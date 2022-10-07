ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Comments / 1

wwnytv.com

Community Fall Festival this weekend in Sulphur Springs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first Sulphur Springs Community Fall Festival is this weekend. Kevin Kitto, pastor of the Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church, and Darci Smith, who’s with the fire department auxiliary, say they hope to make it an annual event. Watch the video for their interview...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Halloween is in the air as people Trunk or Treat in Adams Center

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - The feeling of Halloween was in the air in Adams Center Sunday afternoon. The Honeyville Baptist Church hosted a Fall Fest Trunk or Treat on Sunday, giving local kids an early opportunity to throw on their favorite costumes and walk around the church, collecting goodies along the way.
ADAMS CENTER, NY
wwnytv.com

Jefferson County SPCA: Super-chill Blair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Blair would likely do well in most homes. Jefferson County SPCA receptionist Jayden Waugh says she’s great with other dogs and did very well with a baby during a recent meet-and-greet. The 1-year-old lab mix is calm, laid back, and gentle and came to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Adams American Legion to celebrate 100th birthday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - American Legion Post 586 in Adams is marking its 100th birthday this Saturday. Jim DuPre appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch his interview above. The celebration takes place on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at...
ADAMS, NY
wwnytv.com

Ridding rubble in Rensselaer Falls

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - For more than nine months, debris from an apartment building fire in Rensselaer Falls has sat untouched and residents want it gone. Villagers believe the property on Rensselaer Street could be a safety hazard in the community. “We have a lot of people who...
RENSSELAER FALLS, NY
wwnytv.com

Italian flag raised to mark Columbus Day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -It was a celebration of Italian culture, cuisine and Christopher Columbus. For many Italian Americans, Columbus Day is not just a celebration of the explorer, but of Italian culture as a whole. Members of the Italian American Civic Association commemorated the day by raising the Italian...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

A new look for Watertown’s Fall Fest focuses on the arts

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This weekend, artists from across the North Country gathered along the Black River in Watertown. What drew them in? LAFF, which stands for the Locals Arts and Fall Festival. It’s an adaptation of the city’s fall fests of years past. According to event...
WATERTOWN, NY
Dustin Fowler
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Salmon fishing in full swing in Pulaski

PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fall is here, and as the leaves begin to turn it’s a sign winter is on the way, but for fishermen in Central New York, it is their favorite time of year. Every fall for the past three years Jack Lo Picollo and his friends Michael Booth and Simon Bochenski drive […]
PULASKI, NY
wwnytv.com

Anthony Adam “Tom” Bareika Jr, 84, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Anthony Adam “Tom” Bareika Jr, 84, of East Road Adult Home, Lowville NY, formerly of Salem WI, passed away early Sunday morning, October 9, 2022. He was born on February 7, 1938 in Kenosha, WI, a son of the late Anthony Bareika Sr....
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Kenith E. Dunham, 62, of Calcium

CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Kenith E. Dunham, 62 , of Calcium, NY, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends, following a brief battle with cancer. He was born on November 5, 1959, in Edgemoor, SC, son of Thomasene and...
CALCIUM, NY
wwnytv.com

Elizabeth H. “Betty” Boulter, 90, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth H. “Betty” Boulter, 90, of Watertown passed away Thursday evening, October 6, 2022, at Samaritan Summit Village. Betty will be remembered as an extremely loving friend, Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma. She loved children, music and sharing good food and laughter with those around her.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Children’s Home helps adults, too

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County isn’t just for children. Jeff Schwind is manager of care coordination services. He said CHJC has been helping adults since 2011. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning. He says the Children’s Home...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
