Usual

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Monday is Columbus Day. In some places it’s celebrated as Indigenous Peoples Day. There’s no mail delivery and post offices are closed. Most federal government offices are closed, but some local government offices may be open, like Canton city. That,...
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers weigh off

It's not exactly the great pumpkin, Charlie Brown, but more like the Valley's answer to it!. We're talking about the Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers' 28th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off. It takes place each year at Parks Garden Center in Canfield. This year's champ tipped the scales at a...
CANFIELD, OH

