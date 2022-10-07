Read full article on original website
Related
Surfline
Incoming: Exciting Pulse Of NE Swell
Two lows form in succession near Tonga, both slowly track NW. Decent mid period NE swell Wed/Thurs/Fri, second pulse for Sunday. Light to moderate variable winds mid week, possible offshores Sunday. Forecasts aligned with this incoming: Northland East | Coromandel | Bay of Plenty | Gisborne | Hawkes Bay. We...
Surfline
Vanishing Point
The Point lineup in its glory days. 1980s aircraft image by Gavin Duffy. Point Leo, facing into Western Port Bay on Mornington Peninsula, once pumped. Now it’s all but withered away. Here, local surfer Lachy McDonald breaks down the mystery of the vanishing point. ***. Victoria’s Western Port Bay...
Surfline
Watch: Epic, Late Season Puerto Escondido
Usually, by October, most eyes have started to drift away from places like Puerto Escondido. Southern Hemi swells have generally slowed down. Local weather can be a bit unsettled. Normal visitors from places like California, the US East Coast and Hawaii are starting to stick close to home as those zones turn on.
Comments / 0