Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Ground broken on new plaza in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The ground was broken Monday on a new $3 million plaza in Boardman. The multi-unit plaza is located on the site of the old McDonald’s next to the Men’s Warehouse on Route 224. The name of the plaza is Prosper Centre and it...
Grandparents get special recognition at Ohio school
Kids at St. Christine school got to spend the day with their grandparents. They held a special Mass, ate donuts, and did arts and crafts.
YSU escapes lawsuit over parking facility
Youngstown State University escapes a lawsuit regarding the construction project bidding of the Arlington Parking Facility.
Ohio elementary students petition to change trick or treat date
The first is if the 31st falls on a Friday, which would conflict with high school football, and if it falls on a Sunday, which might conflict with family worship.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whbc.com
Columbus Day Produces Mix of Government Closings, Business as Usual
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Monday is Columbus Day. In some places it’s celebrated as Indigenous Peoples Day. There’s no mail delivery and post offices are closed. Most federal government offices are closed, but some local government offices may be open, like Canton city. That,...
ideastream.org
Upriver on the Mahoning, Trumbull County residents say hands off our dam
The Mahoning River looks different in rural Trumbull County. In Mahoning County, people built mills on the riverbank. Here, they built houses. On a 3.7-mile stretch between county metroparks, the river still flows north before turning south toward Youngstown. Some homeowners appear to be co-existing peacefully with the river, but it has waged war on others, even commandeering docks and boats. Some of the houses look dangerously close to the bank.
WYTV.com
Tradition continues: Hundreds run in Youngstown’s 48th Peace Race
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday, hundreds came out to run in the 48th annual Youngstown Peace Race. When the race started in 1975, organizers say the goal of the race was to bring together athletes from around the world for a day of competition, friendship and understanding. Those in...
WYTV.com
YSU names interim president
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University Board of Trustees met Monday and decided who is going to temporarily replace outgoing president Jim Tressel. Helen K. (Lamb) Lafferty will take office while a national search ensues for a permanent replacement. The decision was unanimous. Lafferty is a YSU...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
City of Campbell honors local veterans
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell is proud of its local veterans. The city put up 74 memorial flags to honor them and then learned about even more veterans who wanted to be included. So, it printed another 100 flags with names and pictures of veterans. Those new flags were...
WYTV.com
Christmas in the Woods begins its 28th year
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Christmas in the Woods began its 28th year this weekend. There are 216 crafters at the event carrying everything from Christmas pieces to household decorations. There are also sweets and other foods. Show promoter Linda McGaffic said it’s the perfect place to find a unique...
butlerradio.com
Local State Representative to Host Hearing Focusing on EMS
The public has an opportunity to hear more about the state’s crisis with EMS later this week. State Representative Tim Bonner will hold a hearing of the House Majority Policy Committee at the Grove City Municipal Building Tuesday at 9 a.m. Testifiers including the Mercer County public safety director...
Breakdown of where Youngstown’s $82.7M ARP funds are going
Each month the committee reports where funds are being allocated to.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weeklyvillager.com
Mantua-Shalersville Fire District News
At their last meeting, Fire Chief Matt Roosa invited board members to take a look at the department’s new ambulance that was recently delivered. He noted that although the new squad had been ordered in January of 2021, supply chain issues had delayed shipment of the vehicle. Roosa noted...
WYTV.com
Nationwide giant pumpkin growers prepare for big weigh-off in Canfield
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – This Saturday, for the 27th time, Parks Garden Center in Canfield will host the Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers Weigh-off. People from as far away as Minnesota and Tennessee have competed in the past. Earlier Friday, we were there while some of the pumpkins were being dropped off.
Jambar
Parking problems persist
Youngstown State University has been hit with a lawsuit following the bidding process executed to hire a company to complete the Arlington Parking Facility Project. Marucci & Gaffney Excavating Company filed the lawsuit alongside a motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction on the university, aiming to prevent awarding the contract to Steel Valley Contractors LLC.
WYTV.com
Warren Family Mission sees increased food, clothing need
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren Family Mission is hosting its annual winter clothing drive this Friday, Oct. 14 from 1-3 p.m. They are still in need of gently used or new coats, hats, gloves, scarves and blankets. Warren Family Mission’s public relations director Dominic Mararri said they will keep collecting clothes up to the day of the drive.
WFMJ.com
Zoning variance denied for transitional home in Warren
The Warren city zoning commission denied a request by the Warren Family Mission for a variance, which would've allowed to turn a three-acre property on Moncrest Drive into a transitional house for women and children. "We'll begin the process over, we may take some time to pause on that but...
New Ohio bill could freeze property taxes for Cuyahoga County seniors, but has long road to passage
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County may, one day, be able to freeze property taxes for homeowners over the age of 60 and with a total income less than $50,000. Rep. Tom Patton (Rep.) introduced House Bill 726 this week, which would grant counties with populations greater than one million – only Cuyahoga – the ability to apply the tax freeze, if approved by county council and the executive.
$3M plaza coming to Boardman
The $3 million construction of a new plaza in Boardman will begin soon.
Comments / 0