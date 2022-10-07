Read full article on original website
Volleyball: Both local 4A volleyball squads endured nail-biting five-set road games — and came out on top — Thursday night. Eagle Valley eked out a five-set victory in Summit to preserve its undefeated (8-0) league record. The Devils won their sixth consecutive game with the 25-18, 22-25, 25-9, 22-25, 17-15 victory over the Tigers. The Devils, ranked No. 17 in the latest CHSAA RPI standings, will have a week off before traveling to Palisade to take on the Bulldogs (8-7), who are coming off of a five-set loss to Battle Mountain on Thursday.
Obituary: John Stoetzer
John James Brown Stoetzer, Jr. died peacefully in Eagle, Colorado on September 26, 2022, at the age of 88. Mr. Stoetzer was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy Jones Stoetzer. Mr. Stoetzer is survived by his children, Joan Stoetzer Deck of Eagle, Colorado (Stacy), John James Brown Stoetzer III of Driggs, Idaho (Cynthia), Helen Van Law Stoetzer Habiger of Eagle, Colorado (Robert), and by four grandchildren, Anna Katherine Deck, Audrey Stoetzer Deck, Jack Kendrick Habiger, Megan Lynn Habiger of Eagle, Colorado. Mr. Stoetzer had been a businessman and an active volunteer in his community. John loved spending time with family and friends. John was first and foremost a wonderful husband, father and family man. He enjoyed golf, tennis and skiing as well as daily walks with his wife. He was well known for his warmth, kindness and good humor, a true “people person” who was genuinely interested in all he met.
Hunter impaled by arrow while traveling off-trail in Colorado
A hunter was impaled by a lost arrow last week while traveling off-trail in Routt County, according to officials from Route County Search and Rescue (RCSAR). The incident occurred in the South Fork of Mad Creek, about 8 miles north of Steamboat Springs. The hunter reportedly walked into an arrow that officials believe was released earlier in the archery hunting season.
Meandering moose seen strolling down Interstate 70 near Silverthorne
A majestic-looking reminder to always be careful when driving along Colorado's roadways was captured on film this week when a moose was seen walking down an interstate in the high country.
Steamboat’s Shannon Dunn-Downing elected to U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame
Legendary Steamboat Springs snowboarder Shannon Dunn-Downing has been elected into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2022. Dunn-Downing began her career in Steamboat. She is the first U.S. snowboarder and Steamboat’s first female to medal at an Olympic Games, which happened in Nagano, Japan, in 1998.
Letter: Booth Heights madness
My interest in watching the Booth Heights saga has turned into disbelief and frustration now that the town of Vail will be spending a large sum of money in its condemnation process. The initial project, admirably designed to address our acute affordable housing shortage, has been hijacked into a “we must save the sheep” campaign.
Salomone: Advanced streamer techniques
For fly anglers that can stray off the purist path for a bit, streamers are the dirty, meaty morsels that Colorado trout crave in the autumn. With the coming winter and its corresponding lean months, both rainbow and brown trout are putting on the feedbag. Anglers adept in presenting large, weighted, articulated streamers open up a whole new set of challenges and rewards.
Two bear cubs dead following collision on Colorado highway
Two bear cubs were killed on Wednesday night, the result of being hit by a vehicle on U.S. 40 in Steamboat Springs, according to officials from the Steamboat Police Department. When police arrived on the scene, one of the cubs was deceased and the other was seriously injured. The second...
Sustainable Vail: Bus It To Hike it in East Vail this fall
Many locals claim that fall is their favorite time of year with warm days and cool nights. It’s an amazing season to hike — the surrounding aspen trees turn a brilliant gold, the air is crisp, and you experience moments of solitude and glimpses of wildlife. When planning to hike one of the five East Vail trails, which take hikers into the Eagles Nest Wilderness, locals and visitors are encouraged to Bus It To Hike It when tackling these picturesque high-country routes.
Bow hunter impaled by another hunter's lost arrow, rescued by helicopter
A lone archery hunter's life was likely saved by his rescue beacon after he was badly injured by an arrow in a remote section of wilderness last week. The hunter was impaled above the knee while hiking off trail, according to a member of Routt County Search and Rescue (RCSAR). The arrow, referred to as a "lost" arrow, was left behind by another hunter after an errant shot, RCSAR Vice President Harry Sandler told CBS4. No one knows how long the lost arrow had been there, but it's the second year in a row that a Routt County bow hunter has been...
Vail, Lodges at Timber Creek partner on Gore Creek stabilization, restoration project
Since 2016, the town of Vail has engaged in ongoing efforts to restore the health of Gore Creek and the surrounding areas. “I know the town of Vail prides itself, this community prides itself on environmental sustainability,” said Pete Wadden, the town’s watershed education coordinator. “One of the top values of the town in the town’s founding charter from the 1960s was environmental stewardship. So I think it’s really part of the fabric of this community, it’s a part of what attracts people to Vail.”
Eagle River Presbyterian hosts Harvest Chili Cookoff Oct. 9
Eagle River Presbyterian Church (ERPC) will host a Harvest Chili Cookoff on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with face-painting, games, free pumpkins for kids, and music by valley favorite Kathy Morrow. The public is invited to the free event to sample chili and participate in activities....
Obituary: Nancy Jean Rehder (Keeler)
Nancy Jean Rehder (Keeler) of Eagle passed away peacefully on September 16th 2022 after a six month battle with cancer. Born in Oak Park, IL to Jack and Jean Keeler (Mathison) she was one of six children. After spending her early years in Illinois, the family moved to Colorado and continued life in Kittridge, CO. She was an avid hippophile as a teenager and loved to reminisce about riding her horse to high school.
Vail changes parking rate structure, pass prices ahead of ski season
With packed parking lots, cars lining the frontage roads as well as safety concerns and sustainability goals to consider, the Vail Town Council this week approved changes to its parking rates and passes ahead of the 2022-23 ski season. “Parking is not easy,” said Greg Hall, the town’s director of...
Curate Gallery now open in Edwards
Can art make you happy? That’s the thought behind Curate, a new art gallery in the Edwards Village Center. “That’s our whole intention, for people to fall in love with art because truly art adds the finishing touches to a home,” said Cynthia Pillsbury, co-founder of Curate Art & Curiosities. “When art speaks to you, whether it’s the colors used in the painting or subject matter in the photograph, it can spark joy and make you content, put you in a better mood and create more happiness in you and your family’s life.”
Final Vail Farmers’ Market of the season this Sunday
The Vail Farmers’ Market is holding its final market of the year this Sunday, closing out a 17-weekend run that has filled the streets of Meadow Drive with fresh produce, artisans, food vendors and a wide range of local products selling everything from t-shirts to children’s books to dog accessories.
Obituary: Dudley Comer
Dudley Comer died shortly after his sixty second (62) birthday. He was diagnosed with cancer two years ago, and spent those years enjoying his friends and family at home in New Castle, Colorado. Dudley was born in Denver, Colorado to Sally Steele Comer and John Comer. He attended and graduated...
Gear swaps, last Vail Farmers’ Market, honoring our heroes, a cozy dinner experience and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 10/7/22
A sure sign that the ski and snowboard season is approaching is the return of the Ski and Snowboard Swap. This marks the 53rd annual event that benefits Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, one of the valley’s oldest nonprofits. The money raised will help Ski and Snowboard Club Vail athletes pursue their dreams on the slopes.
