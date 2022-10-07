ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Destroys People That Say LeBron James Doesn't Have A Killer Instinct Like Michael Jordan: "If You Don't Have Killer Instinct, How You Get 38,000 Points?"

The GOAT debate rages on endlessly as an undercurrent to all NBA discourse, it's always popping up here and there with someone commenting on it. The longer LeBron James continues to play at an elite level, the more it grows, with many starting to dispute Michael Jordan's title as the greatest ever. But for now, MJ remains the consensus GOAT for the majority, including Shaquille O'Neal.
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy

It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge

The Boston Celtics were flying high after last season, having made it to the NBA Finals with first-year Head Coach Ime Udoka in charge. However, they were rocked by a scandal recently, with Udoka being suspended for a season following what was reported as a consensual workplace relationship. However, as more details came out, it became apparent that the situation was more complicated than initially anticipated, and the understanding is that Udoka likely won't return after a year.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

"I brought him a deal three years ago for 100 million dollars. And he turned it down." - Michael Jordan's agent reveals how Chicago Bulls icon turned down mega deals

It's no secret that Michael Jordan is one of the wealthiest athletes in the world. However, what may come as a surprise is how much money he has turned down throughout his illustrious career. In a recent interview, Jordan's agent David Falk revealed that he had brought MJ a deal three years ago for 100 million dollars, and the Chicago Bulls legend turned it down!
CHICAGO, IL
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers deliver knockout blow to Warriors for first preseason win

While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sat again on Sunday, the Lakers gave their most minutes of the preseason to rotation players in a win over the Warriors, 124-121. Anthony Davis did return to the court after sitting out last week’s back-to-back and looked like he hadn’t missed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Twitter
Yardbarker

Kemba Walker Makes A Heartfelt Statement, Says He Just Wants To Play Basketball Again: "Nobody's Reached Out To Me"

The NBA, like any other professional sport, lives by one simple rule, 'What have you done for me lately?' Players can have enjoyed storied careers, given their best to perform day in and day out for their teams and the fans, but once they are no longer at that level, people stop caring. What's happened to Russell Westbrook and James Harden in the past year is an example of how past achievements just don't matter, but Kemba Walker is dealing with some much more real consequences.
NBC Sports

Warriors appear skeptical after Draymond vows to fix himself

SAN FRANCISCO – Draymond Green spent nearly 40 minutes Saturday morning expressing contrition for his latest outburst, acknowledging he is a prisoner of his emotions and vowing to search for composure. This would be refreshing if it weren’t a theme with which the Warriors are all too familiar.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Kobe Bryant Influenced LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, And Carmelo Anthony To Start Training At 5:30 AM After They Saw Him Training On Their Way Back From The Club While On The Redeem Team

The documentary about the Redeem Team that LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have produced dropped on Netflix, and it has fans across the NBA quite excited. The team was one of the greatest ever assembled, with names like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony all involved in bringing the gold medal back for Team USA.
The Spun

Steve Kerr Addresses Leaked Draymond Green Video

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr played alongside some of the most competitive superstars to ever touch the hardwood during his time in the league. But after video leaked of Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Clarkson, Kerr called on the entire organization to be better. Saying via The Athletic's Anthony Slater:...
Yardbarker

LeBron James Shares His Feelings During Bronny James' Visit To Ohio State: "I'm Looking At Bronny But I'm Looking At Myself At Like 18 Like If I Would Have Stepped On A College Campus..."

LeBron James' decision to directly head to the NBA after high school proved to be the right call. Immediately upon his arrival, James showed there was no reason for him to spend time developing his game in college, as he averaged over 20 points per game as an 18-year-old rookie.
COLUMBUS, OH

