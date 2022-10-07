Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Big Tent Event Held in Duluth, Helping Those in Need
DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday saw parts of the Twin Ports community come together for a big event with an even bigger tent. The Big Tent Event was put on by the locally-run Family Freedom Center. It focused on providing any and all resources a family might need. From mittens...
FOX 21 Online
Enger Tower Lit Red For Fallen Firefighters
DULUTH, Minn. — Enger Tower was lit up in red this week to honor the “Light The Night For Fallen Firefighters” tradition. It’s a tribute to firefighters who have died in the line of duty within the past year nationally. Sponsored by the National Fallen Firefighters...
FOX 21 Online
2nd Annual ‘Flight of Honor’ Inducts 11 Who’ve Served
DULUTH, Minn. – “Honorees, when I call your name, please come forward to unveil your name and receive your plaque.”. A ceremony was held at the 148th Fighter Wing on Sunday which honored 11 individuals inducted into the 2022 Flight of Honor. “What’s unique about this award is...
FOX 21 Online
People Flock to Enger Park, Enger Tower to Enjoy Fall Foliage
DULUTH, Minn. – It was a perfect fall day in the Northland Saturday, especially for those wanting to see the foliage. People were out and about over at Enger Park, taking advantage of the overview of Duluth’s east and west side. Reds, oranges, and yellows have taken over Duluth as we are nearing our peak. We caught up with Prudie and Ryan from Fairmount, Minnesota, who drove up just today to see how they were enjoying the Twin Ports in the fall.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversations: Lyric Opera of the North Season-Opener, “As One”
DULUTH, Minn. — Lyric Opera of the North (LOON) kicks off its 2022-23 season with As One. Guest Conductor, Alexis Enyart and LOON Board Member, Mark Hakes talked about the production on Monday’s morning show. As One is a a chamber opera for two voices and String Quartet....
boreal.org
Northbound I-35 temporarily closed Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Duluth
From the Minnesota Department of Transportation - October 7, 2022. Motorists travelling on northbound I-35 will encounter closures at 40th Avenue West on Tuesday, October 11, between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Northbound I-35 traffic will be routed to the off ramp at 40th Avenue West. The on ramp from 40th Avenue West to northbound I-35 will also close. This closure will allow for the removal of an existing overhead sign and the installation of a new overhead sign just south of 27th Avenue West.
Amazing $1.575 Million Duluth Listing Provides Sweeping Views of Lake Superior + The City
With all the hills in Duluth, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy fantastic views of Lake Superior and the city itself. Now, how cool would it be to enjoy unsurpassed views of both from the comfort of your home?. That's exactly what this Duluth home that just hit the...
FOX 21 Online
Leif Erikson Day: The Meaning Behind It
President Joe Biden declared Sunday as “Leif Erikson Day,” and of course, one of Duluth’s parks is named after the historic Norse figure. Historians say that Leif Erikson is believed to have been one of the first European explorers to reach North America in the year 1000 A.D., about 500 years before Christopher Columbus did.
boreal.org
Sophie Tibbetts blazes trail with completion of Superior 100-mile race
Sophie Tibbetts participates in the final day of the 100-mile Superior Fall Trail Race on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, near Lutsen. Photo: Contributed / Awen Briem. A decades-worth of training and preparation culminated in the race of a lifetime for ultrarunner Sophie Tibbetts of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa in September.
FOX 21 Online
Schools In Superior Placed On Administrative Hold After Alleged Unsafe Situation
SUPERIOR, Wis. — On Thursday, 3 schools in Superior were placed on Administrative Hold in response to an alleged unsafe situation. The Superior Police Department alerted the schools at 1 p.m. and the schools quickly locked their doors, according to a press release from the school district. The situation...
rjbroadcasting.com
Author Joe Kimball Shares the Secrets of the Murders at the Glensheen Mansion during LARL Visits
Ada, MN — Fans of true crime! Enjoy presentations next week by reporter Joe Kimball, author of “Secrets of the Congdon Mansion,” who will give a first-hand account of Minnesota’s most infamous murder case at the Glensheen Mansion in Duluth. Kimball will discuss his experiences covering the story from start to finish as a reporter for the Star Tribune and will give inside details about the victims, investigators and perpetrators, bringing the tale to life.
Is A Pizza Hut Ever Coming Back To Superior?
It's been a hot minute since there was a Pizza Hut location in Superior, could one be coming back any time soon?. Once upon a time, there were two places in Superior to get Pizza Hut, one store located at 623 Hammond Avenue (which is now a Kwik Trip), and one at Tower Avenue & North 29th street (even though Google has it listed as 1532 East 3rd Street, which is a house address in a residential neighborhood). I believe the Tower location is now a bank, I could be wrong though.
FOX 21 Online
Republican Candidate for WI Governor Tim Michels Talks Line 5 Support
SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Republican candidate running for Wisconsin governor, Tim Michels, visited Superior ahead of the November midterm elections. During his visit, he met with locals to share his support for the line five pipeline in Northern Wisconsin. He argued its importance in saving energy costs as well as a source for consistent and reliable energy across the state and region.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Men’s & Women’s Hockey Stay at #4 in USCHO Polls
DULUTH, Minn.- After resting up this weekend and practicing through a bye week, the UMD men’s hockey team stays put at number four. They’ll welcome in the number five team in the country, Minnesota State Mankato this Friday. As for the women, fresh off a sweep of the...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Women’s Soccer Ties with No. 13 Minnesota State Mankato
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s soccer team hosted No. 13 nationally ranked Minnesota State Mankato Sunday. The Bulldogs scored one in the first half and were able to keep the Mavericks off the board until late in the second half. MSU tied the game at one with 13 minutes left on the clock.
FOX 21 Online
Bell’s OT Goal Lifts UMD Past MSU-Mankato 2-1
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team is now 5-0 on the season after they defeated Minnesota State Mankato 2 to 1 on Friday. Kylie Hanley would tie the game late in the 1st period and then it would stay that way until overtime. Then just 16 seconds into...
voiceofalexandria.com
Funerals set for brother and sister following plane crash in Hermantown
(Burnsville, MN)--There’s a funeral mass today (Friday) in Burnsville for the brother and sister who died in a plane crash near Duluth International Airport. Thirty-two-year-old Alyssa Schmidt and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt were passengers in a small plane that crashed into the second floor of a home last Saturday night in Hermantown. Pilot Tyler Fretland also died in the crash. He’ll be laid to rest next week in Williston, North Dakota. National Transportation Safety Board investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.
Hunt for inmate who escaped northeastern Minnesota correctional facility
An 18-year-old inmate at a northeastern Minnesota correctional facility has escaped. Kristofer Orr, from Indiana, was unaccounted for as of 11:40 a.m. Friday at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center – a minimum/medium security facility in Saginaw, Minnesota. Orr was last seen wearing an orange hat, blue denim jacket and...
FOX 21 Online
United Steelworkers Rally Over Contract Negotiations with U.S. Steel
VIRGINIA, Minn. – Union workers at U.S. Steel have been busy trying to get the word out that they are in what they call a “bitter contract war” since their most recent contract ended back on September 1st. On Saturday they and others from across the iron...
WDIO-TV
UPDATE: Man in custody following a “credible threat” to Superior daycare
SUPERIOR – A 33-year-old man is in custody following an incident in the Mariner Mall neighborhood of Superior. According to the Superior Police, an armed man made a threat to enter a local daycare to retrieve his child on Thursday afternoon. Police say a woman approached police officers walking...
