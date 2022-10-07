Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Founding director of Charleston County criminal justice group steps aside; judge steps up
Kristy Danford founded the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and led the group for seven years, achieving many of the goals they had set out initially. During her tenure as founding director, the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council helped reduce the number of people booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center while also increasing legal representation for those seeking bail. Those efforts have kept people who are poor, homeless or suffering mental health or substance-abuse issues from languishing behind bars on minor offenses.
live5news.com
Charleston County School District proposing new safety measures
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The school district’s security and emergency management team laid out the safety measures that parents say are the best options available. In August, school officials laid out 10 security enhancements that included everything from bulletproof doors to metal detectors. All 10 of those options would cost around $60 million. The security team went to community groups to narrow down the options and the price. What they found was that the top two ideas were installing storeroom locks and equipping every school with public radio enhancements known as BDAs.
Charleston PD looking for two individuals connected to Sept. 19 burglary case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) are working to identify two individuals who may have been involved in a burglary last month. Police say subjects illegally entered a residence off Coming Street on September 19th, stole items, and caused several hundred dollars in damage to the property. The two people […]
The Post and Courier
False school shooter calls in SC to be part of national hoax investigation, sources say
A rash of threatening calls that locked down more than a dozen South Carolina schools on Oct. 5 will become part of a federal investigation into similar hoaxes being perpetrated across the country, authorities told The Post and Courier. Since Sept. 9, false reports of active shooters at schools have...
The Post and Courier
Where SC's homeless people went during Hurricane Ian: churches, shelters, parking garages
Ronny Frame rode out Hurricane Ian inside a parking garage in downtown Charleston. For the 61-year-old man who has experienced homelessness for the past year, the decision was a simple one. “I had to get out of the rain and the wind,” Frame explained matter-of-factly. Residents across South Carolina...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. schools announce early education expansion plans
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is working to expand options for education starting before kindergarten. The Charleston County School District has hundreds of students waiting for a spot in the district’s early education programs. The district plans to open up extra space in several programs...
abcnews4.com
Animal shelters across the Lowcountry asking for help; overcrowding reaches breaking point
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A dire situation as formed at the Charleston Animal Society as major capacity problems are risking dozens of dogs and cats to be left without even a temporary home. There's just no space to take in any more animals, partly due to Hurricane Ian. Officials...
live5news.com
Proposed solar farm concerns Georgetown County neighbors
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the Lambert Town community are coming together against a proposed solar farm that they say would negatively impact their way of life. The proposed solar farm would take up over 2,000 acres of land next to nearby properties. Property owners say they are...
Charleston therapist accused of stealing ADHD pills from student
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston school therapist is facing charges after she is accused of taking medication belonging to a student. Heather Ann Focone, 34, was arrested on Oct. 3 and charged with one count of theft of a controlled substance. According to the Charleston Police Department, Focone reportedly stole Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) medication from […]
live5news.com
Deputies make arrest in deadly Williamsburg County shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said a 24-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting on Manning Highway. Kelvin Daniel Montgomery Jr., from Manning, was charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies said.
live5news.com
Deputies investigate skeletal remains found on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a work crew discovered skeletal remains Monday morning on Johns Island. A crew was working in the 3400 block of Patton Avenue when they made the discovery and reported it shortly after 11 a.m. The remains were found in a wooded area, deputies say.
abcnews4.com
1 adult, 1 juvenile injured in separate downtown Charleston shootings Saturday
Charleston Police say officers responded to two separate shootings downtown Saturday night. One shooting was reported at 10:54 p.m., in the area of South and America streets. Upon arrival, officers found an adult victim suffering a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital. The second shooting was reported four...
Dorchester County deputies searching for missing/endangered woman
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County are searching for a woman who they consider endangered. Octavia Wolfe is described as having black hair and brown eyes; she is 5’03” and 160 lbs. Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said patrol units responded to a disturbance call at a home off Wolfe […]
abcnews4.com
Cane Bay HS law enforcement students visit SC prisons
Law enforcement students at Cane Bay High School had the opportunity to visit two South Carolina correctional facilities Wednesday, October 5th. The students visited Lieber and MacDougall, learning what it is like to work there. South Carolina Department of Corrections has a pilot agreement with Cane Bay High School to...
live5news.com
Charleston looking to add new features to city parking meters
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston wants to add features and payment options to the more than 1,600 parking meters across the city. Director of Traffic and Transportation Robert Somerville said there’s so much new technology out now, the city wants to put more features into the meters.
Deputies make arrest in Saturday carjacking, pursuit
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of robbing a woman of her car was arrested by deputies near Ravenel. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported armed robbery on Ladson Road just after 6:40 p.m. Saturday. A woman reported that a man in a mask approached her with […]
live5news.com
2 wounded in pair of downtown shootings
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an adult and a boy injured. Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Street and America Street at 10:54 p.m. Saturday. One adult was wounded and taken to an...
The Post and Courier
Suspect apprehended in Ladson carjacking
Following an evening car chase through the streets of Ladson and into the Hollywood area, Charleston County police reportedly brought an alleged carjacker to justice on Oct.8. The suspect — identified as Roger Lavar Smalls, 33 — reportedly threatened a female car owner with a knife as she was unloading her vehicle at about 6:40 p.m on Ladson Road. The masked man proceeded to cut the woman's hand before taking her keys and fleeing the scene in the crime victim's Cadillac.
live5news.com
Report: Woman caught with 40 pounds of marijuana in suitcases at Charleston airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Aviation Authority says a woman is facing charges after having 40 pounds of marijuana in her suitcases. Ashley Nguyen, 27, is charged with trafficking marijuana greater than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds first offense. During a narcotics investigation, airport police received...
1 dead after truck strikes tree on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed after crashing into a tree Sunday afternoon on Johns Island. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to River Road near Brownsville Road around 4:30 p.m. for a single vehicle crash. Officials with the sheriff’s office said a Chevrolet pickup truck appeared to have […]
