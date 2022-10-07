Read full article on original website
Community Fall Festival this weekend in Sulphur Springs
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first Sulphur Springs Community Fall Festival is this weekend. Kevin Kitto, pastor of the Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church, and Darci Smith, who’s with the fire department auxiliary, say they hope to make it an annual event. Watch the video for their interview...
Halloween is in the air as people Trunk or Treat in Adams Center
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - The feeling of Halloween was in the air in Adams Center Sunday afternoon. The Honeyville Baptist Church hosted a Fall Fest Trunk or Treat on Sunday, giving local kids an early opportunity to throw on their favorite costumes and walk around the church, collecting goodies along the way.
Jefferson County SPCA: Super-chill Blair
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Blair would likely do well in most homes. Jefferson County SPCA receptionist Jayden Waugh says she’s great with other dogs and did very well with a baby during a recent meet-and-greet. The 1-year-old lab mix is calm, laid back, and gentle and came to...
Adams American Legion to celebrate 100th birthday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - American Legion Post 586 in Adams is marking its 100th birthday this Saturday. Jim DuPre appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch his interview above. The celebration takes place on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at...
Oswego Habitat For Humanity Information Session To Be Held In Fulton
FULTON – Oswego County Habitat for Humanity will be holding an information session for those who would like to explore home ownership through Habitat for Humanity. It will be held in Fulton on Friday, October 14 at Catholic Charities, located at 808 W Broadway St. The Oswego County Habitat...
Ridding rubble in Rensselaer Falls
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - For more than nine months, debris from an apartment building fire in Rensselaer Falls has sat untouched and residents want it gone. Villagers believe the property on Rensselaer Street could be a safety hazard in the community. “We have a lot of people who...
Italian flag raised to mark Columbus Day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -It was a celebration of Italian culture, cuisine and Christopher Columbus. For many Italian Americans, Columbus Day is not just a celebration of the explorer, but of Italian culture as a whole. Members of the Italian American Civic Association commemorated the day by raising the Italian...
A new look for Watertown’s Fall Fest focuses on the arts
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This weekend, artists from across the North Country gathered along the Black River in Watertown. What drew them in? LAFF, which stands for the Locals Arts and Fall Festival. It’s an adaptation of the city’s fall fests of years past. According to event...
Late firefighter Peyton Morse honored at National Fallen firefighters Memorial
EMITTSBURG, Maryland (WWNY) - Fallen Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse was honored during a ceremony in Emmitsburg, Maryland Sunday. It’s part of National Fallen firefighters Memorial weekend, which serves as an official tribute to all firefighters who have died in the line of duty. Peyton was one of several firefighters...
Salmon fishing in full swing in Pulaski
PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fall is here, and as the leaves begin to turn it’s a sign winter is on the way, but for fishermen in Central New York, it is their favorite time of year. Every fall for the past three years Jack Lo Picollo and his friends Michael Booth and Simon Bochenski drive […]
Anthony Adam “Tom” Bareika Jr, 84, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Anthony Adam “Tom” Bareika Jr, 84, of East Road Adult Home, Lowville NY, formerly of Salem WI, passed away early Sunday morning, October 9, 2022. He was born on February 7, 1938 in Kenosha, WI, a son of the late Anthony Bareika Sr....
Kenith E. Dunham, 62, of Calcium
CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Kenith E. Dunham, 62 , of Calcium, NY, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends, following a brief battle with cancer. He was born on November 5, 1959, in Edgemoor, SC, son of Thomasene and...
Oswego County Holds Final Rabies Vaccination Clinic Of The Year In Pulaski Oct. 19
PULASKI, NY – The Oswego County Health Department will hold its last rabies vaccination clinic of the year on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The clinic will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the County Highway Garage, 957 Centerville Rd., Pulaski. Starting on Thursday, Oct. 13, residents can call 315-349-3564...
Elizabeth H. “Betty” Boulter, 90, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth H. “Betty” Boulter, 90, of Watertown passed away Thursday evening, October 6, 2022, at Samaritan Summit Village. Betty will be remembered as an extremely loving friend, Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma. She loved children, music and sharing good food and laughter with those around her.
Children’s Home helps adults, too
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County isn’t just for children. Jeff Schwind is manager of care coordination services. He said CHJC has been helping adults since 2011. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning. He says the Children’s Home...
Animal shelter with high kill rate attracts local and state attention
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As Ogdensburg goes over its proposed city budget, money to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA will be scrutinized. City Manager Stephen Jellie says he was shocked by our recent report that the animal shelter kills nearly 90 percent of the pets it takes in. Ogdensburg...
How A New York Man Caught A Record-Breaking ‘Monster’ Fish
A young New York fisherman reeled in a "monster" catfish which broke a New York State record. Here's how he caught it. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced that the New York State catfish record was broken. "New York has an abundance...
House of the Week: Owner enjoys a ‘simpler life’ at his 250-acre historic Parish farm
PARISH, N.Y. – Owner Hadwen Fuller can describe his Parish farmhouse and surrounding 250 acres in a single word.
Local Author To Release Second Book On Central New York Snow This Month
FULTON – After hearing there were bigger winter storms than the Blizzard of 1966, including ones from 1947 and 1958, Jim Farfaglia, a Fulton-based writer, penned his second book on Central New York snow. “Historic Snowstorms of Central New York,” coming out later this month, is a collection of...
Out of the Darkness Walk brings awareness to suicide at Thompson Park
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Names of people who have lost their lives to suicide are read every year at the Out of the Darkness Walk at Watertown’s Thompson Park. A darkness which survivor Bobby Palmer says is possible to overcome. “I didn’t want to be here anymore, it...
