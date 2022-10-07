Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Whitmire: The Alabama GOP is a joke. Alabama Democrats are the punchline.
If the head of the Alabama Democratic Party voted with an ID he made himself, and if the Alabama Secretary of State said that ID was not a valid voter ID, the Alabama GOP would call a press conference. They’d fire off press releases to every news outlet in the...
Alabama’s arguments in voting rights case are clearly grounded in white supremacy
On Tuesday, Alabama confirmed what we have long known to be true: Lawmakers there are willing to do anything in their power to deny the rights of communities of color. During oral arguments before the Supreme Court in Merrill v. Milligan, Alabama asserted that they have the authority to bypass the Voting Rights Act, a move that would give them free rein to essentially draw maps that favor white voters over voters of color.
Alabama urged to follow Biden on marijuana possession pardon: ‘It would give people hope’
President Joe Biden announced Thursday he is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law and urged governors to do the same for people convicted of the offense in their states. The move will affect about 6,500 convicted of federal marijuana possession but...
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'
Apartment-rental startup Landing is cutting 110 jobs, with some of those jobs layoffs in Birmingham, AL. The CEO of Landing says they remain committed to growing Alabama. It’s always good to come home to where your roots are.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama charter school Legacy Prep needed $250,000 to keep running, state says
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Prior to an audit that discovered Birmingham charter school Legacy Prep misspent as much as $311,000 of funds over a two-year period, state education officials were at the table with school officials because of money trouble.
Cameron Smith: Alabama casinos’ human shield will test Marshall’s resolve
After the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that the racing and “bingo” casino owed $76 million in unpaid taxes, Greenetrack shut its doors. Another opinion from the state supreme court affirmed that electronic bingo which plays conspicuously like a slot machine is not, in fact, bingo. Yet a little more than a month after closing its doors, Greenetrack is open for business again. Alabama has been here before. So have the casino operators. This isn’t even the first time Greenetrack has reopened after an unfavorable court ruling.
Steve Marshall: Biden using free lunches to push ‘genderlessness’ schools on Alabama
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has again vowed to fight the Biden administration over new rules that seek to prohibit discrimination against transgender students at schools that receive federal food assistance. In an op-ed published Thursday, Marshall said “the federal government’s ever-increasing control over primary and secondary education offends our...
Students at Alabama A&M say conditions at dorm are unlivable
Some students at Alabama A&M University say conditions at the school's dorms are "unlivable."
