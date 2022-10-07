Read full article on original website
redlakenationnews.com
Tim Walz seeks second act as Minnesota governor amid headwinds for Democrats
ROCHESTER - Tim Walz can think of nine billion reasons Minnesotans should give him another shot as governor. Pacing in the center of a circle of teachers and activists at the local DFL Party headquarters, the Democrat said re-electing him means he'll fight for the state's $9 billion budget surplus left unspent last session to go to schools, child care and direct checks to Minnesotans.
The state of 2022 early voting in Minnesota: It’s not 2020 anymore
Local elections offices have accepted 49,575 ballots in the first two weeks of early voting and mail voting. By this time in 2020, more than six times as many pre-Election-Day ballots – 336,017 – had been accepted for processing, according to numbers released Friday by the Minnesota secretary of state.
FOX 21 Online
Republican Candidate for WI Governor Tim Michels Talks Line 5 Support
SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Republican candidate running for Wisconsin governor, Tim Michels, visited Superior ahead of the November midterm elections. During his visit, he met with locals to share his support for the line five pipeline in Northern Wisconsin. He argued its importance in saving energy costs as well as a source for consistent and reliable energy across the state and region.
KARE
MN Dems push back against Jensen income tax idea
ST PAUL, Minn. — The message from Minnesota Democrats Friday was simple and blunt: eliminating Minnesota’s personal income tax would leave a $15 billion hole in the state’s annual budget, which would imperil schools, nursing homes, and other state budget priorities. DFL lawmakers and others appeared at...
boreal.org
Cook County lies in Minnesota's 8th District: here's a guide on candidates' stances on iron mining, guns, more
Editor's note: Boreal Community Media reached out to both Jen Schultz and Pete Stauber for an interview. You can read the interview with. . Pete Stauber (or his campaign) did not respond to requests. Minnesota has eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and all of them are up...
gowatertown.net
Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association endorses Scott Jensen for governor
MINNEAPOLIS – Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is touting the endorsement of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. “Governor Walz has been missing in action during his term,” Executive director Brian Peters said during the announcement. “We need leadership, and we believe Scott Jensen as the next governor will provide that.”
arizonasuntimes.com
Watchdog Files Lawsuits in Minnesota over Voter Registration Duplicates, Finds Millions Lacking Required ID
With midterm elections a month away, an election integrity watchdog has filed multiple lawsuits in Minnesota over duplicate registered voters while also finding millions of voter registrations in New York missing personal identifying information. Public Interest Legal Foundation, a conservative election law nonprofit, filed six lawsuits in Minnesota counties over...
Poll finds Walz with double-digit lead in Minnesota governor’s race
KSTP’s Kyle Brown reports a KSTP poll found DFL Gov. Tim Walz with a 10-point lead over GOP challenger Scott Jensen — a narrower lead than a KSTP poll a month ago that found Walz leading by 18 points. The Strib’s Susan Du reports that Minneapolis has evicted...
fox9.com
Fact Check: Outside groups' claims against Secretary of State candidate mostly hit the mark
In the race for Minnesota secretary of state, much of the 2022 campaign is about 2020. Like in several other states, Minnesota's contest pits a Democratic incumbent against a Republican challenger who questions the 2020 election results. Republican Kim Crockett criticizes DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon's actions, while Simon says Crockett promotes "the big lie" about the 2020 results.
Workers lost ground on wages in wake of Wisconsin’s anti-labor laws
Since it took aim at public sector unions in 2011, Wisconsin’s Republican-run Legislature passed a series of laws designed to undercut private sector unions and keep local governments from raising minimum pay and working conditions on municipal and county contracts. Lawmakers also eliminated the requirement that the “prevailing wage”...
willmarradio.com
Walz' lead over Jensen shrinks by 8 points
(St. Paul, MN) -- Democratic Governor Tim Walz still has a double-digit lead over Republican challenger Scott Jensen, but it’s a smaller lead. The K-S-T-P/Survey U-S-A poll show Walz with 50 percent support, Jensen at 40 percent, seven percent undecided, and four percent prefer another candidate. The previous poll had Walz up by 18 points over Jensen. The governor has a 23-point advantage with women while Jensen leads by two percent among men. The previous poll had Walz leading among both men and women.
Time Is Running Out For Your Regular Minnesota Driver’s License
The clock is ticking on the deadline for which you'll still be able to use your regular Minnesota driver's license and ID. If you're planning on flying next spring, or maybe entering any federal facility, your current regular Minnesota driver's license will only work as an accepted, valid for a little over six months. After that, you'll need a Minnesota REAL ID-compliant license or identification card (or another form of identification, like a current passport.)
fox9.com
12 Europeans detained in northern Minnesota for smuggling attempt
(FOX 9) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents stopped a "smuggling attempt" after two cars with 12 migrants unlawfully entered Minnesota near the Canadian Border. The agency announced on Friday an agent at the Warroad Station was notified on Sept. 25 that two cars had made unlawful entry into the country near Roseau, Minnesota.
Minnesota Frontline Workers to Receive Over $400 in Stimulus Checks
Frontline workers will be receiving stimulus checks for more than $400 as a thank-you for their hard work. (source) Beginning October 5th, one-time payments of $487.45 are being issued to 1,025,655 taxpayers. (source)
FOX 21 Online
Leif Erikson Day: The Meaning Behind It
President Joe Biden declared Sunday as “Leif Erikson Day,” and of course, one of Duluth’s parks is named after the historic Norse figure. Historians say that Leif Erikson is believed to have been one of the first European explorers to reach North America in the year 1000 A.D., about 500 years before Christopher Columbus did.
What's open, closed in Minnesota on Indigenous People's Day/Columbus Day 2022
The federal holiday known as either Indigenous People's Day or Columbus Day is being marked on Monday, Oct. 10. The federal holiday was formerly known as Columbus Day, but was recognized as Indigenous People's Day last year by President Joe Biden, following the growing number of states and municipalities that had changed the name.
Teens now living in Minnesota win $80K settlement over treatment at Texas border facility
The two sisters pictured with their mother in Rochester. Picture: ACLU-MN Two teenagers who now live in Rochester have received an $80,000 settlement over their treatment at border patrol facilities in Texas. Kerlin Sanchez Villalobos, 19, and her sister, 17, received the settlement after suing the federal government, with the...
FOX 21 Online
2nd Annual ‘Flight of Honor’ Inducts 11 Who’ve Served
DULUTH, Minn. – “Honorees, when I call your name, please come forward to unveil your name and receive your plaque.”. A ceremony was held at the 148th Fighter Wing on Sunday which honored 11 individuals inducted into the 2022 Flight of Honor. “What’s unique about this award is...
Minnesota Has One Time Stimulus $400 Checks Up For Distribution
State funds are going into the pockets of Minnesota residents. This cash would help many who struggle with high living costs. Stimulus checks worth $400 and more are going to thousands in Minnesota. It is a thank you to healthcare workers. The process will start on October 5 until it goes to 1,025,655 taxpayers. The one-time payment is $487.45. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made statements about the program. (source)
DNR rounds up feral pigs in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was called in to round up some feral pigs found roaming southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on Sept. 24, a day after an initial call was made about them.
