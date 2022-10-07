Read full article on original website
WHSV
H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Week 8
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football playoff rankings entering week eight. Top 8 teams in each region qualify for the playoffs. 16. Harrisonburg (0-6 Overall, 0-0 Valley District) Region 3C. 3. Staunton (6-0 Overall, 2-0 Shenandoah District) t4. Spotswood (5-1 Overall, 1-0 Valley District) 6. Wilson Memorial (5-1 Overall,...
WHSV
H.S. Golf - Class 2 and 6 Championships
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from the high school golf Class 2 and 6 Championships held Monday, October 10.
WHSV
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, October 9
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, October 9.
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury, High School Football scores & highlights October 7th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 7: Stuarts Draft vs. Staunton
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Stuarts Draft and Staunton meet in a Shenandoah District showdown.
WHSV
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County launch online trail guide
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have partnered on a tourism project to create an online trail guide and are hoping to draw more visitors to the area’s many hiking trails. The online guide will be a resource for outdoor enthusiasts. The website was developed using a...
NBC 29 News
Gas prices rising across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
WHSV
Kits arrive at Augusta County Libraries to help with memory loss
FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Libraries have added memory kits to its hub of resources. The kits are designed to help activate memories, build conversations, and to support interactions. Library staff wanted this resource available to serve as a tool of engagement. “We do have patrons both aging and...
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash caused delays on I-81 S
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Drivers can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash on I-81 S near MM 268. Traffic was backup up 6 miles at one point, and drivers should expect delays in the area.
WHSV
JMU PD investigating armed robbery
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The JMU Police Department is investigating an armed robbery which occurred this morning in the R-16 parking lot according to a message sent out by JMU PD. A student used the social media networking application, “GroupMe”, to get a ride from an unknown person. The individual,...
pagevalleynews.com
A&P reopens as Super Fresh
October 9, 1986 — A&P’s Luray store will officially reopen today (Thursday) as Super Fresh Food Market. Super Fresh is a wholly- owned subsidiary of the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company (A&P). The store located in the East Luray Shopping Center has been closed since 9 p.m....
breezejmu.org
Armed robbery in JMU parking lot, student safe
An armed robbery occurred in the R-16 parking lot this morning, according to a message sent out by the JMU Police Department (JMUPD). The R-16 parking lot is a commuter and resident parking lot between the JMU Studio Center and Grace Street Apartments. The incident occurred underneath the Martin Luther King Jr. Way overpass, in which a student used GroupMe to get a ride from an unknown individual. The individual, driving a blue Kia Sedan, produced a firearm then took the student’s backpack and struck the student. The student is currently safe.
WHSV
Rockingham County School Board to begin process of finding new superintendent
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County School Board is set to meet on Monday night. During the meeting, the board will take the first step in the lengthy process of finding its next superintendent. During the School Board’s last meeting, Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl informed the board of his...
WHSV
Areas of MBU evacuated Saturday morning for reported threats
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An area of Mary Baldwin University was evacuated Saturday after threats were reported, Staunton Police Department said on Facebook. They said they and MBU security responded to the call around 12:30 a.m. and students were evacuated during the search. Around 2:30 a.m. SPD said they sent...
WHSV
Bridgewater College receives regional recognition
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College received multiple regional accolades for its continued dedication to welcoming and graduating a large number of economically disadvantaged students, research initiatives and affordability for all students. Bridgewater again ranked among the top 200 Liberal Arts Colleges in Washington Monthly’s 2022 rankings. Schools earn top...
College Football World Reacts To James Madison's Ranking
James Madison achieved a major milestone on Sunday. The latest AP poll placed the Dukes at No. 25, signifying the school's first national ranking. That's a remarkable feat considering the Dukes joined the FBS this season. The college football world celebrated James Madison's recognition on Twitter. "We knew they could...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Augusta County authorities locate missing Stuarts Draft woman
Update: Sunday, 12:54 p.m. Liz Lauck has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on Sept. 28, but was just reported missing on Saturday by a family member.
theriver953.com
FRWRC hosts unique yard sale
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is hosting a Yard Sale fundraiser today from 8 am to 2 pm at Weichert Realtors on John Marshall Highway. All proceeds will benefit operations and programs to support women and middle school aged girls in Warren County. This is a little different...
WHSV
Shenandoah Valley Pride returns to Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday in Harrisonburg, The Shenandoah Valley Pride festival was held for the first in two years. It was a busy day downtown as many people came out to enjoy musical performances and vendors and celebrate the city’s diversity. “It means a lot for us...
cbs19news
Feel Good Friday: From Fluvanna County to Nashville
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A country music artist from Central Virginia is making his way to Nashville. Drew Pace started playing the guitar at a young age, but later found a love for sports that lasted until he was hurt. “I started taking guitar lessons when I was...
