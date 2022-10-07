Read full article on original website
Related
Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans Fuming Over Chad's Latest Move
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been watching Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) grieve over his late wife Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) for months. In June, fans were stunned when Chad arrived home to the DiMera mansion to find Abigail stabbed and bleeding in their bedroom (via Soaps). Abby later died from her injuries and Chad was utterly crushed. Not only did he have to deal with the fact that his wife was murdered, but he also became a single father to the couple's two children, Thomas and Charlotte.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: What to Expect for October 2022
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers reveal there will be romance woes and business drama shaking up Genoa City in October.
Mary McDonnell Joins Justin Hartley In CBS' The Never Game Pilot
In what would be her first series regular role since Major Crimes, Mary McDonnell is set to star opposite Justin Hartley in CBS’ The Never Game drama pilot. The adaptation of Jeffrey Deaver’s 2019 novel follows Colter Shaw (played by This Is Us alum Hartley), a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries — all while contending with his own fractured family. Speaking of which… McDonnell will play Mary Dove Shaw, Colter’s strong and uncompromising mother, our sister site Deadline reports. Having raised...
Station 19 Confirms Grey Damon's Fate As Jack In Season 6 Premiere, But Showrunner Krista Vernoff Says The Worries Aren't Over
Station 19 showrunner Krista Vernoff discussed Jack Gibson's exit from the firehouse and what's next for him in Season 6.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is Us EP Teases Justin Hartley's CBS Pilot The Never Game: 'Imagine Kevin Pearson As an Action Hero'
Manny says “Haaaaaaasta la vista, baby?” The pilot for Justin Hartley‘s potential new series, The Never Game, started shooting today — an occasion that pilot director/executive producer Ken Olin marked by giving the public a hint at what’s in store. “Imagine Kevin Pearson as an action hero,” tweeted Olin, who was an executive producer on Hartley’s recently wrapped NBC drama This Is Us. “Yep. #NoTears.” CBS ordered a pilot for The Never Game in September 2021. The potential drama is based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel; it follows Hartley’s lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert...
‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Mishael Morgan Confirms Departure
'The Young and the Restless' star Mishael Morgan confirms rumors that she's leaving the CBS soap opera to explore other opportunities.
Jesse Lee Soffer Speaks Out After Final ‘Chicago P.D.’ Episode Airs: ‘I Left It All Out There’
Is this the end? Jesse Lee Soffer addressed his exit from Chicago P.D. after Jay Halstead made the difficult decision to move on. "I left it all out there for this one. Episode 1003 of Chicago PD, 'A Good Man' airs tonight at 10/9 central on NBC. Who’s watching with me?" the actor, 38, captioned […]
How Chicago Med's Crockett Will Have To Move On From That Big Departure In Season 8 Premiere
Chicago Med said some goodbyes in the Season 8 premiere, and the co-showrunner opened up about Crockett moving on.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chad Duell is working on being a man and living single after divorce from Courtney Hope
CHad Duell opens up about his split from Courtney Hope. Chad Duell (Michael Corinthos) on General Hospital married Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra) The Young and the Restless in an unusual ceremony last Halloween. Fans began noticing around New Year that the duo no longer had pictures of each other up on their social media accounts and shortly after it was revealed they had split. Fan sought answers that did not come except for Duell stating the relationship simply did not work.
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Premiere Recap: The New Class Scrubs In — Plus, a Surprising Derek Tie Revealed
Full of “Aww!”-some throwbacks to the past and tantalizing harbingers of the future, Thursday’s ultra-zippy Grey’s Anatomy got the long-running ABC drama’s Season 19 off to a pretty fantastic start. We got, if not full, at least partial resolutions to two cliffhangers (Meredith and Nick’s relationship status and Owen and Teddy’s legal woes). We were introduced to the five new surgical residents who are pumping fresh blood into Grey Sloan. (More on them here.) And we had dropped on our heads two surprises — one of them delightfully Derek-based. And if you keep reading, we’ll go over most everything that...
startattle.com
Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19 Episode 1) “Everything has Changed” trailer, release date
After a long six months, Grey Sloan Memorial has reinstated its residency program. Startattle.com – Grey’s Anatomy | ABC. A group of talented and striving young interns has been recruited as the attending surgeons work to rebuild the program to its former glory. Meredith, still functioning as the interim chief, sees Nick for the first time since she rejected his offer to move to Minnesota. Meanwhile, Bailey tells Richard she is not ready to return to work; Levi works up the courage to break disappointing news to Jo, and things turn awkward when Link realizes he has met one of the interns already. With Amelia and Maggie’s help, the new doctors are thrown into their first day on the job dealing with injuries from a recent tornado. This episode was directed by Debbie Allen and written by Krista Vernoff.
SheKnows
Diane Pulls Through Surgery — and [Spoiler] Comes to Spencer’s Rescue in Pentonville
In Florida, Carly wakes up and finds Drew is not on the couch, but he soon returns from a run. Carly knows Drew offered to help her deal with her mother’s grave, but she thinks she should call Diane. Drew stops her and fills her in on Diane’s attack. Carly immediately thinks she should go back home but Drew again reminds her it’s safer for her here in Jacksonville and promises that her girls are safe too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
NCIS Finally Makes Major Change to Opening Credits After Mark Harmon's Exit
Almost a year after his departure as a series regular, longtime NCIS star Mark Harmon's name has been removed from the opening credits, marking the end of an era for the long-running CBS procedural. Sean Murray, who plays McGee, is now the first cast member featured in the opening montage, supplanting Harmon. For almost 20 years, Mark Harmon was the face of NCIS until last year. In a move that stunned many members of the audience, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs decided it was time to bid a fond farewell to his friends and coworkers, and decided it was time for a change of scenery, informing the team that he would be staying behind in Alaska indefinitely.
Popculture
'Law & Order: SVU': Key Mariska Hargitay Scene Cut From Premiere After Airing
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit team got the short end of the screentime stick during the major Law & Order three-show crossover that aired last week. They had even less screentime if you did not see the three-hour epic as it aired on NBC on Sept. 22. That's because an important scene featuring Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino was trimmed out of the streaming version. Spoilers follow!
‘General Hospital’ Star Kathleen Gati Reveals Relationship Storyline That Made Her “Uncomfortable”
Kathleen Gati first got her start as Dr. Liesl Obrecht on General Hospital a decade ago, and now she is opening up about that one relationship storyline she can’t get behind. Originally appearing as the antagonist who assisted iconic villain Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) in holding Robin Scorpio-Drake (Kimberly...
Kevin McKidd’s Ex-Wife: Everything To Know About ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s 4-Year Marriage To Arielle Goldrath
On Grey’s Anatomy, Kevin McKidd‘s character Owen Hunt has had a whirlwind love life. He got divorced from both Christina Yang (Sandra Oh) and Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) before ending up with Teddy Altman (Kim Raver). In real life, Kevin, 49, has similarly been married twice, and sadly neither relationship worked out. Kevin split from his second wife Arielle Goldrath in early 2022 after four years of marriage. Learn about Kevin and Arielle’s marriage, their children, and their split below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Grey's Anatomy Cast Members In Season 19 And Where You've Seen Them Before
Grey Anatomy has added to its main cast for Season 19, so who are the new doctors, and where else have you seen them?
The Young and the Restless Monday spoiler: Tucker crashes Skyle's special day and causes panic in Genoa City
Monday on The Young and the Restless Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) interrupts the reception that follows Kyle Abbott's (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman's (Allison Lanier) vow renewal ceremony. Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) pretends she is as shocked as everyone else but she is clearly upset by McCall's presence and Nikki Newman (Melody Scott Thomas) and Phyllis Newman (Michelle Stafford) begin to realize there is a connection between the two.
‘NCIS’: Brian Dietzen Teases Nick Torres’ Exit, Wilmer Valderrama Reacts
‘NCIS’ star Brian Dietzen took to social media to celebrate the return of one beloved act member, but his mysterious comment has fans concerned for another.
EW.com
Manifest cast on Cal's big change in season 4: 'He's got so many daddy issues'
No one on Manifest has gone through more of a change than Cal. Fans of the newly revived drama will remember one of the big season 3 cliffhangers, which was when the Stone family's youngest, played by Jack Messina, vanished under supernatural circumstances only to reappear five years older. Ty...
Comments / 0