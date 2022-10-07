Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tradition continues: Hundreds run in Youngstown’s 48th Peace Race
Sunday is the 48th annual Youngstown Peace Race. The event goes to support many non-profit organizations in the Mahoning Valley.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | October 9th
Vindicator file photo / November 8, 1982 | Hundreds of runners set out from the starting line at Wick Park on Youngstown’s North Side for the International Peace Race 40 years ago. The course went through Mill Creek Park and ended at the Youngstown State University track. October 9.
Christmas in the Woods begins its 28th year
There are 216 crafters at the event carrying everything from Christmas pieces to household decorations.
wphealthcarenews.com
AHN Grove City Welcomes Surgical Oncologist Casey J. Allen, MD
Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Grove City Hospital announced today that AHN surgical oncologist Casey Allen, MD is now providing advanced care for patients there. Dr. Allen earned his medical degree in his hometown at the University of Nevada, in Las Vegas, and completed his general surgical residency at the University of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida. He completed his fellowship in surgical oncology at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whbc.com
$4.25 Million Stark Jury Award in Malpractice Case
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A $4.25 million jury award in a Stark County medical malpractice case. The husband of the late Amber Ohler has been awarded that amount, claiming that former Mercy Medical Doctor Shyam Bhakta failed to follow proper protocol during a catheter procedure back in November of 2018.
butlerradio.com
Local State Representative to Host Hearing Focusing on EMS
The public has an opportunity to hear more about the state’s crisis with EMS later this week. State Representative Tim Bonner will hold a hearing of the House Majority Policy Committee at the Grove City Municipal Building Tuesday at 9 a.m. Testifiers including the Mercer County public safety director...
Grandparents get special recognition at Ohio school
Kids at St. Christine school got to spend the day with their grandparents. They held a special Mass, ate donuts, and did arts and crafts.
Warren Family Mission sees increased food, clothing need
Warren Family Mission is hosting its annual winter clothing drive this Friday, Oct. 14 from 1-3 p.m.
RELATED PEOPLE
22 robotics school teams compete at local middle school
Robotics teams from Ohio and Pennsylvania competed today at Austintown Middle School.
Salem grad shines but Youngstown State falls to North Dakota
On the day, Davidson threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns
WYTV.com
Museum honoring Warner Brothers’ local ties opens
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — The Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum in New Castle officially opened on Saturday. The Cascade was the Warner Brothers’ first theater. It opened Feb. 2, 1907. Now, it’s been turned into a museum with two theaters to honor the Warner Brothers legacy and where it all began.
YSU escapes lawsuit over parking facility
Youngstown State University escapes a lawsuit regarding the construction project bidding of the Arlington Parking Facility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating rollover crash that killed 11-year-old in Columbiana County. Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed an 11-year old in Columbiana County Sunday night. Troopers say an Enon Valley, Pennsylvania man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Springfield Township Sunday evening. According...
Sen. Sherrod Brown: Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio legislature are “anti-union”
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. Labor unions may be down in terms of their numbers—but if you ask Senator Sherrod Brown, they shouldn’t be counted out. During his appearance in Steubenville this week, the Ohio congressman said that 70 percent of the population sees unions as a force for good. […]
University Hospitals’ closing of Bedford hospital reeks of hypocrisy: Cinthia Klements
BEDFORD, Ohio -- In early July, University Hospitals of Cleveland proudly publicized its study attributing poor health conditions in lower-income communities to banks’ unconscionable “redlining” practices of routinely denying housing loans to predominantly Black neighborhoods decades ago. But just days later, UH CEO Dr. Cliff Megerian and...
WFMJ.com
World Mental Health Day: How to reduce stress
Monday is World Mental Health Day, where people raise awareness for anxiety, depression and more often, stress. The American Heart Association wants to remind the Mahoning Valley how important it is to take care of the mind. "Poor mental health and stress can lead to poor physical health which can...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whbc.com
Columbus Day Produces Mix of Government Closings, Business as Usual
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Monday is Columbus Day. In some places it’s celebrated as Indigenous Peoples Day. There’s no mail delivery and post offices are closed. Most federal government offices are closed, but some local government offices may be open, like Canton city. That,...
Youngstown youth football coach pleads guilty to federal gun charge
Randy Triplett, 31, entered a guilty plea Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
WFMJ.com
Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers weigh off
It's not exactly the great pumpkin, Charlie Brown, but more like the Valley's answer to it!. We're talking about the Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers' 28th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off. It takes place each year at Parks Garden Center in Canfield. This year's champ tipped the scales at a...
Memorandum details defendant’s history of living in cars, experiencing violence
Writing on behalf of their client, Willie Jo Dawson, 34, of Warren, federal public defenders Edward G. Bryan and Cathi Adinaro Shusky say their client was also living out of a car before he was 15, which was the age he began selling drugs to support his family.
Comments / 1