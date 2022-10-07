ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Councilmember Chris Cate says “Yes on Measure C”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Measure C would raise coastal zone height limits, clearing the way for massive redevelopment of the city’s 48-acre Sports Arena property. Chris Cate is the San Diego City Council member representing District 6. Sports Arena has long been deemed a blighted commercial zone with strip clubs and warehouses and sex shops.
San Diego Unified test scores decline, district officials blame pandemic

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Students in the San Diego Unified School District either meeting or exceeding state standards in English language arts and mathematics declined by 4% and 7.4%, respectively, since 2019, district officials announced Monday. The figures come from the California Smarter Balanced Assessments, which reflect the academic...
