Harrisburg, PA

Memorial dedicated at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery

ANNVILLE, Pa. — A Vietnam War Memorial dedication took place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery Saturday afternoon. It's located beside the World War II U.S. Submarine Memorial, area 24-C. The memorial is in memory of the men and women who served their nation in the Vietnam war.
