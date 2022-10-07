Read full article on original website
Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history
HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
NewsTimes
These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says
Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
NewsTimes
Ridgefield farm seeks to turn gas station that’s been empty for 50 years into country store
RIDGEFIELD — Big changes are coming to the former Hilltop Service Station on Route 33 in town — preliminary plans are underway to turn the property into a country store. The old gas station, a 2,000-square-foot freestanding building at 60 Wilton Road West, has stood empty for 50 years. It's owned by Contes Country Farms LLC.
New Haven boy to be honored by state lawmakers for charity efforts in Bridgeport
State and local lawmakers say they plan to recognize Ashton Jefferson, a fifth grader at Betsy Ross Middle School, for an effort he started last year for people in need.
23-Year-Old Becomes Second Person Charged In Connection To Incident At Milford Restaurant
A second person has been charged in connection with an incident at a Connecticut restaurant in which a woman bit and spit at employees and police officers. New Haven County resident James Gray, 23, of Milford, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 6, for the incident which took place on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Stonebridge Cafe in Milford.
Eyewitness News
Police: One youth arrested following ‘large fight’ near Apple Harvest Festival
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a ‘large fight’ broke out near the Southington Apple Harvest Festival on Saturday. According to police reports, the fight happened in front of Anthony Jacks in Southington. Officers working the festival responded to the call at 9:00 pm while additional officers were...
newcanaanite.com
New Canaan Police Chief: Help Us Stop the Violence
Although our Town has little crime, crimes such as domestic violence have remained constant over many years. Domestic violence is New Canaan’s violent crime. If you live in New Canaan, and you are the victim of violence, it is highly probable that the perpetrator is someone that you love.
whiteplainscnr.com
WESTCHESTER 1ST WEEK OCTOBER CONTINUES COVID INFECTION PACE.
8,800 COVID HOSPITALIZATIONS IN NEW YORK CITY IN THREE MONTHS. CDC: MONKEY POX DECLINING NEXT FEW MONTHS DEPENDING ON BEHAVIOR. 3,984 MONKEY POX CASES IN NEW YORK STATE LEAD NATION. WPCNR COVID SURVEILLANCE. Statistics from New York State Covid-19 Tracker. Observation and Analysis by John F. Bailey. October 8, 2022:
Yale Medicine Settles With DEA After Ex-Nurse Replaced Fentanyl With Salt Water: Feds
Yale University agreed to pay more than $300,000 for violating the Controlled Substances Act after a nurse at a former fertility clinic there admitted to tampering with vials of fentanyl meant for patients, federal authorities said. Police arrested Donna Monticone, 49, in November 2020 after investigators discovered she had removed...
Driver Under Influence Flees Separate Crashes On I-691 In Meriden, Police Say
A driver under the influence has been charged after allegedly fleeing the scene of separate crashes on a busy Connecticut roadway, according to authorities. Connecticut State Police say reports were made on Thursday, Oct. 6 at approximately 8:50 p.m. that a gray 2000 Saturn sedan, displaying a Connecticut registration, had allegedly been involved in two separate evading crashes on I-691 in the Meriden area.
Register Citizen
Residents of these Fairfield streets want drivers to slow down
FAIRFIELD — Residents on two busy streets in town want officials to do something to slow down drivers and are becoming frustrated with the slow process. Amy Barrett, a resident of Villa Avenue, said neighbors got together to do something about the safety of their street earlier this year when a driver sped down the road at approximately 80 miles per hour, hit a tree and landed in her front yard.
Police: Fairfield vape shop shut down, second employee arrested
A Fairfield vape shop has been shut down by the state and an employee has been arrested for selling marijuana and tobacco products to kids, police say.
State police are seeking the man they say was involved in a burglary in Litchfield County
In a photo released by police, the suspect is wearing a mask, but police say they hope the jacket is unique enough that someone may recognize him.
Police: 9 people arrested, guns siezed from Bridgeport hookah lounge that was serving alcohol without license
Police say nine men were charged after an investigation into the illegal sale of narcotics and alcohol at a Bridgeport hookah lounge.
westportlocal.com
Human Services Connects Hard-working Young Westporters with Seniors Who Need Yard Work or Snow Shoveling
The Westport Department of Human Services is offering to seniors a list of middle and high school students willing to help with outdoor chores. There is a suggested fee of $12.00 per hour for work done. Students interested in helping a senior in need and earning extra money may contact...
Woman Bites Cop, Falls On Target's Red Ball After Shopping-Bag Assault, Milford Police Say
A Connecticut woman is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a police officer during an arrest outside of a shopping mall, authorities said. In New Haven County, police in Milford were called just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, with reports of a disturbance at the Connecticut Post Mall near the Target store.
2 teens shot outside of gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin's Long Island home
Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin’s twin daughters called the police Sunday after two people were shot outside of Zeldin’s Long Island home.
New Haven drops plans to build public, high-speed internet service
Justin Elicker's administration has reversed plans to build a new, publicly run municipal broadband network in New Haven.
ID Released For Man Struck, Killed In Hit-Run New Milford Crash
Police in Connecticut have identified a Fairfield County man who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash. John W. Capodanno, age 64, of Bethel, was killed around 9:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 in Litchfield County in the area of 177 Danbury Road in New Milford. According to New Milford...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Tonight’s Vehicle Fire
2022-10-09@12:40am–#Bridgeport CT– Tonight’s vehicle fire is on Queen Street. Firefighters taking care of it. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
