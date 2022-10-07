ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amherst, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Easthampton, MA
Sports
City
Easthampton, MA
Amherst, MA
Sports
MassLive.com

No. 7 Wahconah football learns from adversity to end No. 5 Agawam’s undefeated season, wins 18-13: ‘This is one big classroom’

Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. As No. 7 Wahconah football took the field on Friday night, coming off a devastating loss the previous week, it looked to take every struggle as a learning opportunity. Through 48 minutes, the Warriors fought hard, knowing that No. 5 Agawam was a tough and undefeated opponent.
AGAWAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC: Oct. 10, 2022

The West of the River Chamber of Commerce was recently presented with $50,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act from the state. The presentation by state Sen. John C. Velis, D-Westfield, was held at the West Springfield Municipal Building in the Justin Morgan Auditorium. The West of the River Chamber...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Oct. 10, 2022

Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group Virtual Meeting. HOLYOKE - The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual zoom meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help us to understand and learn about FTD, by sharing stories, ideas and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for the group, please contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group leader at 413-532-0543.
HOLYOKE, MA
whdh.com

Pharmacy closures disadvantage patients in Western Mass.

EASTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of Easthampton are now forced to leave town to fill their prescriptions. Last month, a local CVS closed for repairs following a storm, and recently the Walgreens closed as well, citing staffing shortages. Those who were supposed to get their prescription from the now-closed locations were told to go to Northampton or Southampton.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy