Tacoma, WA

KING-5

Setting sail on Seattle’s Tall Ship! 💦⛵️| Local Lens Seattle

SEATTLE — AHOY!💦⛵️ I got to set sail on Seattle’s tall ship and it was a blast!. If you are looking for something outside of just your typical boat tour, this is it! The two-hour cruise is a perfect family-friendly activity that lets you experience traditional sailing!🙌🏼
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent

SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
SEATTLE, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Ghosts and Spirits and Entities Oh My! The Homes We Share With Ghostly South Sound Residents

Bigfoot isn’t the only mysterious presence in the Pacific Northwest, as hauntings of the paranormal kind have been reported throughout the great state of Washington. Even here in the South Sound community, there have been reported sightings of ghosts, spirits, entities, and the like in various places and buildings that still consider our home theirs. Talk about spooky!
PUYALLUP, WA
Tacoma, WA
Entertainment
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Enumclaw, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
KING-5

Find dumpling heaven at Supreme Dumplings in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Soup Dumplings, or Xiao Long Bao as they are known in China, have been around for centuries. One of the best places to get these little pillows of soupy goodness around here is Supreme Dumplings in Bellevue. They take their dumplings so seriously that they brought in the head chef of the W Hotel in Taipei, Taiwan to train their kitchen staff.
BELLEVUE, WA
The Oregonian

Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast

A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
SEATTLE, WA
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#West Seattle#Etc
q13fox.com

Do you recognize this man? Man enters U-District home, assaults resident

SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a man who entered a home in the University District and assaulted a resident inside Sunday morning. At about 5 a.m., police responded to a house near Northeast 47th Street and 18th Avenue Northeast after multiple people reported that they were woken up by a man inside their home.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Hiker Falls to Death Through Waterfall in North Bend

A young hiker fell through a waterfall to his death Saturday morning while on the Denny Creek Trail in North Bend. The King County Sheriff's Office declined to give the hiker's age, saying only that a "juvenile male" fell through Keekwulee Falls, which has two sections, with a combined drop of around 125 feet.
NORTH BEND, WA
KING 5

Police searching for missing Australian man in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — A man from Australia was reported missing on Friday while visiting Renton. Stanley Haviland, 68, was experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while he was staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area, according to the Renton Police Department. He was taken to Valley Medical Center on...
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma locals await results of city crime plan

TACOMA, Wash. — A violent weekend in Tacoma comes at a time when residents are waiting for police to give an update on their new crime-fighting plan. Police found a man dead in the street around 2 a.m. Sunday, less than 12 hours after a shootout outside the Tacoma Mall.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

'Shoe Rally' born at T-Mobile Park's Mariners Wild Card watch party

SEATTLE — The Mariners may have been playing in Toronto Saturday, but fans still brought the energy to T-Mobile Park, in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood. Streaming into seats for a hometown watch party, they brought high hopes for a Mariners win, and received one, but only after a nail-biting start to the game.
SEATTLE, WA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA

Located in the Pacific Ocean, Olympia is home to much delicious seafood and other ingredients. With different cuisine in the area, this list of fifteen Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA, will let you discover the delicious dishes in the area. 1. Budd Bay Cafe. $$$ | (360) 357-6963 | WEBSITE.
OLYMPIA, WA

