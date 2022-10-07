ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans Fuming Over Chad's Latest Move

"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been watching Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) grieve over his late wife Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) for months. In June, fans were stunned when Chad arrived home to the DiMera mansion to find Abigail stabbed and bleeding in their bedroom (via Soaps). Abby later died from her injuries and Chad was utterly crushed. Not only did he have to deal with the fact that his wife was murdered, but he also became a single father to the couple's two children, Thomas and Charlotte.
TVLine

Mary McDonnell Joins Justin Hartley In CBS' The Never Game Pilot

In what would be her first series regular role since Major Crimes, Mary McDonnell is set to star opposite Justin Hartley in CBS’ The Never Game drama pilot. The adaptation of Jeffrey Deaver’s 2019 novel follows Colter Shaw (played by This Is Us alum Hartley), a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries — all while contending with his own fractured family. Speaking of which… McDonnell will play Mary Dove Shaw, Colter’s strong and uncompromising mother, our sister site Deadline reports. Having raised...
TVLine

This Is Us EP Teases Justin Hartley's CBS Pilot The Never Game: 'Imagine Kevin Pearson As an Action Hero'

Manny says “Haaaaaaasta la vista, baby?” The pilot for Justin Hartley‘s potential new series, The Never Game, started shooting today — an occasion that pilot director/executive producer Ken Olin marked by giving the public a hint at what’s in store. “Imagine Kevin Pearson as an action hero,” tweeted Olin, who was an executive producer on Hartley’s recently wrapped NBC drama This Is Us. “Yep. #NoTears.” CBS ordered a pilot for The Never Game in September 2021. The potential drama is based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel; it follows Hartley’s lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert...
Cheryl E Preston

Chad Duell is working on being a man and living single after divorce from Courtney Hope

CHad Duell opens up about his split from Courtney Hope. Chad Duell (Michael Corinthos) on General Hospital married Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra) The Young and the Restless in an unusual ceremony last Halloween. Fans began noticing around New Year that the duo no longer had pictures of each other up on their social media accounts and shortly after it was revealed they had split. Fan sought answers that did not come except for Duell stating the relationship simply did not work.
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Premiere Recap: The New Class Scrubs In — Plus, a Surprising Derek Tie Revealed

Full of “Aww!”-some throwbacks to the past and tantalizing harbingers of the future, Thursday’s ultra-zippy Grey’s Anatomy got the long-running ABC drama’s Season 19 off to a pretty fantastic start. We got, if not full, at least partial resolutions to two cliffhangers (Meredith and Nick’s relationship status and Owen and Teddy’s legal woes). We were introduced to the five new surgical residents who are pumping fresh blood into Grey Sloan. (More on them here.) And we had dropped on our heads two surprises — one of them delightfully Derek-based. And if you keep reading, we’ll go over most everything that...
startattle.com

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19 Episode 1) “Everything has Changed” trailer, release date

After a long six months, Grey Sloan Memorial has reinstated its residency program. Startattle.com – Grey’s Anatomy | ABC. A group of talented and striving young interns has been recruited as the attending surgeons work to rebuild the program to its former glory. Meredith, still functioning as the interim chief, sees Nick for the first time since she rejected his offer to move to Minnesota. Meanwhile, Bailey tells Richard she is not ready to return to work; Levi works up the courage to break disappointing news to Jo, and things turn awkward when Link realizes he has met one of the interns already. With Amelia and Maggie’s help, the new doctors are thrown into their first day on the job dealing with injuries from a recent tornado. This episode was directed by Debbie Allen and written by Krista Vernoff.
SheKnows

Diane Pulls Through Surgery — and [Spoiler] Comes to Spencer’s Rescue in Pentonville

In Florida, Carly wakes up and finds Drew is not on the couch, but he soon returns from a run. Carly knows Drew offered to help her deal with her mother’s grave, but she thinks she should call Diane. Drew stops her and fills her in on Diane’s attack. Carly immediately thinks she should go back home but Drew again reminds her it’s safer for her here in Jacksonville and promises that her girls are safe too.
ComicBook

NCIS Finally Makes Major Change to Opening Credits After Mark Harmon's Exit

Almost a year after his departure as a series regular, longtime NCIS star Mark Harmon's name has been removed from the opening credits, marking the end of an era for the long-running CBS procedural. Sean Murray, who plays McGee, is now the first cast member featured in the opening montage, supplanting Harmon. For almost 20 years, Mark Harmon was the face of NCIS until last year. In a move that stunned many members of the audience, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs decided it was time to bid a fond farewell to his friends and coworkers, and decided it was time for a change of scenery, informing the team that he would be staying behind in Alaska indefinitely.
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU': Key Mariska Hargitay Scene Cut From Premiere After Airing

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit team got the short end of the screentime stick during the major Law & Order three-show crossover that aired last week. They had even less screentime if you did not see the three-hour epic as it aired on NBC on Sept. 22. That's because an important scene featuring Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino was trimmed out of the streaming version. Spoilers follow!
HollywoodLife

Kevin McKidd’s Ex-Wife: Everything To Know About ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s 4-Year Marriage To Arielle Goldrath

On Grey’s Anatomy, Kevin McKidd‘s character Owen Hunt has had a whirlwind love life. He got divorced from both Christina Yang (Sandra Oh) and Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) before ending up with Teddy Altman (Kim Raver). In real life, Kevin, 49, has similarly been married twice, and sadly neither relationship worked out. Kevin split from his second wife Arielle Goldrath in early 2022 after four years of marriage. Learn about Kevin and Arielle’s marriage, their children, and their split below.
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless Monday spoiler: Tucker crashes Skyle's special day and causes panic in Genoa City

Monday on The Young and the Restless Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) interrupts the reception that follows Kyle Abbott's (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman's (Allison Lanier) vow renewal ceremony. Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) pretends she is as shocked as everyone else but she is clearly upset by McCall's presence and Nikki Newman (Melody Scott Thomas) and Phyllis Newman (Michelle Stafford) begin to realize there is a connection between the two.
