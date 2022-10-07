Read full article on original website
Titusville Herald
Monday's Scores
Colman-Egan def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 21-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-21 Elkton-Lake Benton def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 25-5, 25-9, 25-14 Estelline/Hendricks def. Sisseton, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18 Garretson def. Lennox, 25-10, 25-10, 25-18 Howard def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-18, 25-13, 25-18 Ipswich def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-21, 12-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-13 St. Francis Indian def. Crazy Horse,...
AP High School Football Rankings
Others Receiving Votes: Central City, Montezuma, Tripoli, CAM, GTRA, Baxter, Turkey Valley. Others Receiving Votes: Gehlen Catholic, HMS, Mount Ayr. Others Receiving Votes: Western Christian, ACGC, Sigourney-Keota, Columbus Catholic, Denver, Sumner-Fredericksburg, South Hamilton. Class 2A. Williamsburg. Central Lyon/GLR. Spirit Lake. T-3. West Marshall. OABCIG. Greene County. Osage. New Hampton. T-8....
