Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
Family of woman killed in homicide advocate for mental health
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka family is shedding light on mental health challenges after their loved one was killed Saturday morning. “She saved our family,” says Brieanna Burton-Kimple. Brianna and her father, Dr. Russell Burton are remembering Burton’s fiancé, Diana Bloom.. “She has a huge heart...
WIBW
Geary County employees participate in annual Safety Day Training
Junction City, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County employees got a crash course Monday in workplace and personal safety. Emergency responders in the area pulled into the Convention Center with the tools of their trade. That was one piece of a day full of sessions on cyber security, domestic violence awareness,...
WIBW
Walk to benefit children with speech disorder to circle Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A walk to benefit children with an uncommon speech disorder will make its way around Lake Shawnee. Apraxia Kids, a nonprofit organization, says it will host the 2022 Topeka Walk for Apraxia at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Lake Shawnee Shelter #4, SE Tinman Cir., to benefit children with apraxia of speech. It said a ceremony will start at 11 a.m. and registration for the event is free.
WIBW
Child Care Aware hosts house tours for fundraiser
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas held their 2022 “Fall in Love with Your Home” tours Friday and Saturday. Child Care Aware partnered up with Thiessen Design + Construction to present four homes in southwest Topeka open to the public to tour. Admission for the tours was $25. Proceeds were benefitted to Child Care Aware.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Washburn small business center to welcome new, familiar face
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Small Business Development Center at Washburn University will welcome a new, but familiar, face. The Kansas Small Business Development Center says that it has promoted Nadia Arbelo, adviser of the Manhattan Outreach Center, to Assistant Director for the organization at Washburn University. The Kansas SBDC...
WIBW
Applications available for United Way Christmas Bureau
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications are now available for the United Way Christmas Bureau and intake dates have been announced. The United Way of Greater Topeka says residents in Shawnee Co. who need a little help to have a merrier holiday are once again able to sign up for the Christmas Bureau.
WIBW
Lyndon, Nemaha Co. voters to decide on funding for school district projects
LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - Big votes are on the ballot for voters in two Northeast Kansas school districts. Voters living in the Lyndon School District will vote on a two-part bond to fund heating and safety improvements to the district’s schools. The first proposal covers heating and electrical upgrades...
WIBW
E-cycle event at City Hall to give back to low and middle income families
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka partnered with local organizations to provide access to digital devices and internet. In an effort to help Topeka residents dispose of old desktops, laptops and other digital devices in a safe and eco-friendly way, PC’s for People held their e-cycle event Saturday Morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life
When I began driving around the state for the Kansas Reflector last year, I didn’t know what to expect. I was raised and educated in Kansas, yes, but I had spent nearly 15 years away. When I returned, I worked in Topeka and Lawrence. The rural areas of my youth weren’t just distant in memory […] The post ‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Axe & Ale, Evergy Plaza host annual Axetoberfest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Axe & Ale and Evergy Plaza kicked off the fall with their annual Axetoberfest. The event was their first since the pandemic. Topeka City Cornhole led off the event with their tournament, with the winner taking home a cash prize. The event also included axe-throwing, bobbing for apples (and prizes), food trucks and a live concert by Chance Encounter to close out the night.
WIBW
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the crash that killed three Topeka children happened during a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kylie Lunn, 9, Laila El Azari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van they were in was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.
WIBW
Vinewood Fall Festival is helping Topeka businesses
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local festival is not just providing fun festivities for the community, it’s also helping out Topeka businesses. The Vinewood Fall Festival returned this weekend. The event was held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Historic Vinewood. The event featured all types...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Topeka Zoo successfully completes giraffe migration to new enclosure
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo has successfully completed the migration of giraffes to their new enclosure in a new exhibit. The Topeka Zoo says that on Sunday, Oct. 9, it successfully completed the relocation of its giraffe herd to a newly constructed habitat located in the new Giraffe & Friends enclosure.
WIBW
Lyon Co. Assistant County Attorney to ascend to new role on bench
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lyon Co. Assistant County Attorney Laura Miser will soon ascend to a new role on the bench. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Monday, Oct. 10, she appointed Laura L. Miser, of Emporia, to fill the vacancy in the Fifth Judicial District created by the retirement of Judge Merlin Wheeler.
WIBW
TPD identifies victim of weekend homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The victim of a homicide in the Capital City over the weekend has been identified. The Topeka Police Department says that it has identified the victim of a Saturday morning homicide as Diana Bloom, 68, of Topeka. Officials were called to a home in the 200...
WIBW
Motorcycle accident closes down parts of 21st St. near Rice road
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 8:05 pm on reports of a single motorcycle crash in the 3300 block of SE 21st. The Topeka Police Department responded to the scene. As a result of the accident 21st St. was closed between SE...
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after medical emergency found to be homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested after another resident’s medical emergency was found to be the result of a homicide. The Topeka Police Department says that Elisha Rahfiki Burton, 25, of Topeka, was arrested after officers opened a homicide investigation over the weekend. Around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, officials were called to the 200 block of NW Knox Ave. with reports of a medical emergency.
WIBW
Motorcycle driver taken to Manhattan hospital after ejected from bike
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver was taken to a Manhattan hospital after he was ejected from the bike during an accident. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the 5000 block of McDowell Creek Rd. - about 2 miles north of I-70 - with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Traffic slows along I-70 in Shawnee Co. after Kia hits semi
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic was slowed along I-70 in Shawnee Co. after a Kia drifted off the interstate and hit a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 184 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co.
WIBW
Overland Park listed as one of safest cities for trick-or-treating
OVERLAND Park, Kan. (KCTV) - As Halloween approaches, Overland Park is receiving high praise in a report on the safest cities for trick-or-treating. A new report from Chamber of Commerce has the Kansas City suburb in a tie for 15th among safest cities to trick-or-treat in across America. The study factored in pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, sex offenders and law enforcement presence, all on a per 100,000 residents basis.
Comments / 0