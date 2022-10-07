ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunder Blowout Adelaide Behind Mann's Big Game

By Chris Becker
Adelaide shocked the Suns earlier this preseason, but the Thunder were able to avoid an upset behind Tre Mann's big performance.

The game went about as expected when comparing teams on paper.

Oklahoma City dismantled the Adelaide 36ers in their third preseason game of the season. The Thunder left the Paycom Center with a 131-98 win.

The Thunder jumped on Josh Giddey’s former NBL team early and never turned back. OKC outscored the 36ers 35-16 in the first quarter and that would be what propelled OKC to victory.

A 38-27 advantage in the second quarter gave OKC a 30-point advantage heading to the half.

Tre Mann put the Summer League struggles behind him and showed out in his 15 first half minutes. He scored 17 points including a 5-for-7 mark from 3-point range. Mann also showed his impressive ball-handling skills to create space for his and other teammates' shots.

Eugene Omoruyi also excelled in his short time on the court. He played nine first half minutes and scored 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting, he also added three rebounds.

Adelaide hung around with OKC early in the third but the young Thunder lineup proved too strong and expanded their lead even further.

The fourth quarter saw the Thunder offense slow down, giving the 36ers some life, but not enough to mount a comeback.

Mann continued his impressive outing finishing with 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting, with eight made 3-point shots.

Omoruyi finished his night with 19 points after his hot first half start. Lindy Waters put together an impressive second half finishing with 23 points, while Giddey 10 points and six assists against his former team.

The 36ers shocked the league Monday after a dominating win over the Suns, but Oklahoma City was able to down the NBL franchise to move to 2-1 on their preseason.

The Thunder remain without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) and Lu Dort (concussion), and will continue their preseason run Sunday against Maccabi Ra’anana, of Israel.

