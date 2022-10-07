An armed robbery occurred in the R-16 parking lot this morning, according to a message sent out by the JMU Police Department (JMUPD). The R-16 parking lot is a commuter and resident parking lot between the JMU Studio Center and Grace Street Apartments. The incident occurred underneath the Martin Luther King Jr. Way overpass, in which a student used GroupMe to get a ride from an unknown individual. The individual, driving a blue Kia Sedan, produced a firearm then took the student’s backpack and struck the student. The student is currently safe.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO