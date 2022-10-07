Read full article on original website
The Supreme Court takes up bacon
Of the many sizzling cases on the Supreme Court docket this fall, one case has the potential to alter American breakfasts for years to come: National Pork Producers Council v. Ross. The court will decide whether California voters should be allowed to dictate how farmers in Iowa and Minnesota produce...
Pork industry wants Supreme Court to fry California animal welfare law
The pork production industry is hogging the Supreme Court's docket this week in pursuit of a ruling against a California animal welfare law, arguing the 2018 measure could impede free trade in other parts of the country. The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation are appealing...
Biden's DOJ needs a constitutional refresher
I'm just a bill. Yes, I'm only a bill. And I'm sitting here on Capitol Hill. If you’re a child of the late 70s, you’re probably singing those words from Schoolhouse Rock in your head after reading that. But do you remember the conversation between the little boy and the bill at the beginning of the song?
WATCH LIVE: Trump holds 'Save America' rally in Nevada as polls tighten ahead of midterms
Former President Donald Trump is speaking at a "Save America" rally in Minden, Nevada, on Saturday to stump for his preferred candidates in a must-win swing state. The event is taking place at the Legacy Sports Park, a sports complex next to the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Minden, making it easy for the former president to land his plane and head straight to the rally. Minden is a very small town, with a population of just under 3,500 people, making up about 0.1% of the state’s population. The 45th president is hoping to excite and engage rural voters as Republicans work to oust Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) from her seat in November.
JD Vance slams 'fraud' Tim Ryan ahead of first Ohio Senate debate
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance slammed his Democratic opponent Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) ahead of the pair's first debate set for Monday evening. In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Vance called Ryan "a fraud" and expressed optimism that on Election Day he would be...
Blame bad candidates, not voter fraud, if Republicans don’t win back Congress
About 40% of Republicans think the only way their party will not get a congressional majority in the 2022 midterm elections is voter fraud, according to a new Axios-Ipsos poll. Thinking this way is absurd. If Republicans don't win back a chamber of Congress this November, it will likely be...
Pro-Trump Republican on Texas border pulls in $1 million ahead of election
EXCLUSIVE — A Republican Latina aiming to squeeze the Democratic Party out of a seat it has held for more than a century pulled in more than $1 million in donations in the final quarter before the midterm election. Monica De La Cruz reeled in seven figures between July...
Ex-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson cooperating with Georgia election investigation: Report
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is cooperating with a Georgia investigation into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state, according to reports. Hutchinson, who rose to fame after becoming a star witness for the Jan. 6 committee earlier this summer, could...
Trump lawyer who signed letter on classified records speaks with authorities: Report
Trump lawyer Christina Bobb, a key player in the Mar-a-Lago document debacle, reportedly met with federal investigators in recent days. During her meeting with investigators, Bobb highlighted two other lawyers who were involved in the classified document rift, three sources told NBC News. Bobb signed a letter on June 3 attesting that all classified material holed up in Mar-a-Lago had been returned to the government.
Lauren Boebert is the right choice for Republicans and Colorado's 3rd District
Liberals, Democrats, and other left-wingers generally fear strong, conservative, Republican women. The Left knows that such women are an imminent threat to its political agenda. They typically support strong border security, law and order, pro-life policies, and a political platform that puts America first — everything the Left despises. These women reject everything liberals and Democrats stand for and go against the perpetual victimization the Left promotes. Successful conservative women shatter the idea that women cannot escape patriarchy in this country. The Left fears such women, and perhaps the one it fears the most is Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).
Ron Johnson laments 'anger and division' in politics on the campaign trail
MUSKEGO, Wisconsin — Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) frets about the “anger and division” roiling American politics. How much? Everywhere Johnson goes while campaigning for reelection against Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D), he raises the topic, unprompted, and declares his commitment to “unifying and healing” the nation.
Walker campaign slams Warnock's 'soft-on-crime policies' following NY hotel shooting
Herschel Walker's Senate campaign pivoted to crime on Monday, attempting to link a fatal shooting at a Marriott hotel in New York to his opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock's policies on crime. Roy Jonhson Jr., a known fugitive, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Paul Kutz, a...
Judge dismisses Wisconsin challenge to student loan cancellations over standing
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s challenge to President Biden’s student loan cancellation program is dead for the time being. A federal judge in Green Bay on Thursday said the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and the Brown County Taxpayers Association don’t have the standing to challenge the program.
Columbus Day, a clash of civilizations
This week, we celebrate the 530th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’s landing in the Western Hemisphere. Oct. 12, 2022, will commemorate the day the Italian explorer united the Old World and the New World, forever changing the course of human history. Until about 1992, this was a national holiday and a day to celebrate Italian American heritage.
This election is your best last hope to curb power-hungry Democrats' extremism
President Joe Biden has already done tremendous damage to the United States, both at home and abroad. With just a narrow 50-50 control of the Senate, he has erased the southern border, causing a flood of illegal immigration. He has poured trillions into the economy, causing historically high inflation rates. And he has done everything in his power to make domestic fossil fuel energy more expensive, sending the price of gasoline to new highs.
David Weiss, the US attorney who holds Hunter Biden's fate in his hands
David Weiss, the little-known U.S. attorney for Delaware, will soon step into the spotlight as the Justice Department's prosecutor with the power to file potential criminal charges against President Joe Biden’s troubled son Hunter. Multiple outlets reported Thursday that the FBI believes it has collected enough evidence to charge...
Arizona Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs refuses to commit to week-based limit for abortion
Democratic Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs refused to say if she would support any week-based limit for abortion should she win the governor's mansion but did say that a 15-week ban would be too restrictive. Hobbs, who currently serves as the state's secretary of state, said the decision should not...
Blue Oregon among 20 states deploying military to southern border amid crisis
More than 20 states have begun deploying military troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to assist federal agents responding to the border crisis since President Joe Biden took office. National Guard soldiers will be deployed on 400-day deployments, bringing them back home before Thanksgiving 2023. The deployments were at the request...
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues Utah voters care about the most
As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
Kevin McCarthy urged against politicizing Jan. 6: Audio recording
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) pushed against politicization in the aftermath of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to new audio recordings. The recordings were captured by former Washington, D.C., police officer Michael Fanone during a meeting with McCarthy and others after the riot. In one of...
