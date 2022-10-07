Read full article on original website
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year HiatusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
billypenn.com
Leveling expectations: The archaic school district practice of moving teachers around sabotages student achievement | Opinion
Julio C. Nuñez has taught and led schools in Philadelphia for the past 14 years, He was the founding principal and CEO of Independence Charter School West. He currently serves as bilingual vice principal of the newly renamed Gloria Casarez School in Philadelphia. Se llamaba Nicolas Elizalde. Last week,...
Philly Trans March takes to the streets in solidarity with youth
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Supporters of the transgender community are making their voices heard. Saturday afternoon, there was a march in Center City.It began at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and went for about two miles.Organizers say their aim was to protest proposals here in Pennsylvania and across the country that target transgender youth."For this particular march, we are centering and highlighting trans youth and athletes as a response to the various anti-trans legislations and regulations that have been introduced and passed within this country but in particular Pennsylvania," organizers said.Recently, the ACLU of Pennsylvania filed a complaint with the Department of Justice accusing the Central Bucks School District of being hostile toward LGBTQ+ students, especially transgender students.Earlier this year, Pennsylvania lawmakers introduced a bill aiming to prohibit transgender athletes from playing sports that align with their gender identity. Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed the bill.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw working to build trust through talks with teens
The group addressed a number of topics and questions including safety, trust in police and discrimination.
fox29.com
Temple University struggles with security as number of robberies near campus grows
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Temple University students say they are keeping their guard up, after two students were victims of a robbery near campus, the second Saturday night in a row. "I saw it on Citizens App. Omg…that’s horrifying," Temple freshman Amya Jones said. "Just kinda used to it,...
Quad
We Will Not Go Back
On Saturday, Oct. 8, I had the chance to attend the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on behalf of WCU College Democrats and the Women’s and Gender Studies Department. We left from West Chester around 7 a.m. to get to D.C. by 10:30 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., the event started; we were introduced to guest speakers, were told what to expect and how attending these rallies and marches is important. There were over 400 other rallies nationwide for women’s rights yesterday.
philasun.com
Children’s Scholarship Fund offers 2023-2024 scholarships for students in K-8th grade
For the first time, the scholarships will support every student through 8th grade. Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia (CSFP) opened its 2023 – 2024 application season with several major changes that will benefit Philadelphia families. New this year, the program includes a minimum scholarship award which will increase the dollar amount provided to most families, updated maximum income guidelines to allow more families to qualify for scholarships, and no longer has a four-year limit.
Washington Examiner
Philadelphia’s Columbus statue is less of a public safety threat than the city’s mayor and district attorney
In 2020, when every left-wing politician wanted to atone for the Democratic Party’s history of slavery, segregation, and other acts of racism in our country’s history, many on the Left decided to target Christopher Columbus. Throughout the nation, many Columbus statues were toppled or vandalized as the Left condemned one of history’s most influential figures to cancel culture. Philadelphia was no different. Jim Kenney, the city’s mayor, ordered a plywood box built around the statue because he felt the statue was a threat to “public safety.”
Just Heal Bro tour gives Philadelphia Black men tools for mental health
A national tour made its way to West Philadelphia this weekend in order to help Black men find mental health healing. The Just Heal Bro tour came to the area at a dire time of need for underserved communities in Philadelphia.
philasun.com
Philadelphia NAACP President Catherine Hicks issues statement on high school football team mock slave auction
The recent video shared depicting a mock slave auction of black football teammates is extremely disturbing and unacceptable. Football teams have always had long standing traditions and “team building” activities for their teammates. Recently a California high school football team has canceled the rest of its season after...
fox29.com
Claim to profane! Philadelphia named one of the most foul-mouthed cities in America
PHILADELPHIA - Hey Philadelphia, it's time to drop a few dollars in that swear jar!. The "City of Brotherly Love" has also been named one of the top "Cities That Swear the Most in the U.S.," according to a new survey by Preply.com. Philadelphia tied for fourth place with Oklahoma...
Chester Burn Center Provides Peer-to-Peer Support for Survivors
The Nathan Speare Regional Burn Center in Chester is part of a national peer-to-peer support network. Chester’s Crozer Health burn center is joining a national community to provide support to burn survivors. The Nathan Speare Regional Burn center is onboarding Phoenix SOAR, a program that connects survivors with trained volunteers, writes John George for The Philadelphia Business Journal.
Pennsylvania Horticultural Society celebrates its first season growing and distributing produce to food insecure neighbors
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. In just a few months, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society has grown more than 6,000 pounds of produce — kale, squash, garlic, mustard greens, asparagus, potatoes, beets, tomatillos, and various herbs — at its Green Resource Center in Montgomery County. They’ve distributed most of it to area residents experiencing food insecurity.
phillyvoice.com
The Green Resource Center, a PHS effort to reduce food insecurity in Montgomery County, to open to the public
The Green Resource Center in Norristown, an environmental education and food production space established in 2021 by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society to combat food insecurity in Montgomery County, will open to the public for the first time on Monday. The center, which spans three acres at Norristown Farm Park, includes...
Philadelphia apologizes for experiments on Black inmates at Holmesburg Prison
The city said most experiments were performed on inmates who were awaiting trial and trying to save money for bail, and many of whom were illiterate.
Parents push for more safety precautions after South Philly school left with no crossing guard
Police have previously said they were seriously short-staffed when it came to crossing guards.
camdencountypd.org
Missing person – Nelia Williams
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old from Glassboro. Nelia Williams was reported missing in Camden after last being seen at the Bonsall Uncommon Charter School. She is described as a black female, 5’9”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, tan shirt and brown tights. She is known to frequent Centerville and Philadelphia.
Commemoration of 151st anniversary of Octavius V. Catto's assassination
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On Monday, city leaders in Philadelphia will commemorate the 151st anniversary of Octavius V. Catto's assassination.A gunman shot and killed the civil rights activist on election day; Oct. 10, 1871.He died fighting for voting rights for Black people in Philadelphia.A commemorative press conference will be held later this morning at the Catto memorial on the south side of City Hall.
philadelphiaeagles.com
West Philadelphia recreation center deals with fallout from gun violence
In August, over 100 gunshots were fired outside of the Sheperd Recreation Center where youth football and cheerleading teams practice. The Eagles visited the site on Tuesday to inspire the community to rally and make it a safe space once again.
Philadelphia Fire Department Battalion Chief battles brain tumor, inspires fundraising for a cure
At the 17th annual Race for Hope, members of the Philadelphia Fire Department raised thousands to support one of their own who is battling a brain tumor.
NBC Philadelphia
This Montgomery Co. Community Ranks as One of Best Places to Live in U.S.
A Montgomery County town has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S., according to a new ranking released by Money magazine. Abington, located 12 miles from Center City Philadelphia, ranks No. 24 on the list, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 2022 ranking of the...
