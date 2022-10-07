Read full article on original website
Men's tennis totals 18 wins at Redbird Invitational
NORMAL, Ill. — Bellarmine men's tennis put together a strong stretch of tennis at the Redbird Invitational this past weekend, ending the tournament with 14 singles wins and four doubles victories. The Knights competed against opponents from Lindenwood, Chicago State, Eastern Illinois, Western Michigan, Illinois State, and UIC. Freshman...
Women's soccer falls to FGCU in home finale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — FGCU continued its red-hot play as the Eagles defeated the Bellarmine University women's soccer team 3-0 Sunday in ASUN action in Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. The match marked the final home game of the regular season for Bellarmine (1-5-8, 1-2-4 ASUN), which celebrated seniors Grady Clark,...
Men's soccer records 5th straight shutout, draws with Stetson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University men's soccer team may not have extended its winning streak, but the Knights did lengthen their unbeaten streak. On Saturday night in Owsley B. Frazier Stadium, Bellarmine played to a scoreless draw with Stetson in ASUN action. Bellarmine (6-3-2, 2-2-1 ASUN) had won...
Bellarmine offense continues to roll, field hockey tops Davidson on the road
DAVIDSON, N.C.— Bellarmine field hockey delivered its second-highest scoring performance of the season and wrapped up the weekend with a 4-3 non-conference win at Davidson on Sunday afternoon. Last week, the Knights (4-9, 2-2 MAC) scored a season-best five goals against Queens. On Sunday, the Knights offense came to...
Women's soccer to welcome FGCU in final regular-season home game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The final regular-season home game has arrived for the Bellarmine University women's soccer team as the Knights will host FGCU at 1 p.m. (ET) Sunday in Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. Bellarmine (1-4-8, 1-1-4 ASUN) and FGCU (6-5, 4-1) will be meeting for the third time in...
