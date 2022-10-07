ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Grand jury probe into tasing death ends; no word if Pittsburgh police will be charged

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
The grand jury investigation into the death of a homeless man the day after he was tased by a Pittsburgh police officer at least eight times has ended.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. did not yet know if the panel recommended charges against any of the 13 officers on the scene, according to Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review.

Jim Rogers was tased Oct. 13 in Bloomfield.

Officer Keith Edmonds responded to a report that someone had taken a bike from a yard on Harriet Street. According to court documents, Edmonds approached Rogers, who allegedly matched the description Edmonds was given of a possible suspect.

There was eventually a struggle between the men, and Edmonds delivered several shocks with his taser.

Edmonds continued to tase Rogers at least eight times over a period of three minutes and 15 seconds, according to the Trib.

Other officers arrived on scene and handcuffed Rogers. He was put in a police vehicle. Body camera footage allegedly captured Rogers hitting his head against the seat and saying at least 13 times, “I need a hospital. I can’t breathe. Get a medic. Help me.”

Pittsburgh EMS workers came to the scene to clean officers who got Rogers’ blood on them, but Rogers was never checked, according to the Trib.

Later, when officers took Rogers to UPMC Mercy, he became unresponsive. He was slumped over when police arrived at the hospital. He died the next day.

After his death, Rogers’ family and activists demanded an investigation and for charges to be filed.

In March, Target 11 broke the story that five police officers were fired and three reinstated after an internal investigation.

Led by the district attorney’s office, the grand jury investigation can include sworn testimony, documents and other evidence. If the panel, which has met every other week since April 2021, recommends charges, they are presented to the district attorney, who can decide what steps to take.

Proud Patriot
3d ago

I guess it's time to reward another criminal with money. they fight the police all the time and I think they know somehow some way they'll get a monetary payout

