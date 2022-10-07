ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Skiluv
3d ago

This is soooo sad! This man is trying to be somebody in life & do good & a bunch of thugs take him out for no reason!!! I keep asking myself when does it end??? The answer is we need to vote these crazy radical politicians out of office who lets these thugs right back out on the street for major offenses, that's the only answer. We need Law & Order back on the streets or it will happen again & again & maybe to one of us, until then we are all in danger every time we walk out that door!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Lacey Crook
2d ago

I don't even want to let my kids out of the house but that's unrealistic. I'm nervous every day for my son's. This is heartbreaking. My prayers to the family 🙏

S G
2d ago

If they haven’t yet , I think now is a pretty good time to start thinking about life insurance for your kids . Seems like one is murdered every hour .

Reply
CBS Philly

Police release surveillance video of bike shop robbery in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need your help finding two burglars. Just released surveillance video shows one of them breaking into a bike shop on the 3900 block of Lancaster Avenue in the Powelton neighborhood.The burglary happened last month.Police say one of the criminals took the cash register containing several hundred dollars and the other acted as a lookout.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Cops investigating N.J. shooting that killed 33-year-old man

A man died after an afternoon shooting in Trenton Sunday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. City police responded to a Shot Spotter activation indicating multiple rounds were fired on Ewing Street at 3:10 p.m., officials said. Officers found Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, on the ground in nearby...
TRENTON, NJ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Philadelphia teen charged in fatal shooting

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia teen accused in the shooting death of a 25-year-old man was arrested Friday after a months-long search, authorities said. Jahme Barnes, 17, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy, possessing an instrument of crime and multiple firearms charges, WTXF-TV reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

