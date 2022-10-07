PAPERS PLEASE! An original WWII Era NSDAP (NAZI) Identity Document Certified By The Gettysburg Museum Of History. with lots of details and the personal information of the bearer and a photo and fingerprints of the Women who owned it. These are excellent for teachers and researchers. During de-Nazification much of this type of material like so many WWII documents was destroyed. in good used condition. Some wear, otherwise good! . Complete museum documentation (COA) Provided. Certified by The Gettysburg Museum of History. The Gettysburg Museum of History does not support or condone Adolf Hitler or the Nazi Party and is only offering this as a historic relic. Please see our other items. Also note when browsing our web site there are several pages of items, at the bottom of the list look for other page numbers. An outstanding Third Reich document DO Not Miss This!

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO