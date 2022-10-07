Read full article on original website
6 local volleyball teams state ranked in Top 20
Entering the final full week of the regular season in Ohio high school volleyball, a handful of Valley teams cracked the Top 20.
11-year-old Struthers football player’s jersey retired after passing
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday night, a special ceremony happened at the Boardman High School football field. It honored Nicolas Bennett, a local 11-year-old who passed way unexpectedly Sept. 3. A moment of silence under the lights honored the Struthers Middle School sixth grader and member of the...
Salem grad shines but Youngstown State falls to North Dakota
On the day, Davidson threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns
City of Campbell honors local veterans
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell is proud of its local veterans. The city put up 74 memorial flags to honor them and then learned about even more veterans who wanted to be included. So, it printed another 100 flags with names and pictures of veterans. Those new flags were...
Mattocks’ four TDs power Mercer to blowout win
Mercer improves to 5-3 after winning their fourth straight game.
Youngstown youth football coach pleads guilty to federal gun charge
Randy Triplett, 31, entered a guilty plea Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Leavittsburg, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Leavittsburg, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Brookfield High School football team will have a game with LaBrae High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.
Austintown-Fitch outlasts No. 16 Wadsworth in four overtimes, 42-35
WADSWORTH, Ohio — It took four overtimes to decide a winner between two of the top teams in the state in Divisions I and II. But Austintown-Fitch came away with the 42-35 nonconference win after making the long drive to face No. 16 Wadsworth on Friday night. Debuting a...
YSU names interim president
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University Board of Trustees met Monday and decided who is going to temporarily replace outgoing president Jim Tressel. Helen K. (Lamb) Lafferty will take office while a national search ensues for a permanent replacement. The decision was unanimous. Lafferty is a YSU...
Tradition continues: Hundreds run in Youngstown’s 48th Peace Race
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday, hundreds came out to run in the 48th annual Youngstown Peace Race. When the race started in 1975, organizers say the goal of the race was to bring together athletes from around the world for a day of competition, friendship and understanding. Those in...
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
Lima News
Second child dies after crash during Ohio funeral procession
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A second child has died following a crash during an Ohio funeral procession for a teenager who died of a suspected drug overdose, an accident followed by two episodes of gunfire that wounded at least one person, authorities said. Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron...
YSU escapes lawsuit over parking facility
Youngstown State University escapes a lawsuit regarding the construction project bidding of the Arlington Parking Facility.
Grandparents get special recognition at local school
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kids at St. Christine school got to spend the day with their grandparents. They held a special Mass, ate donuts, and did arts and crafts. More than 300 grandparents came out. This is the first time the event’s returned to normal since the pandemic. Organizers...
Man in critical condition after multiple dog attack in Youngstown
Police said a man was severely injured early this morning after he was mauled by several dogs on the North Side.
Crash closes busy part of Youngstown road
It's because there was a low hanging wire from a pole that was broken in half.
OSHP: 1 dead in Springfield Twp. motorcycle accident
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Springfield Township Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the coroner were on the scene of an accident in Springfield Township Sunday night. The motorcycle accident happened on Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road near Unity Road just after 6:30 p.m. OSHP confirmed the motorcyclist, 29-year-old Tyler Long of...
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Ohio that are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. If you haven't visited any of them, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Customers win big in giveaway at new Hot Dog Shoppe
A big giveaway is happening Monday to celebrate a new place to eat in Boardman.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 6 Best Chinese Restaurants in Canton OH
Given the abundance of Chinese restaurants in Canton, finding one can be difficult. However, for your benefit, I was kindly connected with the top restaurants on this list. Canton is the ideal spot to call home, thanks to its undulating hills, scenic lakes, and attractive downtown. But in addition to Canton’s stunning natural surroundings, numerous amazing eateries have constantly received top ratings!
