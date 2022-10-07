BELLEVUE, Wash. — Soup Dumplings, or Xiao Long Bao as they are known in China, have been around for centuries. One of the best places to get these little pillows of soupy goodness around here is Supreme Dumplings in Bellevue. They take their dumplings so seriously that they brought in the head chef of the W Hotel in Taipei, Taiwan to train their kitchen staff.

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO