Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

11-year-old Struthers football player’s jersey retired after passing

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday night, a special ceremony happened at the Boardman High School football field. It honored Nicolas Bennett, a local 11-year-old who passed way unexpectedly Sept. 3. A moment of silence under the lights honored the Struthers Middle School sixth grader and member of the...
STRUTHERS, OH
WYTV.com

City of Campbell honors local veterans

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell is proud of its local veterans. The city put up 74 memorial flags to honor them and then learned about even more veterans who wanted to be included. So, it printed another 100 flags with names and pictures of veterans. Those new flags were...
CAMPBELL, OH
Leavittsburg, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LEAVITTSBURG, OH
WYTV.com

YSU names interim president

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University Board of Trustees met Monday and decided who is going to temporarily replace outgoing president Jim Tressel. Helen K. (Lamb) Lafferty will take office while a national search ensues for a permanent replacement. The decision was unanimous. Lafferty is a YSU...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Tradition continues: Hundreds run in Youngstown’s 48th Peace Race

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday, hundreds came out to run in the 48th annual Youngstown Peace Race. When the race started in 1975, organizers say the goal of the race was to bring together athletes from around the world for a day of competition, friendship and understanding. Those in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Second child dies after crash during Ohio funeral procession

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A second child has died following a crash during an Ohio funeral procession for a teenager who died of a suspected drug overdose, an accident followed by two episodes of gunfire that wounded at least one person, authorities said. Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron...
AKRON, OH
WYTV.com

Grandparents get special recognition at local school

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kids at St. Christine school got to spend the day with their grandparents. They held a special Mass, ate donuts, and did arts and crafts. More than 300 grandparents came out. This is the first time the event’s returned to normal since the pandemic. Organizers...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

OSHP: 1 dead in Springfield Twp. motorcycle accident

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Springfield Township Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the coroner were on the scene of an accident in Springfield Township Sunday night. The motorcycle accident happened on Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road near Unity Road just after 6:30 p.m. OSHP confirmed the motorcyclist, 29-year-old Tyler Long of...
ENON VALLEY, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Ohio that are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. If you haven't visited any of them, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
OHIO STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

The 6 Best Chinese Restaurants in Canton OH

Given the abundance of Chinese restaurants in Canton, finding one can be difficult. However, for your benefit, I was kindly connected with the top restaurants on this list. Canton is the ideal spot to call home, thanks to its undulating hills, scenic lakes, and attractive downtown. But in addition to Canton’s stunning natural surroundings, numerous amazing eateries have constantly received top ratings!
CANTON, OH

