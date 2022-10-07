Read full article on original website
A Walk of Remembrance at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital
SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital hosted a walk of remembrance in Sayre, Pennsylvania, Sunday afternoon. The ceremony was held in loving memory of those who have experienced loss through miscarriage, still birth, or the death of a child. Mothers, families, and friends came together to share their...
Monster truck show coming to Owego
Monster Truckz, an extreme motorsport tour, is coming to Owego this weekend, October 14th, 15th, and 16th.
12th Annual Oktoberfest in Elmira Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Locals said, "Prost" to Oktoberfest festivities with beer and bratwurst, on 14th Street, in Elmira Heights. This German-themed celebration is going on its 12th year. People enjoyed local vendors, food and, of course, beer. Rob Cannavino, the owner of Harry's Inn, said the community plans months ahead for this fun event.
Pumpkin Express returns for 7th annual fundraising celebration
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- People from all over the Twin Tiers could enjoy a train ride and more on Saturday at the Pumpkin Express. Everyone who went got a free train ride with the Sullivan Railroad. Parents and kids could also enjoy live animals, entertainment, and a variety of vendors outside the Horseheads American Legion. The fundraising event was organized by The Rotary Sunrise Club of Chemung County, which plans to use the event in giving back to the community. The Express returned in 2022 after COVID canceled the event over the last two years.
P.E.A.C.E Music Festival at First Arena
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Local non-profits gave peace a chance at First Arena, in Elmira. The City of Elmira, Program of P.E.A.C.E., and the arena benefited Catholic Charities and Meals on Wheels with a talent show. All proceeds from this event are going towards programs to help the homeless. Willie...
Elmira church hands out hot food, scarves to homeless ahead of winter
Volunteers from one Elmira church took to the streets ahead of winter to hand out hot meals and scarves to the homeless on the City's southside.
Hundreds gathered for Fall Fest at Windmill Farm
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) -- People from all over New York came out to Penn Yan on Saturday for Fall Fest at the Windmill, one of the biggest fall celebrations in the area. Hundreds came out to celebrate the Fall season. Roughly 180 vendors sold a variety of products at the Windmill Farm and Craft Market, from food and furniture to crafts and toys. There was fun for the whole family as parents and kids enjoyed rides in addition to live animals and music.
Boscov’s Store Entrance Rebuilt Just in Time For Downtown Parade
Work crews are completing repairs to the heavily-damaged main entrance to the Binghamton Boscov's department store. The Court Street entryway was closed for almost seven weeks after a car slammed into the doors and the surrounding brick structure. The repair project was delayed until needed materials for the job became...
Horseheads Fire Department to Host Open House October 14
HORSEHEADS, NY (WENY) -- As part of Fire Prevention Week, the Horseheads Fire Department will host its annual open house on Friday, October 14th. 2022 marks the 100th observance of Fire Prevention Week, which commemorates the date of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. The fire killed more than 250 people, and left more than 100,000 homeless.
local21news.com
Susquehanna fire department offers free housing for volunteer work
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Rescue Fire Company 37 in Susquehanna Township is getting creative with recruitment techniques after losing a large portion of volunteers after the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteer firefighters at Rescue Fire Company 37, Nick Castanzo and Dakota Harrison said just like many other businesses and industry,...
Fall events happening this weekend, Oct. 8 & 9
(WETM) — Looking for something to do this fall weekend? Here are some of the events happening around the Twin Tiers for the weekend of October 8 and 9. Date: Fri, Oct 07, 2022 , 6:00 p.m. Location: Mount Pishag State Park, Nature Center 28 Entrance Road. Contact: 570-297-2734.
Elmira City Hall lit up in purple to raise domestic violence awareness
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- The City of Elmira goes Purple! The Elmira Police Department and City hall building illuminate the city in purple to raise domestic violence awareness. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and purple is the symbolic color to raise awareness about domestic violence. Catholic Charities of Chemung...
Broome County considers bonuses for its employees
Broome County is making plans to provide county workers with a retention bonus.
How long until we change the clocks?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Cheesesteak Boss opening in Northgate Plaza
A local restaurant is moving back to Upper Front Street with a new name and a second location.
Meet Turbo, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Turbo, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Turbo is a six-month-old male shepherd mix who is naturally playful and loves attention. He is selective when it comes to his canine friends, and the shelter is unsure how he would get along with cats. As for children, households with children ages 12 and up would be the best option.
Paris Baguette Opens its Doors in Ithaca
Ithaca, N.Y. (WENY)-- The globally famous chain Paris baguette has opened in downtown Ithaca based out of Korea and is super excited to be in the community. It is located on 125 E State St. "Paris Baguette is a bakery concept it is based out of Korea we are growing...
Real POT-ential Cannabis Business Opportunities in Binghamton
Local entrepreneurs are looking at real "POT-ential" with the growing cannabis industry in New York. New York State Cannabis Connect, in partnership with the City of Binghamton, is hosting “Catch a Cont@ct Career Summit” Saturday, September 24 at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in downtown Binghamton. Organizers say...
westsidenewsny.com
Sheriffs’ Showdown returns to Watkins Glen
On Thursday, October 13, Sheriffs from 27 counties throughout New York State will compete in the Sheriffs’ Showdown 2 at Watkins Glen International racetrack. All proceeds from this friendly competition on wheels benefit the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute Summer Camp on the shores of Keuka Lake in Penn Yan. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. General admission is free and concessions will be available.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Effort to protect a beacon of LGBTQ and women’s history in Ithaca
Sometimes maintaining history is as important as the history itself. There’s an effort to preserve a building that has been home to a printing press, a beloved restaurant and a beacon of LGBTQ and women’s literary movement. “Doing preservation work is always more effective if we're acting proactively,...
