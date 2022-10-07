DULUTH, Minn. – It was a perfect fall day in the Northland Saturday, especially for those wanting to see the foliage. People were out and about over at Enger Park, taking advantage of the overview of Duluth’s east and west side. Reds, oranges, and yellows have taken over Duluth as we are nearing our peak. We caught up with Prudie and Ryan from Fairmount, Minnesota, who drove up just today to see how they were enjoying the Twin Ports in the fall.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO