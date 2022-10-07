Read full article on original website
Shaquille O'Neal Destroys People That Say LeBron James Doesn't Have A Killer Instinct Like Michael Jordan: "If You Don't Have Killer Instinct, How You Get 38,000 Points?"
The GOAT debate rages on endlessly as an undercurrent to all NBA discourse, it's always popping up here and there with someone commenting on it. The longer LeBron James continues to play at an elite level, the more it grows, with many starting to dispute Michael Jordan's title as the greatest ever. But for now, MJ remains the consensus GOAT for the majority, including Shaquille O'Neal.
Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy
It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge
The Boston Celtics were flying high after last season, having made it to the NBA Finals with first-year Head Coach Ime Udoka in charge. However, they were rocked by a scandal recently, with Udoka being suspended for a season following what was reported as a consensual workplace relationship. However, as more details came out, it became apparent that the situation was more complicated than initially anticipated, and the understanding is that Udoka likely won't return after a year.
Shaquille O'Neal Says He Thought Dwight Howard Was Better Than Him When He First Arrived In The NBA: "When He First Came Out I Thought He Was A Little Bit Better, More Athletic."
Dwight Howard came into the NBA with much fanfare and the Orlando Magic selected him first overall in the 2004 NBA Draft. That made it back-to-back years that a high schooler had gone no. 1, as LeBron James had been drafted by the Cavaliers the year before. Howard wouldn't quite...
"I brought him a deal three years ago for 100 million dollars. And he turned it down." - Michael Jordan's agent reveals how Chicago Bulls icon turned down mega deals
It's no secret that Michael Jordan is one of the wealthiest athletes in the world. However, what may come as a surprise is how much money he has turned down throughout his illustrious career. In a recent interview, Jordan's agent David Falk revealed that he had brought MJ a deal three years ago for 100 million dollars, and the Chicago Bulls legend turned it down!
‘I Would Trade Anyone In The NBA For 15-Year-Old LeBron James’: Utah Jazz President Danny Ainge Reveals LeBron James’ Ultimate Value
Victor Wembanyama might be one of the most hyped prospects recently. While the Frenchman might be dominating the headlines right now, perhaps the most hyped-up prospect the league has ever seen was LeBron James. Touted as the heir to Michael Jordan's throne, LeBron was a prospect like no other. From...
NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently busy with their preseason games. Given that the team has a very new look roster, these preseason games are crucial for new head coach Darvin Ham to figure out his ideal starting lineup and his rotation for the upcoming season. While superstars like LeBron...
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard reacts to practice altercation between Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole
Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has seen his share of player altercations during his 10 years in the NBA but nothing similar to what transpired Wednesday between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. TMZ obtained a video from the Warriors practice that showed Green getting into the...
Monty Williams Defends Draymond Green’s Character After Jordan Poole Altercation: "That's Really Not Who He Is... That's Not The Guy I Know."
The Draymond Green and Jordan Poole saga has been all over the NBA world for the last three days. After initial reports suggested that there was an altercation between Poole and Green, things had dialed down significantly. But all of it changed when the video of the altercation was leaked...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers deliver knockout blow to Warriors for first preseason win
While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sat again on Sunday, the Lakers gave their most minutes of the preseason to rotation players in a win over the Warriors, 124-121. Anthony Davis did return to the court after sitting out last week’s back-to-back and looked like he hadn’t missed...
Klay Thompson’s status for Warriors’ opening night gets crucial update from Steve Kerr
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has been absent in the team’s preseason games this season, a situation that has raised concerns about his status for the 2022-23 opening night a couple of week from now. Steve Kerr, however, has some encouraging news on that end. According to Kerr,...
New York Knicks Star Has Bold Take On Draymond Green Situation
On Friday, New York Knicks star Evan Fournier tweeted about the situation involving Golden State Warriors stars Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.
Miami Heat Reportedly Signing Former Golden State Warriors Player
On Sunday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports that the Miami Heat are "in process of signing Mychal Mulder to an Exhibit 10 contract." He played a career-high 60 games for the Golden State Warriors in 2021.
Lakers News: NBA Expert's Proposed Draymond Green-To-Lakers Deal
Make it happen, Pelinka.
Kemba Walker Makes A Heartfelt Statement, Says He Just Wants To Play Basketball Again: "Nobody's Reached Out To Me"
The NBA, like any other professional sport, lives by one simple rule, 'What have you done for me lately?' Players can have enjoyed storied careers, given their best to perform day in and day out for their teams and the fans, but once they are no longer at that level, people stop caring. What's happened to Russell Westbrook and James Harden in the past year is an example of how past achievements just don't matter, but Kemba Walker is dealing with some much more real consequences.
NBC Sports
Warriors appear skeptical after Draymond vows to fix himself
SAN FRANCISCO – Draymond Green spent nearly 40 minutes Saturday morning expressing contrition for his latest outburst, acknowledging he is a prisoner of his emotions and vowing to search for composure. This would be refreshing if it weren’t a theme with which the Warriors are all too familiar.
Kobe Bryant Influenced LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, And Carmelo Anthony To Start Training At 5:30 AM After They Saw Him Training On Their Way Back From The Club While On The Redeem Team
The documentary about the Redeem Team that LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have produced dropped on Netflix, and it has fans across the NBA quite excited. The team was one of the greatest ever assembled, with names like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony all involved in bringing the gold medal back for Team USA.
Steve Kerr Addresses Leaked Draymond Green Video
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr played alongside some of the most competitive superstars to ever touch the hardwood during his time in the league. But after video leaked of Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Clarkson, Kerr called on the entire organization to be better. Saying via The Athletic's Anthony Slater:...
LeBron James Shares His Feelings During Bronny James' Visit To Ohio State: "I'm Looking At Bronny But I'm Looking At Myself At Like 18 Like If I Would Have Stepped On A College Campus..."
LeBron James' decision to directly head to the NBA after high school proved to be the right call. Immediately upon his arrival, James showed there was no reason for him to spend time developing his game in college, as he averaged over 20 points per game as an 18-year-old rookie.
Draymond Green to step away from Warriors, apologizes for punching Jordan Poole: 'I failed as a leader. I failed as a man'
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green spoke to the media on Saturday for the first time since video surfaced of him punching teammate Jordan Poole at a team practice earlier this week. Along with saying he is going to step away from the team for the time being and give...
