UPCOMING AREA EVENTS THIS WEEK
(VINCENNES) The Indiana Military Museum on 6th Street in Vincennes will recognize Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day this coming Saturday with activities running from 9:00 to 4:00 Illinois time, with the gates opening at 8:00. There will be free outdoor events, living history exhibits, a battle scenario, re-enactor demonstrations, food vendors, and Huey helicopter rides. All are invited. Go to IndianaMilitaryMuseum.org for more details.
Community Rocks Vegetable Garden is now open to the community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is tackling hunger and staying true to its mission of improving the environment. ReTHink, Inc. is a Terre Haute nonprofit. It just unveiled its new Community Rocks Vegetable Garden in the Ryves neighborhood. The executive director says this is an area that...
St. Patrick Soup Kitchen hosts "Taste and See Event"
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The effects of inflation are being felt everywhere. Now, one local soup kitchen is raising money to help keep its shelves stocked. They say it's been hard keeping up with the demand. St. Patrick Catholic Church Soup Kitchen hosted its Taste and See Event on...
Fire Prevention Parade takes place in Vigo Co.
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Hundreds lined the streets of National Ave. in West Terre Haute for the annual Fire Prevention Parade on Saturday. This was the 48th year of the event. The goal of the event is to bring the community together while educating about fire awareness as cold weather begins to set […]
Covered Bridge Festival preparations underway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the most popular festivals in the valley kicks off Friday, October 14. The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival always starts on the second Friday in October. Booths and tents can already be found surrounding the courthouse square in Rockville. Organizers say the 10-day, 10-location event is the largest […]
Proposed ordinance could help bring business to 12 Points
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A proposed ordinance is expected to help bring new businesses into the 12 Points area. The ordinance would change the area’s zoning from C-2 to a C-8 downtown business district. 12 Points Revitalization member Pat Goodwin made the proposal at the Terre Haute City Council meeting and said that this […]
Dedication ceremony held for “Ack Ack Gun”
Terre Haute, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A dedication ceremony was held Saturday to celebrate the installation of an anti-aircraft gun from the Navy at the Vigo County Veterans Memorial Park. Clifford Stephens, president of the park, said it took them three years to acquire the gun, also known as an “Ack Ack Gun”. “I was on […]
West Terre Haute fast food restaurant closes temporarily following small kitchen fire
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A kitchen fire will keep Burger King closed until further notice. The Sugar Creek Fire Department said a small fire happened in the kitchen around 7 a.m. No one was injured. The department is not sure what started the fire. The department said the restaurant...
Local architect to restore a famous Vigo Co. home
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A famous Vigo County home welcomed visitors for the first time in decades. The Rocky Edge Estate in southern Vigo County was first purchased by the Root family, who’s famous for the Coca-Cola contour bottle, in the 1920s. They built up the 88-acre property and the home up until the […]
2022 Halloween Trick-or-Treat Hours for Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – City of Bloomington trick-or-treat hours for 2022 have been set for Monday, October 31 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., rain or shine. Please consider these Halloween tips to help keep children and families safe:. Trick-or-treat during designated hours and only go to those homes that have...
"If you have any feeling at all, that gets to you" Terre Haute men among many helping in hurricane Ian relief efforts
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As hurricane relief efforts continue, two Terre Haute men have been working hard to help get communities in Florida back on their feet. Volunteers from Terre Haute say seeing the devastation from hurricane Ian puts things in perspective. The two men News 10 spoke with...
Meet local candidates on VincennesPBS this Sunday
It’s election season and this weekend, you’ll have an opportunity to learn more about Knox County candidates. Vincennes PBS hosted a special candidate forum. It featured candidates from many of Knox County’s races including, Knox County’s Circuit Court judge, Knox County Commissioners District 3, and the Vincennes Community School Board at large seats.
Much needed rain
A cool, but clear start to the day today. Temps across the valley are in the low-mid 40’s. We are tracking, a warm-up, midweek rain, more dry weather, and cooling again. Currently in Terre Haute, it is 42, and the winds are calm. Looking at our temperature trend this week, we can see the warmer air moving in for the next couple of days. But after the rain moves out on Thursday the cooler temperatures return. Future cast is showing just a few scattered clouds for the day today, we will see the first of the rain start in the late morning/early afternoon hours on Tuesday. Rain moves in Tuesday afternoon, and we will continue to see showers on and off throughout the day on Wednesday. By early Thursday morning, the rain will have all moved out. Confidence is low on another weak round of rain moving through Saturday. All is clear on radar. Today a high of 78, sunny. Tonight, a low of 54, and clear. Tomorrow, a high of 66, with showers beginning in the early afternoon. Looking like a nice week ahead. Beautiful today, with some much-needed rain Tuesday into Wednesday. Another cool down after the rain moves out. After the rain on Wednesday, the overnight lows will begin to fall back into the low 40s again.
Hold Vigo County Accountable hosts debate for school board candidates
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Candidates running for a spot on the Vigo County School Board of Trustees gathered for a debate on Sunday. Hold Vigo County Accountable hosted this debate. It was at Top Guns in Terre Haute. The public was able to send in questions for the candidates...
Crows are about to make their presence known in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crows start to migrate to Terre Haute as it gets colder outside. They roost in trees and eat leftover scraps. Pretty soon, they'll make their presence known all over town. Missy Allen has been working at Indiana State's campus for five years. She has seen...
New budget and new growth for Terre Haute - Highlights from Thursday's City Council Meeting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute City Council met this Thursday, and council members made several big decisions that could impact you and your community. One of those big decisions involves next year's budget. In a unanimous vote, the council approved the 2023 City Budget. Mayor Duke Bennett...
Jasper County to Hold Sealed Bid Auction on Properties Obtained Through Tax Deed Proceedings
Jasper County, as Trustee, has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and mobile homes that were delinquent for 2019 and prior real estate taxes. The County, as Trustee, will now offer for sale the real estate and mobile homes obtained to the...
Crash on US 41 sends multiple people to hospital
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A two-car accident on US 41 sent multiple people to the hospital on Sunday. According to a deputy with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, a car turning east onto State Route 246 was t-boned by a car heading north on US 41. The officer said he wasn’t sure how many were transported, […]
Clay Co. industrial park is declared full after work began over 30 years ago
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Clay County has become a new hotspot for industry and it's all thanks to an industrial park located in Brazil. The project began back in 1990 and has continued through various changes in leadership. But, Jim Coffenberry has remained with the project for years. He's currently a consultant with the Clay County Redevelopment Commission.
Frost Advisory for the Wabash Valley, 2 am to 10 am Sunday EDT
Clear and 33 tonight, colder in outlying and northern areas. Sunny and 70 Sunday. Quick rebound to above normal 70s Monday through Wednesday, then another cool down. Longer range models show another brief warm up, then another cool down. Light showers possible Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours.
