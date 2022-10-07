ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

redlakenationnews.com

Tim Walz seeks second act as Minnesota governor amid headwinds for Democrats

ROCHESTER - Tim Walz can think of nine billion reasons Minnesotans should give him another shot as governor. Pacing in the center of a circle of teachers and activists at the local DFL Party headquarters, the Democrat said re-electing him means he'll fight for the state's $9 billion budget surplus left unspent last session to go to schools, child care and direct checks to Minnesotans.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Republican Candidate for WI Governor Tim Michels Talks Line 5 Support

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Republican candidate running for Wisconsin governor, Tim Michels, visited Superior ahead of the November midterm elections. During his visit, he met with locals to share his support for the line five pipeline in Northern Wisconsin. He argued its importance in saving energy costs as well as a source for consistent and reliable energy across the state and region.
WISCONSIN STATE
KARE

MN Dems push back against Jensen income tax idea

ST PAUL, Minn. — The message from Minnesota Democrats Friday was simple and blunt: eliminating Minnesota’s personal income tax would leave a $15 billion hole in the state’s annual budget, which would imperil schools, nursing homes, and other state budget priorities. DFL lawmakers and others appeared at...
MINNESOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association endorses Scott Jensen for governor

MINNEAPOLIS – Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is touting the endorsement of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. “Governor Walz has been missing in action during his term,” Executive director Brian Peters said during the announcement. “We need leadership, and we believe Scott Jensen as the next governor will provide that.”
MINNESOTA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Watchdog Files Lawsuits in Minnesota over Voter Registration Duplicates, Finds Millions Lacking Required ID

With midterm elections a month away, an election integrity watchdog has filed multiple lawsuits in Minnesota over duplicate registered voters while also finding millions of voter registrations in New York missing personal identifying information. Public Interest Legal Foundation, a conservative election law nonprofit, filed six lawsuits in Minnesota counties over...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Fact Check: Outside groups' claims against Secretary of State candidate mostly hit the mark

In the race for Minnesota secretary of state, much of the 2022 campaign is about 2020. Like in several other states, Minnesota's contest pits a Democratic incumbent against a Republican challenger who questions the 2020 election results. Republican Kim Crockett criticizes DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon's actions, while Simon says Crockett promotes "the big lie" about the 2020 results.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Walz' lead over Jensen shrinks by 8 points

(St. Paul, MN) -- Democratic Governor Tim Walz still has a double-digit lead over Republican challenger Scott Jensen, but it’s a smaller lead. The K-S-T-P/Survey U-S-A poll show Walz with 50 percent support, Jensen at 40 percent, seven percent undecided, and four percent prefer another candidate. The previous poll had Walz up by 18 points over Jensen. The governor has a 23-point advantage with women while Jensen leads by two percent among men. The previous poll had Walz leading among both men and women.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Time Is Running Out For Your Regular Minnesota Driver’s License

The clock is ticking on the deadline for which you'll still be able to use your regular Minnesota driver's license and ID. If you're planning on flying next spring, or maybe entering any federal facility, your current regular Minnesota driver's license will only work as an accepted, valid for a little over six months. After that, you'll need a Minnesota REAL ID-compliant license or identification card (or another form of identification, like a current passport.)
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

12 Europeans detained in northern Minnesota for smuggling attempt

(FOX 9) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents stopped a "smuggling attempt" after two cars with 12 migrants unlawfully entered Minnesota near the Canadian Border. The agency announced on Friday an agent at the Warroad Station was notified on Sept. 25 that two cars had made unlawful entry into the country near Roseau, Minnesota.
ROSEAU, MN
FOX 21 Online

Leif Erikson Day: The Meaning Behind It

President Joe Biden declared Sunday as “Leif Erikson Day,” and of course, one of Duluth’s parks is named after the historic Norse figure. Historians say that Leif Erikson is believed to have been one of the first European explorers to reach North America in the year 1000 A.D., about 500 years before Christopher Columbus did.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

2nd Annual ‘Flight of Honor’ Inducts 11 Who’ve Served

DULUTH, Minn. – “Honorees, when I call your name, please come forward to unveil your name and receive your plaque.”. A ceremony was held at the 148th Fighter Wing on Sunday which honored 11 individuals inducted into the 2022 Flight of Honor. “What’s unique about this award is...
DULUTH, MN
Cadrene Heslop

Minnesota Has One Time Stimulus $400 Checks Up For Distribution

State funds are going into the pockets of Minnesota residents. This cash would help many who struggle with high living costs. Stimulus checks worth $400 and more are going to thousands in Minnesota. It is a thank you to healthcare workers. The process will start on October 5 until it goes to 1,025,655 taxpayers. The one-time payment is $487.45. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made statements about the program. (source)
MINNESOTA STATE

