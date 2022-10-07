Read full article on original website
Girls Volleyball Overall Stats Leaders: Holyoke’s Erin Gauthier, Athol’s Alyssa Logan lead region in digs & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Note: Stats Leaders are based on results sent to MassLive. If a player’s information needs updating, coaches should email sports@masslive.com. This list was updated with missing stats at 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 10.
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Bombers field hockey posts ninth shutout of season
Gabi Ritter led Westfield with three goals. Meghan Bowen, Shea Hurley, and Norah Bargatti each had one. Bowen also finished with three assists. Bargatti had two and Lilly Taglieri had one.
Field Hockey Overall Stats Leaders: Westfield’s Meghan Bowen, Norah Bargatti lead offensive categories
Unity Basketball: State Police team with Western Massachusetts Boys & Girls Clubs for new league
Teamwork. Relationships. And, fun. From the basketball court to the dinner table, it’s about more than just the game for the Massachusetts State Police Unity Basketball program. “The whole point of this is to build relationships,” said trooper Thomas Sullivan, the main organizer of the league, which kicked off...
Owen Dawson’s five touchdown performance leads South Hadley football over Ludlow
LUDLOW - No one could stop South Hadley captain Owen Dawson Friday as the Tigers defeated Ludlow, 38-12. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
AIC’s Jordan Biro posts lone shootout goal after tie between Yellow Jackets hockey, No. 13 UMass
SPRINGFIELD – The No. 13 UMass men’s hockey team erased a two-goal deficit to force overtime during its season opener against American International College at the MassMutual Center on Saturday. Following a scoreless 3-on-3 extra period, the teams needed a shootout to declare a winner. After a quiet...
No. 7 Wahconah football learns from adversity to end No. 5 Agawam’s undefeated season, wins 18-13: ‘This is one big classroom’
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. As No. 7 Wahconah football took the field on Friday night, coming off a devastating loss the previous week, it looked to take every struggle as a learning opportunity. Through 48 minutes, the Warriors fought hard, knowing that No. 5 Agawam was a tough and undefeated opponent.
Nicolas Patrakis kicks game-winning field goal, leads No. 6 Minnechaug football past No. 11 Holyoke (video)
HOLYOKE – After No. 6 Minnechaug football and No. 11 Holyoke recorded 16 combined first-quarter points to begin Friday’s matchup, an offensive shootout seemed likely.
Preston Longo, Shane Becker lead No. 3 East Longmeadow football over No. 9 West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD – With fewer than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and No. 3 East Longmeadow two possessions ahead of No. 9 West Springfield, the Spartans had the ball at the Terriers 10-yard line looking to put the game away. On second-and-goal, quarterback Shane Becker turned and...
Five different players find end zone as No. 8 Longmeadow football defeats No. 14 Chicopee Comp
LONGMEADOW – The No. 8 Longmeadow football team battled through some turnovers and ran past No. 14 Chicopee Comp, 35-18, Friday night.
Springfield-Central football hands Westfield first loss of season, 52-0
WESTFIELD – There is Springfield-Central High School football … and then there is everyone else. That became quite apparent as the Central Golden Eagles chalked up another convincing victory Friday night, a 52-0 shutout of previously unbeaten Westfield at Bullens Field.
Digging into Southwick’s past: UConn team takes ice age core sample at nature preserve
SOUTHWICK — Professor William Ouimet spent Friday afternoon the right way: standing in nearly knee-deep water in the Sofinowski Preserve, driving long metal tubes into the earth below the surface. Aided by his graduate students from the University of Connecticut, Ouimet had been drawn to Southwick by a series...
Business Monday ETC: Oct. 10, 2022
The West of the River Chamber of Commerce was recently presented with $50,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act from the state. The presentation by state Sen. John C. Velis, D-Westfield, was held at the West Springfield Municipal Building in the Justin Morgan Auditorium. The West of the River Chamber...
Wicked in Pink motorcycle run for cancer in Agawam
Over in Agawam, the annual Wicked in Pink Motorcycle run is being held Sunday morning.
JP Morgan Chase Bank plans Northampton branch at 1 King St. Silverscape Designs building in early ‘23
NORTHAMPTON — JP Morgan Chase Bank plans to open a branch at the former Silverscape Designs building at 1 King St. in the center of Northampton’s downtown early next year. Chase spokesman Justin L. Page said Monday the new branch has already been approved by the federal office of the Controller of the Currency.
Medical Notes: Oct. 10, 2022
Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group Virtual Meeting. HOLYOKE - The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual zoom meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help us to understand and learn about FTD, by sharing stories, ideas and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for the group, please contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group leader at 413-532-0543.
Pharmacy closures disadvantage patients in Western Mass.
EASTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of Easthampton are now forced to leave town to fill their prescriptions. Last month, a local CVS closed for repairs following a storm, and recently the Walgreens closed as well, citing staffing shortages. Those who were supposed to get their prescription from the now-closed locations were told to go to Northampton or Southampton.
Hampshire County real estate transactions: All sales Oct. 2-8
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8. There were 34 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 960-square-foot home on Mary Jane Lane in Florence that sold for $330,000.
Fall festival returns in Longmeadow with a new name and brand
Longmeadow residents were deeply disappointed when the pandemic interrupted the forty year tradition of Long Meadow Days on the town green.
Organizers of Northampton’s Pulaski Day celebration hope to return annual parade halted since 2020 because of COVID-19
NORTHAMPTON - Gen. Casimir Pulaski, a hero of the American Revolution and the namesake of the city’s Pulaski Park, was remembered Monday during a lightly attended memorial at St. Valentine’s Polish National Catholic Church. Overall, there were 20 people at the 10 a.m. service, but the 11 choir...
