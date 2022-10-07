This is soooo sad! This man is trying to be somebody in life & do good & a bunch of thugs take him out for no reason!!! I keep asking myself when does it end??? The answer is we need to vote these crazy radical politicians out of office who lets these thugs right back out on the street for major offenses, that's the only answer. We need Law & Order back on the streets or it will happen again & again & maybe to one of us, until then we are all in danger every time we walk out that door!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
I don't even want to let my kids out of the house but that's unrealistic. I'm nervous every day for my son's. This is heartbreaking. My prayers to the family 🙏
If they haven’t yet , I think now is a pretty good time to start thinking about life insurance for your kids . Seems like one is murdered every hour .
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year HiatusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Comments / 9