Philly Trans March takes to the streets in solidarity with youth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Supporters of the transgender community are making their voices heard. Saturday afternoon, there was a march in Center City.It began at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and went for about two miles.Organizers say their aim was to protest proposals here in Pennsylvania and across the country that target transgender youth."For this particular march, we are centering and highlighting trans youth and athletes as a response to the various anti-trans legislations and regulations that have been introduced and passed within this country but in particular Pennsylvania," organizers said.Recently, the ACLU of Pennsylvania filed a complaint with the Department of Justice accusing the Central Bucks School District of being hostile toward LGBTQ+ students, especially transgender students.Earlier this year, Pennsylvania lawmakers introduced a bill aiming to prohibit transgender athletes from playing sports that align with their gender identity. Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed the bill.
We Will Not Go Back

On Saturday, Oct. 8, I had the chance to attend the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on behalf of WCU College Democrats and the Women’s and Gender Studies Department. We left from West Chester around 7 a.m. to get to D.C. by 10:30 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., the event started; we were introduced to guest speakers, were told what to expect and how attending these rallies and marches is important. There were over 400 other rallies nationwide for women’s rights yesterday.
Children’s Scholarship Fund offers 2023-2024 scholarships for students in K-8th grade

For the first time, the scholarships will support every student through 8th grade. Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia (CSFP) opened its 2023 – 2024 application season with several major changes that will benefit Philadelphia families. New this year, the program includes a minimum scholarship award which will increase the dollar amount provided to most families, updated maximum income guidelines to allow more families to qualify for scholarships, and no longer has a four-year limit.
Philadelphia’s Columbus statue is less of a public safety threat than the city’s mayor and district attorney

In 2020, when every left-wing politician wanted to atone for the Democratic Party’s history of slavery, segregation, and other acts of racism in our country’s history, many on the Left decided to target Christopher Columbus. Throughout the nation, many Columbus statues were toppled or vandalized as the Left condemned one of history’s most influential figures to cancel culture. Philadelphia was no different. Jim Kenney, the city’s mayor, ordered a plywood box built around the statue because he felt the statue was a threat to “public safety.”
Chester Burn Center Provides Peer-to-Peer Support for Survivors

The Nathan Speare Regional Burn Center in Chester is part of a national peer-to-peer support network. Chester’s Crozer Health burn center is joining a national community to provide support to burn survivors. The Nathan Speare Regional Burn center is onboarding Phoenix SOAR, a program that connects survivors with trained volunteers, writes John George for The Philadelphia Business Journal.
Pennsylvania Horticultural Society celebrates its first season growing and distributing produce to food insecure neighbors

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. In just a few months, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society has grown more than 6,000 pounds of produce — kale, squash, garlic, mustard greens, asparagus, potatoes, beets, tomatillos, and various herbs — at its Green Resource Center in Montgomery County. They’ve distributed most of it to area residents experiencing food insecurity.
Missing person – Nelia Williams

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old from Glassboro. Nelia Williams was reported missing in Camden after last being seen at the Bonsall Uncommon Charter School. She is described as a black female, 5’9”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, tan shirt and brown tights. She is known to frequent Centerville and Philadelphia.
Commemoration of 151st anniversary of Octavius V. Catto's assassination

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On Monday, city leaders in Philadelphia will commemorate the 151st anniversary of Octavius V. Catto's assassination.A gunman shot and killed the civil rights activist on election day; Oct. 10, 1871.He died fighting for voting rights for Black people in Philadelphia.A commemorative press conference will be held later this morning at the Catto memorial on the south side of City Hall.
