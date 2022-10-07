Read full article on original website
KING-5
Setting sail on Seattle’s Tall Ship! 💦⛵️| Local Lens Seattle
SEATTLE — AHOY!💦⛵️ I got to set sail on Seattle’s tall ship and it was a blast!. If you are looking for something outside of just your typical boat tour, this is it! The two-hour cruise is a perfect family-friendly activity that lets you experience traditional sailing!🙌🏼
KING-5
Donate blood! Connect with music! | Local Lens Seattle
The power of music🎶 to connect us is as much a life force as the blood that moves through our bodies. Sponsored by Bloodworks NW.
KOMO News
Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent
SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
SouthSoundTalk
Ghosts and Spirits and Entities Oh My! The Homes We Share With Ghostly South Sound Residents
Bigfoot isn’t the only mysterious presence in the Pacific Northwest, as hauntings of the paranormal kind have been reported throughout the great state of Washington. Even here in the South Sound community, there have been reported sightings of ghosts, spirits, entities, and the like in various places and buildings that still consider our home theirs. Talk about spooky!
KOMO News
Photos: Juvenile humpback whale Malachite spotted near the Tacoma Narrows Bridge
TACOMA, Wash — Local photographer Craig Craker captured these stunning photos of Malachite, a juvenile humpback whale, in the waters off Point Defiance on Friday. Malachite was born in 2021. He is the calf of Slate and has been in the inland Puget Sound waters for over two months feeding, the Orca Network said.
KUOW
Where is the 'best' place to live in Western Washington?: Today So Far
Kirkland is the best. Wait, Sammamish is the best. Maybe it's Bellevue?. Almost Live! is back! (sort of) Langley on Whidbey Island is building a solution to its lack of worker housing. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 7, 2022. Kirkland ranks high on...
KING-5
Find dumpling heaven at Supreme Dumplings in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Soup Dumplings, or Xiao Long Bao as they are known in China, have been around for centuries. One of the best places to get these little pillows of soupy goodness around here is Supreme Dumplings in Bellevue. They take their dumplings so seriously that they brought in the head chef of the W Hotel in Taipei, Taiwan to train their kitchen staff.
Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast
A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
q13fox.com
Do you recognize this man? Man enters U-District home, assaults resident
SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a man who entered a home in the University District and assaulted a resident inside Sunday morning. At about 5 a.m., police responded to a house near Northeast 47th Street and 18th Avenue Northeast after multiple people reported that they were woken up by a man inside their home.
Chronicle
Hiker Falls to Death Through Waterfall in North Bend
A young hiker fell through a waterfall to his death Saturday morning while on the Denny Creek Trail in North Bend. The King County Sheriff's Office declined to give the hiker's age, saying only that a "juvenile male" fell through Keekwulee Falls, which has two sections, with a combined drop of around 125 feet.
Police searching for missing Australian man in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — A man from Australia was reported missing on Friday while visiting Renton. Stanley Haviland, 68, was experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while he was staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area, according to the Renton Police Department. He was taken to Valley Medical Center on...
Seattle police searching for 5-year-old girl taken by parent during supervised visit
Seattle police are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl who was taken by a parent during a supervised visit on Sunday. Sky Sanchez has braided hair and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue skirt and pink shoes. The supervised meeting took place in the 2800 block of East...
KOMO News
Tacoma locals await results of city crime plan
TACOMA, Wash. — A violent weekend in Tacoma comes at a time when residents are waiting for police to give an update on their new crime-fighting plan. Police found a man dead in the street around 2 a.m. Sunday, less than 12 hours after a shootout outside the Tacoma Mall.
q13fox.com
Family of Seattle man killed in Yesler Terrace neighborhood call for end to 'senseless' gun violence
SEATTLE - The rising tide of gun violence in Seattle has shaken yet another family this year. Loved ones of Joshua Blackwood, killed Friday, are now asking how many more lives will be lost before something is done to stop the senseless gunfire. Sunday during a candlelight vigil to honor his life, family and friends called for justice.
'Shoe Rally' born at T-Mobile Park's Mariners Wild Card watch party
SEATTLE — The Mariners may have been playing in Toronto Saturday, but fans still brought the energy to T-Mobile Park, in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood. Streaming into seats for a hometown watch party, they brought high hopes for a Mariners win, and received one, but only after a nail-biting start to the game.
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
q13fox.com
Tacoma Mall parking lot shooting chaos caught on camera, stores locked down
TACOMA, Wash. - Cell phone video captured the chaotic moments after a shooting at the Tacoma Mall sent customers running for safety and forced many of the stores into lockdown. Witnesses say the shots were fired near the food court area of the mall Saturday evening. FOX 13 News talked...
Seattle police searching for U-District prowler who entered off-campus house
SEATTLE — Seattle Police Department (SPD) detectives are looking for a prowler who entered an off-campus house near the University of Washington (UW) early Sunday morning and assaulted a resident, the SPD said in a press release Sunday. Police were called by the victims after they said a man...
This Is Washington's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA
Located in the Pacific Ocean, Olympia is home to much delicious seafood and other ingredients. With different cuisine in the area, this list of fifteen Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA, will let you discover the delicious dishes in the area. 1. Budd Bay Cafe. $$$ | (360) 357-6963 | WEBSITE.
