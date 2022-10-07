ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
985theriver.com

Dancing with the TH Stars raises $300K for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Roughly $300,000 was raised for this year’s Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars event. WTWO/WAWV’s Julie Henricks emceed Friday’s event, which featured dancing by another WTWO/WAWV familiar face in Shelby Reilly. Reilly and other dancers were asked to raise funds for...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

THFD honors Fallen Vigo Firefighters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Terre Haute Police Department hosted dozens of community members for their annual fallen firefighter memorial on Sunday. The ceremony included a performance by the Pipes and Drums band, a presentation of the colors for the fire department and several speakers, including Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

Fire Prevention Parade takes place in Vigo Co.

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Hundreds lined the streets of National Ave. in West Terre Haute for the annual Fire Prevention Parade on Saturday. This was the 48th year of the event. The goal of the event is to bring the community together while educating about fire awareness...
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

Proposed ordinance could help bring business to 12 Points

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A proposed ordinance is expected to help bring new businesses into the 12 Points area. The ordinance would change the area’s zoning from C-2 to a C-8 downtown business district. 12 Points Revitalization member Pat Goodwin made the proposal at the Terre Haute...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Terre Haute, IN
Society
West Terre Haute, IN
Society
City
Terre Haute, IN
City
West Terre Haute, IN
985theriver.com

Crash on US 41 sends multiple people to hospital

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A two-car accident on US 41 sent multiple people to the hospital on Sunday. According to a deputy with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, a car turning east onto State Route 246 was t-boned by a car heading north on US 41. The officer said...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

Vigo County Board of Elections votes against changes to ballot

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Board of Elections voted against making changes to the ballot for the upcoming election at an emergency meeting hosted Sunday morning. The meeting was announced in response to concerns found during routine testing on Monday, October 3rd. It was discovered that several...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

Update: 16-year-old ID’d in fatal Greene Co. car wreck

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: The 16-year-old who died in the single-vehicle crash has been identified as a student of Eastern Greene Schools. According to a news release from the school corporation, Jedd Cummings, 16, died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in the afternoon of Sunday, October 9. Superintendent, Trent Provo, said the school held a prayer circle at the high school football field Monday morning.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Christmas#Food Security#Thanksgiving#Charity#Vigo Co

Comments / 0

Community Policy