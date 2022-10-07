Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Homeless woman shot in drive-by shooting in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Abbott and O’Rourke Were Campaigning in the Same City - This is What They SaidTom HandyTexas State
A woman was hit by a car outside of Heart Nightclub, and someone decided to 'AirDrop' a video of the victim to strangershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A security guard at a Houston cabaret accidentally shoots robbery victim he was trying to help, before detaining suspecthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
Is it too early? Highland Village has Christmas decorations up
HOUSTON — Don’t look now but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in parts of Houston. It's only the second week of October but decorations are already up in the Highland Village shopping district and in River Oaks. If you're saying it's a little too...
DJ shoots man after fight outside of bar in north Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is expected to survive after a brawl between two men led to a shooting in north Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday outside of Micheladas mi Jalisco sports bar on Airline Drive near West Mount Houston Road.
Highway renamed & dedicated to late Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen
State officials announced the renaming of a portion of Highway 3 after the late Houston native and Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3-year-old girl found wandering alone in Pasadena parking lot, police say
PASADENA, Texas — A girl was found alone in a parking lot in Pasadena, according to police. Authorities said the girl was found wandering in a parking lot on Richey Street near the Pasadena Freeway. Police said she wasn't able to tell officers her full name but did say...
KHOU
Houston-area highway dedicated to Vanessa Guillén
A section of Highway 3 in southeast Houston was formally dedicated to Vanessa Guillén on Saturday, Oct. 3. This comes two years after she was murdered in Fort Hood.
conroetoday.com
Suspect Arrest For Unlawfully Carrying A Weapon in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On October 9, 2022 a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 19400 block of Whitewood Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arriving, the deputy made contact with the driver and identified him as Jelani Olukoaga. Further investigation revealed he was in possession...
Apartment building possibly torched, causing roof to collapse, damaging 12 units, firefighters say
Firefighters reported several dogs and kittens who were rescued and being reunited with their owners all evening.
RELATED PEOPLE
Deputy on motorcycle involved in crash in Fort Bend County, sheriff's office says
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputy on a motorcycle was involved in a crash Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. This happened on Almeda Road and Shadowcreek Parkway just south of Beltway 8. Views from Air 11 showed that two other vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash.
HPD: Security guard had several encounters with man prior to deadly shooting
HOUSTON — A security guard shot and killed a man after she got off duty from a nearby apartment complex early Monday, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just after 2:30 a.m. outside a Shell gas station on Westheimer Road near Fondren in the Westchase area. Houston...
cw39.com
Mayor Turner and CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin attended Onion Creek’s ‘War of the Wangs’
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The afternoon was hot but the wings were HOTTER!. This past Saturday Onion Creek held their first ever ‘War of the Wangs’ competition to settle the debate on who can whip up the best chicken wings in Houston. Local leaders and fellow business owners...
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Ladies Who Brunch Turn a Stylish Outing Into an Impressive $800,000 Haul
The glamorous collection of femmes gathered at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser. What: Houston Ladies Who Brunch event benefiting Sky High. PC Moment: More than 600 women dressed in their best floral frocks filled the swank Houston event space dubbed The Revaire with glamour and generosity as they raised more than $800,000 for Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The nonprofit’s mission is to aid in the search to end childhood cancer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Off-duty security guard shoots man to death at convenience store, HPD says
Police say the guard and the man, whom she knew from previous incidents, got into a verbal exchange when he pulled a pistol on her. That's when she shot him.
Boil water notice remains in effect for portions of Liberty County after pump repairs
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice issued for the cities of Daisetta and Hull remains in effect after water issues caused school cancelations in Liberty County. The notice was issued Friday and remains in effect after crews spent days attempting to complete pump repairs. Classes for Hull-Daisetta...
Click2Houston.com
Houston actress claims she was attacked by unleashed dog on NW Harris Co. bike trail
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Saturday was the first time Dreah Marie rode her bike through the MUD 155 Parks and Trails system in Northwest Harris County. She chose the spot, she said, to be a little less congested. But, what happened when she turned around on her bike to...
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Fire Department reminds residents to make a plan
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week TM (FPW), October 9-15, 2022. This year’s FPW campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape TM”, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Man pushing shopping cart struck, killed by oncoming SUV in west Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY – A man is dead after he was hit by an oncoming SUV while crossing the road with a shopping cart in west Harris County late Saturday night, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened on FM 529 and Ridgeberry shortly before 11 p.m.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DOGS CREATING TRAFFIC HAZARD FM 1485
545pm-Two dogs are running loose in the moving lane of traffic on FM 1485 just north of Caney Creek High School.
2 people found dead in Baytown linked to gunman who killed 2 other men, injured 2 others, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas — Two people were found dead in Baytown on Sunday and they're believed to be connected to a man who killed two men and injured two others last week, according to police. The bodies were found Sunday in an oil field near Causeway Road and Evergreen. The...
HPD releases photos of man wanted for questioning in deadly Cullen shooting
HOUSTON — Surveillance photos have been released of a person wanted for questioning in the deadly shooting of a man at a southeast Houston apartment complex. The shooting happened Saturday at about 7 a.m. at the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Wenda Street. Houston police said they responded to...
KHOU
Houston, TX
61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0