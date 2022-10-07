Staples girls controlled the game Thursday in Danbury from the first moment to the final horn with a powerful offense and a smothering defense that held the Danbury Hatters scoreless until well into the third quarter. The comparatively easy win allowed Coach Tapsall to give the entire 20 twenty girl squad time on the field. Staples controlled the ball most of the game often taking it back quickly after one or two passes by Danbury, concentrating of quality of set piece play. The game was hard fought and physical by both teams with two brief injury time-outs. Danbury's score came on a nice fast counter attack but they were only able to find the goal once. Said Coach Tapsall "Hopefully [this game] will stand us in good stead for Greenwich game next Tuesday where we will again play on similar slow field turf as opposed to our home turf which is much faster.

DANBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO