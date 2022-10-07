ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

WTNH

Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says

Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
SIMSBURY, CT
newcanaanite.com

New Canaan Police Chief: Help Us Stop the Violence

Although our Town has little crime, crimes such as domestic violence have remained constant over many years. Domestic violence is New Canaan’s violent crime. If you live in New Canaan, and you are the victim of violence, it is highly probable that the perpetrator is someone that you love.
NEW CANAAN, CT
whiteplainscnr.com

WESTCHESTER 1ST WEEK OCTOBER CONTINUES COVID INFECTION PACE.

8,800 COVID HOSPITALIZATIONS IN NEW YORK CITY IN THREE MONTHS. CDC: MONKEY POX DECLINING NEXT FEW MONTHS DEPENDING ON BEHAVIOR. 3,984 MONKEY POX CASES IN NEW YORK STATE LEAD NATION. WPCNR COVID SURVEILLANCE. Statistics from New York State Covid-19 Tracker. Observation and Analysis by John F. Bailey. October 8, 2022:
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Driver Under Influence Flees Separate Crashes On I-691 In Meriden, Police Say

A driver under the influence has been charged after allegedly fleeing the scene of separate crashes on a busy Connecticut roadway, according to authorities. Connecticut State Police say reports were made on Thursday, Oct. 6 at approximately 8:50 p.m. that a gray 2000 Saturn sedan, displaying a Connecticut registration, had allegedly been involved in two separate evading crashes on I-691 in the Meriden area.
MERIDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Residents of these Fairfield streets want drivers to slow down

FAIRFIELD — Residents on two busy streets in town want officials to do something to slow down drivers and are becoming frustrated with the slow process. Amy Barrett, a resident of Villa Avenue, said neighbors got together to do something about the safety of their street earlier this year when a driver sped down the road at approximately 80 miles per hour, hit a tree and landed in her front yard.
FAIRFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Tonight’s Vehicle Fire

2022-10-09@12:40am–#Bridgeport CT– Tonight’s vehicle fire is on Queen Street. Firefighters taking care of it. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

