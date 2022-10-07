Read full article on original website
Chula Vista Mayoral candidate John McCann: I have experience and results to make city better
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Election day is quickly approaching, but many San Diego voters have already received their ballots in the mail. 16-year Chula Vista City Councilmember, John McCann (R), is campaigning against Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, who has never held elected office. McCann has prioritized safety in his campaign...
Instacart and San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliot reach settlement in gig worker lawsuit
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A settlement reached between the San Diego City Attorney’s Office and grocery delivery company Instacart will provide restitution payments for around 308,000 people who worked for the company in California who city officials say were improperly classified as independent contractors, it was announced Monday.
Amy Reichert running against Nathan Fletcher for County Supervisor District 4
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Amy Reichert is running for County Supervisor (District 4) in the 2022 Midterm elections. The main issue she is focusing on is homelessness and the mishandling of the public health crisis by the County of San Diego. “As a mom, I’ve watched local county politicians...
Memorial held for UPS Driver Steve Krueger, who was killed in plane crash in 2021
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Family and friends of Steve Kreuger gathered in Ocean Beach for a special memorial marking the one-year anniversary of his tragic death. Tuesday will make the official one year mark since a plane crashed into his UPS truck in Santee. Steve worked for UPS for...
Councilmember Chris Cate says “Yes on Measure C”
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Measure C would raise coastal zone height limits, clearing the way for massive redevelopment of the city’s 48-acre Sports Arena property. Chris Cate is the San Diego City Council member representing District 6. Sports Arena has long been deemed a blighted commercial zone with strip clubs and warehouses and sex shops.
San Diego Unified test scores decline, district officials blame pandemic
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Students in the San Diego Unified School District either meeting or exceeding state standards in English language arts and mathematics declined by 4% and 7.4%, respectively, since 2019, district officials announced Monday. The figures come from the California Smarter Balanced Assessments, which reflect the academic...
Parents to protest Encinitas Union School District for hosting ‘Queerfest’ dragshow event
ENCINITAS (KUSI) – The Encinitas Union School District is planning to host a controversial Halloween event, and parents are outraged. EUSD’s “Boo Bash: Queerfest Family-Family Drag Show” is sponsored by Rich’s Gay Bay and Align Surgical Associates, a gender reassignment surgery center. Parents of students...
