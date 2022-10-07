ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
The Post and Courier

Founding director of Charleston County criminal justice group steps aside; judge steps up

Kristy Danford founded the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and led the group for seven years, achieving many of the goals they had set out initially. During her tenure as founding director, the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council helped reduce the number of people booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center while also increasing legal representation for those seeking bail. Those efforts have kept people who are poor, homeless or suffering mental health or substance-abuse issues from languishing behind bars on minor offenses.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County School District proposing new safety measures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The school district’s security and emergency management team laid out the safety measures that parents say are the best options available. In August, school officials laid out 10 security enhancements that included everything from bulletproof doors to metal detectors. All 10 of those options would cost around $60 million. The security team went to community groups to narrow down the options and the price. What they found was that the top two ideas were installing storeroom locks and equipping every school with public radio enhancements known as BDAs.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
live5news.com

Charleston Co. schools announce early education expansion plans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is working to expand options for education starting before kindergarten. The Charleston County School District has hundreds of students waiting for a spot in the district’s early education programs. The district plans to open up extra space in several programs...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Proposed solar farm concerns Georgetown County neighbors

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the Lambert Town community are coming together against a proposed solar farm that they say would negatively impact their way of life. The proposed solar farm would take up over 2,000 acres of land next to nearby properties. Property owners say they are...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charleston Co#Veterans Treatment Courts
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston therapist accused of stealing ADHD pills from student

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston school therapist is facing charges after she is accused of taking medication belonging to a student. Heather Ann Focone, 34, was arrested on Oct. 3 and charged with one count of theft of a controlled substance. According to the Charleston Police Department, Focone reportedly stole Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) medication from […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies make arrest in deadly Williamsburg County shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said a 24-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting on Manning Highway. Kelvin Daniel Montgomery Jr., from Manning, was charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies said.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigate skeletal remains found on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a work crew discovered skeletal remains Monday morning on Johns Island. A crew was working in the 3400 block of Patton Avenue when they made the discovery and reported it shortly after 11 a.m. The remains were found in a wooded area, deputies say.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
abcnews4.com

Cane Bay HS law enforcement students visit SC prisons

Law enforcement students at Cane Bay High School had the opportunity to visit two South Carolina correctional facilities Wednesday, October 5th. The students visited Lieber and MacDougall, learning what it is like to work there. South Carolina Department of Corrections has a pilot agreement with Cane Bay High School to...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Charleston looking to add new features to city parking meters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston wants to add features and payment options to the more than 1,600 parking meters across the city. Director of Traffic and Transportation Robert Somerville said there’s so much new technology out now, the city wants to put more features into the meters.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies make arrest in Saturday carjacking, pursuit

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of robbing a woman of her car was arrested by deputies near Ravenel. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported armed robbery on Ladson Road just after 6:40 p.m. Saturday. A woman reported that a man in a mask approached her with […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

2 wounded in pair of downtown shootings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an adult and a boy injured. Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Street and America Street at 10:54 p.m. Saturday. One adult was wounded and taken to an...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Suspect apprehended in Ladson carjacking

Following an evening car chase through the streets of Ladson and into the Hollywood area, Charleston County police reportedly brought an alleged carjacker to justice on Oct.8. The suspect — identified as Roger Lavar Smalls, 33 — reportedly threatened a female car owner with a knife as she was unloading her vehicle at about 6:40 p.m on Ladson Road. The masked man proceeded to cut the woman's hand before taking her keys and fleeing the scene in the crime victim's Cadillac.
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead after truck strikes tree on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed after crashing into a tree Sunday afternoon on Johns Island. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to River Road near Brownsville Road around 4:30 p.m. for a single vehicle crash. Officials with the sheriff’s office said a Chevrolet pickup truck appeared to have […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy